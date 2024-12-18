Prue Leith’s stunning Christmas wreath demonstrates how one surprisingly festive bloom can add a touch of elegance to your door
Hydrangeas are the festive showstopper you're missing from your wreath
Prue Leith has unveiled her Christmas wreath and it proves hydrangeas deserve a spot in your festive foliage.
We all know Prue as a judge for The Great British Bakeoff and her delicious recipes have inspired many kitchens in the Ideal Home team. But by lending a hand to Christmas wreath ideas, she’s shown she deserves a spot when searching for Christmas decorating ideas.
Unveiling the wreath in an Instagram post this week she thanked her ‘lovely’ gardner Phillipa for her hard work putting it together. Among the gorgeous bundle of fresh foliage, we spotted hydrangeas poking through the wreath.
Hydrangeas are well known for their long-lasting dramatic flowers but what makes them a popular choice for Christmas wreaths?
A post shared by Dame Prue Leith (@prueleith)
A photo posted by on
Prue’s wreath has a classic appeal. Packed with festive red berries and pinecones, it has a traditional feel - something we’ve seen become very popular in this year's Christmas decor trends.
The hydrangeas add a pop of festive red and green to the wreath and their signature petal shape adds even more texture and depth. We’re not the only ones left impressed, with positive comments flooding Prue’s comment section.
‘I wish I had a Phillipa,’ said one impressed fan.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
However, when thinking of a Christmas wreath, hydrangeas are not the first plant you think to include - my mind goes to firs, conifers, berries and holly. But hydrangeas are an excellent choice for Christmas wreaths as they are long-lasting and hold their shape and colour well even when dried.
Why you should use hydrangeas in your Christmas wreath
‘While hydrangeas are not traditionally associated with Christmas, their dried blooms have become a stylish addition to modern festive décor. They blend well with other seasonal elements, offering a natural alternative to more conventional choices like holly or poinsettias,’ says Stephanie Harrod, founder of Harrod Horticultural.
Hydrangeas also stop blooming by early autumn, giving you plenty of time to dry in time for the Christmas period. As they retain their shape so well once dried, can can even be left to dry naturally in a vase.
‘Hydrangeas bring a sense of elegance and timeless beauty to Christmas wreaths and can offer something a little more unexpected than traditional options, influencing the flower's popularity. Their large, billowy blooms create instant fullness and softness, which balances sharper greenery like pine and eucalyptus. Unlike berries or poinsettias, hydrangeas feel timeless rather than strictly seasonal, which can elongate the use of your wreath post-Christmas,’ says Alick Burnett, Managing Director at Blooming Artificial.
‘To achieve your own look inspired by Prue’s, think about colour and texture. Soft whites and blush tones give a wintry, modern feel, while rich plums or antique greens add a sense of opulence. Pair the hydrangeas with structured elements like fir or ivy, or cluster them to one side of the wreath for a more contemporary, artisan look. Those after a more classic style can weave them evenly around the wreath to create fullness and symmetry.’
Shop hydrangeas
Hydrangeas could be the key ingredient you're missing for an elegant Christmas wreath this year. If you're looking to unveil a showstopper this year or next, maybe take a leaf out of Prue's book.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
The Chaos Method is the immersive decluttering technique that dials up the pressure to help you clear out efficiently
Sick of living in clutter? It’s time to embrace the chaos…
By Kayleigh Dray
-
Sip and save – how a Nespresso subscription could save you money on coffee and even a new machine…
Why Nespresso Plus could be the best home investment you make
By Sponsored
-
Are oil filled radiators any good? The pros and cons you need to consider before investing in one
Could the heating device be the right choice for keeping you and your home warm this winter? The experts reveal all.
By Ellis Cochrane
-
Chef Jamie Oliver shares his home truths - including the one thing his Christmas would never be without
Everyone will be home for Christmas at the Oliver household!
By Ginevra Benedetti
-
Is green out for 2025? Absolutely not, and these are the 3 shades to pay attention to
Green's revival will continue long into 2025
By Kezia Reynolds
-
If you own a cat you then need this tree skirt - it will stop any moggy-related disasters this Christmas
Cat tunnel tree skirts are changing the game this festive season
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I just found the perfect hack to make a sparse Christmas tree look fuller – and it’s both easy and budget-friendly
This is the answer to a sparse-looking artificial Christmas tree that you've been looking for
By Sara Hesikova
-
Hula Hoop wreaths are all over social media this Christmas - this showstopping look is easier to create than it looks too
Impress your guests with a super-sized wreath this Christmas
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Gift-wrapping experts have called it - this is the colour you should be wrapping your presents with this Christmas to add a luxury flourish
It's easy to see why this colour is trending...
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Half Christmas trees are the space-saving trend perfect for your tiny living room - interior experts reveal how to style them at home
This type of tree may take up less space, but it certainly still makes an impact
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How often should you wash your decorative cushions and throws? It’s a lot more than you think, according to experts
It's OK to admit you've never washed them (we promise)
By Kezia Reynolds