Prue Leith’s stunning Christmas wreath demonstrates how one surprisingly festive bloom can add a touch of elegance to your door

Prue Leith has unveiled her Christmas wreath and it proves hydrangeas deserve a spot in your festive foliage.

We all know Prue as a judge for The Great British Bakeoff and her delicious recipes have inspired many kitchens in the Ideal Home team. But by lending a hand to Christmas wreath ideas, she’s shown she deserves a spot when searching for Christmas decorating ideas.

Unveiling the wreath in an Instagram post this week she thanked her ‘lovely’ gardner Phillipa for her hard work putting it together. Among the gorgeous bundle of fresh foliage, we spotted hydrangeas poking through the wreath.

Hydrangeas are well known for their long-lasting dramatic flowers but what makes them a popular choice for Christmas wreaths?

Prue’s wreath has a classic appeal. Packed with festive red berries and pinecones, it has a traditional feel - something we’ve seen become very popular in this year's Christmas decor trends.

The hydrangeas add a pop of festive red and green to the wreath and their signature petal shape adds even more texture and depth. We’re not the only ones left impressed, with positive comments flooding Prue’s comment section.

‘I wish I had a Phillipa,’ said one impressed fan.

However, when thinking of a Christmas wreath, hydrangeas are not the first plant you think to include - my mind goes to firs, conifers, berries and holly. But hydrangeas are an excellent choice for Christmas wreaths as they are long-lasting and hold their shape and colour well even when dried.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Heather Young)

Why you should use hydrangeas in your Christmas wreath

‘While hydrangeas are not traditionally associated with Christmas, their dried blooms have become a stylish addition to modern festive décor. They blend well with other seasonal elements, offering a natural alternative to more conventional choices like holly or poinsettias,’ says Stephanie Harrod, founder of Harrod Horticultural.

Hydrangeas also stop blooming by early autumn, giving you plenty of time to dry in time for the Christmas period. As they retain their shape so well once dried, can can even be left to dry naturally in a vase.

‘Hydrangeas bring a sense of elegance and timeless beauty to Christmas wreaths and can offer something a little more unexpected than traditional options, influencing the flower's popularity. Their large, billowy blooms create instant fullness and softness, which balances sharper greenery like pine and eucalyptus. Unlike berries or poinsettias, hydrangeas feel timeless rather than strictly seasonal, which can elongate the use of your wreath post-Christmas,’ says Alick Burnett, Managing Director at Blooming Artificial .

‘To achieve your own look inspired by Prue’s, think about colour and texture. Soft whites and blush tones give a wintry, modern feel, while rich plums or antique greens add a sense of opulence. Pair the hydrangeas with structured elements like fir or ivy, or cluster them to one side of the wreath for a more contemporary, artisan look. Those after a more classic style can weave them evenly around the wreath to create fullness and symmetry.’

Hydrangeas could be the key ingredient you're missing for an elegant Christmas wreath this year. If you're looking to unveil a showstopper this year or next, maybe take a leaf out of Prue's book.