5 simple tips stylists use to instantly make a spring tablescape look better – impress your guests this Easter

Ah spring... when buds start to bloom, Mother's Day and Easter are nearly upon us and the days are starting to feel longer and lighter. So then, what better time to start thinking about gatherings, and creating a standout seasonal table to impress guests and lift your spirits?

I've styled plenty of spring tablescapes and easter decorating ideas in my time as a stylist with my partner from the Style Makers Aurélien Farjon. Together, we've pulled together 5 simple tips that will instantly make a dinner (or lunch) table look better and impress your guests.

1. Introduce floral shapes and prints

(Image credit: B&M)

You can't have a spring tablescape without florals, but filling vases with blooms isn't the only way to enjoy them. 'Choose a few standout pieces of crockery, either in the shape of flowers or with a floral print to them,' says Aurélien. 'They don't have to all be the same at each place setting either – mixing and matching is all part of the fun of creating a tablescape that's personal to you.'

These super sweet daisy bowls are from B&M, as are the woven flower placemats underneath. But you can find plenty of other stunning versions on the highstreet at the moment.

2. Upscale your linens

(Image credit: Rosie Dalia)

Whether you're hosting inside or out, it can be all too easy to either leave your table devoid of a tablecloth or use paper napkins for ease, but going for proper linens will always make your spring table feel more upmarket.

Dressing your table with a floral or pastel tablecloth, and some pretty napkins is a great way to add extra pattern, colour and softness. If you opt for a floral tablecloth or napkins, the print will echo that of any flowers you use and just enhance the overall look.

If you don't want to buy a new tablecloth, you could get a table runner instead, or even dye an old plain white design into a colour that works for your table.

3. Choose a colour palette you'll enjoy

(Image credit: Dunelm)

Now spring decor often equals lots of pastels, which always work well, but there's nothing to say you can't have a spring tablescape that's bright, bold and maximalist. 'I'm a lover of jewel colours, so for me, a spring table should be full of deep, rich colour,' says Aurélien. 'Whether that's the flowers that you use and just a few cushions on seats or candlesticks, you can really go to town and create a "wild meadow" look that's sure to stun guests.'

This table setting shows the new range from Sophie Robinson for Dunelm, and we particularly like the frilled seat pad, which is ideal for outdoor seating.

4. Max out your flowers

(Image credit: Talking Tables)

No tablescape is complete without flowers. Having lots of flowers displayed in vases on your table can be costly, but not if you go for small bud vases or single stems. Pick a few varieties in your chosen colours – spring stocks, carnations and sweet Williams are all good choices.

Separate them out along the centre of your table. Cut the flowers in different heights, so some are tall and some are shorter, to make for a more visually appealing scheme, and trim off some of the leaves, so it's the colourful flower that's the star of the show.

If you only have the one vase, you can easily fake a more expensive floral display with a flower frog, which costs just £8 on Amazon.

5. Have fun with it

Style Makers Laurie Davidson and Aurélien Farjon setting a spring summer tablescape with flowers and pink candles (Image credit: Alexander Edwards)

As with any tablescape, the aim for a spring table is to create impact through colour, scale, texture and small details. Enjoy getting creative, whether it's folding napkins into a shape or tying with luxurious ribbon, playing around with floral centrepieces or even decorating some candles with floral designs.

'A spring tablescape shouldn't just be for one evening either,' says Aurélien. 'Even if you need your table for the kids to do homework or have everyday meals, leaving out your flowers and candles in the centre of the table will give you a sunny display to enjoy all season.'