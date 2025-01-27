Is wall panelling still on trend in 2025? Yes, but not as you've seen it before with 3 new looks

Wall panelling has been one of the biggest interior trends for the past few years. But is 2025 going to be the year for this trend to retire? I’ve asked several interior experts whether wall panelling is still on trend in 2025 – and their answer was a resounding yes, it is! But just like most other styles and trends, wall panelling, too, is evolving and changing with the new year.

That’s right, there are 3 new wall panelling ideas that are taking over from the previously favoured looks. And they’re soon to be everywhere – in fact, some of them already are.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

‘Wall panelling will continue to stay on trend in 2025, with its ability to add warmth and depth to any space keeping it desirable as ever,’ confirms Olivia Crosher, interior designer for Naturewall. ‘Elevating an interior is made easy with panelling, as it offers a quick and impactful solution to transform empty walls, being versatile enough to suit any design style.’

Summa Costandi, co-founder at decorative wall panelling company, Panels by Sofia, adds, ‘Wall panelling has been popular for a few years now, with styles evolving during this time. In 2025, mixing and layering textures in the home is set to be a huge trend and panels are a great way to incorporate this.’

And with that in mind, these are the hot new home decor trends set to define the world of wall panelling in the near future.

1. Go for a natural finish

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

The desire to connect with nature in our homes is not going anywhere and biophilic design is now more relevant than ever. And given the fact wall panelling is made from wood, a natural material, this year’s biggest trend is to embrace the natural features of timber cladding.

‘Sustainability and recycling are huge trends across the industry at the moment and any reclaimed products therefore are trendy by default,’ says Beth Kendrick, product category manager at Havwoods. ‘Also, what is trending is the rustic, natural look and feel of reclaimed wood across walls with cladding.’

Ian Tomlinson, managing director at Chaunceys Timber Flooring, agrees and adds this style makes for the perfect bedroom or living room wall panelling idea, ‘we’re seeing a move toward more natural and textured finishes in wall panelling. Rustic reclaimed timbers with pronounced knots and eye-catching grains are increasingly in demand, as they provide a more organic, tactile feel. Neutral and earthy tones are dominating, with lighter woods like oak or subtle stains offering a soft, contemporary look. Timber wall cladding works beautifully to define zones in open-plan living areas or to create a cosy, intimate feel in bedrooms and living rooms.’

2. Incorporate ribbed or fluted panelling

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

More delicate and detailed wall panelling styles are also going to be big this year, looking especially chic as a kitchen panelling idea.

‘Ribbed, reeded and fluted wood wall panelling will be popular as they create interest and depth with their shapes, whilst giving a soft and “quiet luxury” feel,’ Olivia at Naturewall says.

Summa from Panels by Sofia continues, ‘We’re seeing an increase in demand for fluted and ribbed styles, particularly in rooms such as the kitchen and living room. Both of these designs are great for creating elegant, vertical lines that add depth to a space, without dominating the room. They can also create the illusion of more space by drawing the eye upwards, making walls appear taller. Consider fitting fluted or ribbed designs behind a bookcase or media wall or add to a mantlepiece to create a focal point in the room.’

3. Opt for vertical, understated slats

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

‘In 2025 panelled walls are becoming subtler, often paired with earthy tones or lime-washed finishes for a natural, calming aesthetic,’ says Claire Garner, director at Claire Garner Design Studio. ‘Vertical slats are still popular, but we’re seeing a preference for less ornate, more understated styles that emphasise a shift towards more refined and classic designs.’

Ian at Chaunceys Timber Flooring explains this style is also perfect for making your living space appear larger and your ceiling higher. ‘There’s a growing interest in wider boards and vertical panelling, which create a sense of height and space in a room, making them perfect for both compact and open-plan layouts.’

What wall panelling styles are out in 2025?

Just like anything else in your home, the ‘right’ wall panelling style for you depends on your style and preferences. So even though certain panelling styles are getting generally less popular, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t go for that style if you love it and it works in your home.

But as for the wall panelling styles that are fading in popularity, anything overly ornate is largely out.

‘Highly intricate or overly traditional panelling styles, such as excessive moulding or heavy decorative details are starting to feel dated. These designs can overwhelm interiors and feel out of sync with the pared-back, more sustainable ethos that’s influencing design in 2025. It’s about keeping it simple and grounded, rather than overly fussy,’ Claire Garner explains.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maxwell Attenborough)

Summa at Panels by Sofia adds, ‘Whilst traditional styles such as shaker panelling will always remain timeless, we are seeing less demand as people favour the paired-back “modern organic” trend. For those who love the classic English country style, tongue and groove panels are an elegant and versatile option that have a quaint and rustic appeal.’

So don’t write off wall panelling in 2025. Instead, embrace the new, exciting styles.