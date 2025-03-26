5 simple tips stylists use to instantly make a spring tablescape look better – impress your guests this Easter
Interior stylist duo the Style Makers share their tips to give your table some pizazz
Ah spring... when buds start to bloom, Mother's Day and Easter are nearly upon us and the days are starting to feel longer and lighter. So then, what better time to start thinking about gatherings, and creating a standout seasonal table to impress guests and lift your spirits?
I've styled plenty of spring tablescapes and easter decorating ideas in my time as a stylist with my partner from the Style Makers Aurélien Farjon. Together, we've pulled together 5 simple tips that will instantly make a dinner (or lunch) table look better and impress your guests.
1. Introduce floral shapes and prints
You can't have a spring tablescape without florals, but filling vases with blooms isn't the only way to enjoy them. 'Choose a few standout pieces of crockery, either in the shape of flowers or with a floral print to them,' says Aurélien. 'They don't have to all be the same at each place setting either – mixing and matching is all part of the fun of creating a tablescape that's personal to you.'
These super sweet daisy bowls are from B&M, as are the woven flower placemats underneath. But you can find plenty of other stunning versions on the highstreet at the moment.
2. Upscale your linens
Whether you're hosting inside or out, it can be all too easy to either leave your table devoid of a tablecloth or use paper napkins for ease, but going for proper linens will always make your spring table feel more upmarket.
Dressing your table with a floral or pastel tablecloth, and some pretty napkins is a great way to add extra pattern, colour and softness. If you opt for a floral tablecloth or napkins, the print will echo that of any flowers you use and just enhance the overall look.
If you don't want to buy a new tablecloth, you could get a table runner instead, or even dye an old plain white design into a colour that works for your table.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
3. Choose a colour palette you'll enjoy
Now spring decor often equals lots of pastels, which always work well, but there's nothing to say you can't have a spring tablescape that's bright, bold and maximalist. 'I'm a lover of jewel colours, so for me, a spring table should be full of deep, rich colour,' says Aurélien. 'Whether that's the flowers that you use and just a few cushions on seats or candlesticks, you can really go to town and create a "wild meadow" look that's sure to stun guests.'
This table setting shows the new range from Sophie Robinson for Dunelm, and we particularly like the frilled seat pad, which is ideal for outdoor seating.
4. Max out your flowers
No tablescape is complete without flowers. Having lots of flowers displayed in vases on your table can be costly, but not if you go for small bud vases or single stems. Pick a few varieties in your chosen colours – spring stocks, carnations and sweet Williams are all good choices.
Separate them out along the centre of your table. Cut the flowers in different heights, so some are tall and some are shorter, to make for a more visually appealing scheme, and trim off some of the leaves, so it's the colourful flower that's the star of the show.
If you only have the one vase, you can easily fake a more expensive floral display with a flower frog, which costs just £8 on Amazon.
5. Have fun with it
As with any tablescape, the aim for a spring table is to create impact through colour, scale, texture and small details. Enjoy getting creative, whether it's folding napkins into a shape or tying with luxurious ribbon, playing around with floral centrepieces or even decorating some candles with floral designs.
'A spring tablescape shouldn't just be for one evening either,' says Aurélien. 'Even if you need your table for the kids to do homework or have everyday meals, leaving out your flowers and candles in the centre of the table will give you a sunny display to enjoy all season.'
Laurie Davidson is a professional stylist, writer and content creator, who lives and breathes interiors. Having worked for some of the UK’s leading interior magazines, styled homes up and down the country and produced sets for TV shows, adverts and top brands, it’s safe to say Laurie has had a pretty exciting career. Find her on Instagram at @lifeofaninteriorstylist or over at lauriedavidson.co.uk
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
I tried the Japanese organising principle of ‘inyo-onyo’ in my home, and my whole space now feels so much lighter
Reducing the visual clutter in your home has a huge impact on your mind
By Ciéra Cree
-
These are the 7 huge mistakes to avoid if you want to nail your kitchen extension on a budget, from dodgy DIY to no contingency fund
Use your budget wisely
By Sarah Handley
-
Butter yellow is everywhere right now - but these are the colours you should never pair with it, according to paint experts
Butter yellow is a wonderful choice for creating a warm and welcoming space - but pairing it with these colours can have the opposite effect
By Kezia Reynolds