The five-minute pumpkin carving hack I swear by for quick Halloween decorations

You'll be wondering why you never thought to try it before

hands holding a small pumpkin filled with flowers
(Image credit: Future )
Rebecca Knight
By Rebecca Knight
published

I love all things Halloween, whether that's ghoulish Halloween decorating ideas or grinning jack-o-lantern. However, what I do not love is hollowing out the inside of a pumpkin, until I discovered a genius hack for carving pumpkins quickly. 

While there are plenty of lovely no-carve pumpkin decorating ideas out there, I love to dot pumpkin vases around my house and light up my windows with jack-o-lanterns on the 31st October. If like me you find trying to dig the stringy pumpkin insides out with a spoon a painfully laborious experience, I promise this carving hack will be a game-changer.

hands holding a small pumpkin filled with flowers

(Image credit: Future/Dan Duchars)

The hack involves using an electric hand-held whisk to clear out the inside of the pumpkin with minimal effort and fuss. I discovered the hack last Halloween and used it to whip up a mix of pumpkin vases and jack-o-lanterns in record time as it takes just minutes to do. 

The hack is easy enough. You start by cutting off the top of the pumpkin as you usually would before carving. Once you have the lid off move the knife to a safe location in the kitchen and get your electric whisk ready. I use my trusty Salter hand mixer (opens in new tab) available on Amazon for £21.99.

I would recommend placing your pumpkin on a chopping board on a kitchen worktop, this will protect the surface and give you more control over the whisk. Then put the whisk inside the pumpkin and turned it to the lowest speed. 

Pumpkin with electric whisk

(Image credit: Future )

To avoid being sprayed with pumpkin seeds angle the whisk slightly and keep the speed low. The goal is to use the whisk to detach all the seeds and stringy bits from the side so they're easy to scoop out. 

Go up and down all the sides to make sure you've reached every last bit. To avoid overloading the whisk I'd do this in ten-second bursts, overall it should take about a minute. 

Pumpkin with metal spoon

(Image credit: Future )

Once you remove the whisk, you should be able to scoop all the seeds and pumpkin flesh out easily with a dessert spoon. You should have a perfectly hollowed-out pumpkin in under 5 minutes (even 2 minutes once you become a pro). 

All that is left is to decide on your pumpkin design or whether you want to keep things simple with a pumpkin vase. It speeds up the process so much that I found it easier to curate a full pumpkin display without relying on buying extra decorations. 

Never dread hollowing out pumpkins again. 

TOPICS
Halloween
Rebecca Knight
Rebecca Knight
Deputy Editor, Digital

Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Most Popular

Buying Guides

Subscribe

Ideal Home is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.