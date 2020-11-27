It’s safe to say large Christmas baubles are bigger than ever this year! Both in quote the literal sense and in the popularity stakes. As we see more and more trees beginning to pop up on our Instagram and Facebook feeds there’s a clear winner when it comes to the decorating hero for 2020. Big baubles.
This Christmas size does matter when it comes to baubles…
The Trend: Large Christmas baubles
They are the main ingredient to any well-dressed tree, we are of course talking about the humble Christmas bauble. And while we see different trends for colours and theme to suit the decor choices of the season, this year it’s more about size than anything else.
We know you’re not going to overhaul your entire collection of baubles, but a few larger baubles on this year’s tree mean you can update your look with minimal effort and cost.
Wilko are leading the way with big baubles on the high street right now
Where to buy large Christmas baubles
Large baubles can be effortlessly interspersed with shaped tree ornaments to add interest – and play with the sense of scale.
A balanced arrangement is best, as Cox & Cox demonstrate perfectly with its styling. Mixing the ‘new’ large Christmas baubles alongside your regular collection is a great way to add an instant sense of drama to your tree decor this year.
NEW Four Large Handblown Glass Baubles: £11.50, Cox & Cox
This soft gold baubles are great to add a hint of glam to your tree. Sold as a set of 4, they can offer a balanced coverage to nestle in with existing decorations.
For first orders use code:INTR11221 to get 20% off
Christmas Concepts Extra Large Shiny Disco Baubles: £9.99 set of 3, Amazon
What could make more of a statement than extra large disco ball baubles! These are sure to get the Christmas party started!
Large Christmas baubles spotting on Instagram
A fine example of #bigbaubles .
This thoughtfully decoration tree uses large gold baubles to adda more impactful alternative colour.
When adding statement baubles, always work in odd numbers to help give the tree balance.
Will your tree be adorned with oversized baubles this year?