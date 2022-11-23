Fans are calling Stacey Solomon's giant baubles DIY hack 'literal genius'
Make your own baubles at home following the Loose Women's star step-by-step guide
Fans on TikTok are going crazy over Stacey Solomon's giant baubles DIY, dubbing her a 'literal genius' for sharing her clever hack that's perfect for kickstarting Christmas festivities.
As the festive season is fast approaching, it's never a bad time to start thinking about Christmas decorating ideas. Although some would argue that it's still early, Loose Women presenter, Stacey Solomon believes otherwise as took to TikTok to demonstrate how she made her own DIY giant baubles – and we think it's one to keep in your bank of DIY Christmas decor ideas.
Stacey Solomon's giant baubles DIY
Stacey Solomon has been ahead of the festive game, creating her own Christmas crafts from scratch, and sharing the clever DIYs on her social media. The large baubles Christmas trend is the gift that keeps on giving, and in Stacey's most recent TikTok video (opens in new tab), she shared how to turn her children's old bouncy balls into styling giant baubles, keeping the seasonal trend alive this winter.
Stacey begins the DIY by spray painting the old bouncy balls, one brown and the other cream. Then, while the paint is still drying, she uses her hands to dab gold glitter onto the balls. If you're looking to get stuck into the DIY yourself, you can nab your choice of spray paint (opens in new tab) from only £7 at B&Q.
@staceysolomon (opens in new tab) ♬ original sound - Stacey solomon (opens in new tab)
In the next step, she takes a gold paper cup and uses a pair of scissors to cut off the rim of the cup. She continues by cutting vertical slits all around the bottom, bending every other slit and cutting each one accordingly to echo the look of the top of a traditional bauble. You can buy a pack of gold paper cups (opens in new tab) from as low as £2 from Amazon.
Stacey then reattaches the rim she originally cut off, glueing the two pieces together and finally, attaching the gold cup craft to the spray-painted balls to complete this DIY job. She closes off the TikTok excitedly exclaiming, 'Voila, giant baubles! They're the best thing I've ever seen! I love them!'
Fans fled to the comments, thoroughly impressed and praising the DIY, calling Stacey Solomon a 'literal genius' and saying they 'love these.'
People often say to go big or go home, and we definitely agree with that sentiment when it comes to decorating a Christmas tree – and now going big has never been easier or more affordable with this clever DIY.
Will you be trying it out this Christmas?
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things architecture and interior design, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily, keen to explore architecture within film, media, and virtual environments. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole browsing through new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
