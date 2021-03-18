20 easter decorating ideas – inspired interior designs featuring spring florals, eggs, rabbits and more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Bring some of the sunshine and energy of the new season into your home with our Easter decorating ideas. If you’re entertaining for the whole family this Easter, then you’ll want to create a perfect springtime setting that everyone can enjoy. Follow our guide to achieving traditional Easter decor in your home with themed tableware, homemade accessories and beautiful displays.

Theme your home throughout the year with our DIY and decorating ideas

The best place to start your new decor is with the table setting. Choose vintage-style touches, such as china with faded floral designs and vintage glassware. Build a pretty display of springtime flowers to create a striking centrepiece that will wow your guests.

Add on traditional extras such as painted eggs in teacups, bowls or even piled high in jars. Use your regular homeware to make a unique Easter display. A cake stand is the perfect place to display ornamental birds, bunnies or homemade gifts.

Fill bell jars and lanterns with eggs and flowers and place homespun decor on tables and chests. Flowers in eggcups, or tea cups filled with eggs and pretty displays of blossom and tulips will finish off your egg-stra special Easter theme.

Easter decorating ideas

1. Decorate the table with eggs

Easter isn’t complete without Easter eggs. But this simple and elegant table display – suitable for a subtle dining room centrepiece or a seasonal accent elsewhere in the house – is totally design friendly and sugar-free to boot.

Choose a ceramic design for a modern country look, and carefully layer up a mixture of different eggs to highlight the shells’ delicate textures and patterns. Combined with a backdrop of Scandinavian-influenced tactile linens, crisp white crockery and naturalistic floral foliage, this neat little piece brings a little magic to a grown-up meal.

2. Go bold on floral accessories

Florals for spring may not be groundbreaking, but they are an incredibly popular option. There’s something so uplighting about floral accessories — whether it’s tablecloths, cushion covers, napkins or curtains — as they remind us of the natural world which lies just outside the door (one that’s bursting with new life during spring).

If you’re bold enough, why not try clashing floral prints? A good way to help them tie together is to make sure the base colour matches on each of the different pieces — like how the pinks look glorious next to each other on this lovely table setting.

3. Hang an Easter-inspired wreath

Our Easter wreath ideas, or perhaps garlands decked out with colourful eggs and spring florals, are a lovely addition to a door, mantle piece or side table. Whether you choose to make your own or buy one, there are so many decorative styles to choose from to suit your personal taste.

Fresh flowers are always a lovely idea for these wreaths, but there are a plethora or environmentally-friendly ones too which are reusable, so bring joy year after year.

4. Add egg accents around the house

Egg decorations don’t have to be limited to the dining room table. If you really want to go the eggs-tra mile this Easter, try to find other design opportunities to include them in your home.

It might be placing them at the bottom of a lamp, popping a few in a plant pots or filling some vases with them. If you use the same coloured eggs throughout your home, the decorations will nicely tie together throughout the house.

5. Play with pastel shades

Pastel colours are used time and time again for Easter decorations — perhaps due to their light and bright spring-like associations.

If you don’t want to use Easter accessories, such as eggs, then another way to achieve a seasonal look is to experiment with different shades of the same colour — be it blue, pink, green, yellow, and lavender — as this will create a variety of tones reminiscent of the natural world. A good way to do this is with plates on a table setting, or with accents across a room.

6. Make a statement with an overhead feature

Another way to bring spirit of spring inside is to create the illusion that you’re sat amongst nature, like this decorative overhead branch and floral feature, which gives the impression that diners are sat underneath a tree.

7. Keep your table relaxed and natural

We have lots of Easter tabletop ideas but this modern country look is pure pared-back elegance. Stepping the Easter theme up a notch, but without going overboard with bunnies, lambs and ducklings, we’d suggest you dress the table in a similar way to the mood you want to feel over Easter – informal yet stylish, obviously.

Bring the food and the foliage to the fore with a simple monochrome table scheme; mix up striped detailing by pairing the table cloth’s wide stripe with finer lines on the napkins. Warm navy blue on textiles and glassware brings the smartness to this casual scheme, the perfect foil to the fresh greens of the floral displays.

8. Dress up your sideboard with an egg tree

Welcome guests with an Easter tree created by hanging colourful eggs from freshly cut branches. It’s a really quick and stylish way to decorate a sideboard in a living room, dining area or hallway.

9. Celebrate with a riot of spring colours

Could this Easter buffet spread be any more joyful? With fresh blues, verdant greens, sunshine yellows and hot pink, this dining room idea of a rainbow palette of spring colours can’t help but make you smile.

10. Mix in a rabbit motif

Here’s a simple way to introduce a subtle Easter theme to a room – just add a cushion, throw, tablecloth or even a tea towel featuring a bonny bunny. If you’re trying to avoid anything cutesy, a handsome hare like this chap is a sophisticated alternative.

11. Fold your own napkin bunnies

Easter rabbit-shaped napkins will bring a fun touch to your Easter table, and can be creating using a few simple folds.

See how it’s done: Easter Bunny Napkins

12. Put together stylish place settings

Add a special touch to place settings with personalised name cards. Punch two holes in a plain white card with each guest’s name handwritten in calligraphy upon it, and thread a fresh flower’s stem through for a pretty, welcome to the dining table.

Warm-toned cutlery brings an extra dimension to the cool-coloured scheme, providing a lovely optimistic glow for the new season… or just that particular meal!

13. Fill the house with flowers

Mealtimes needn’t be the end of this seasonal decorative journey – you can extend the florals throughout the house without going all-out flower power.

Just create a delicate garland, like this one, by twisting a selection of leaves, ferns and seasonal flowers at intervals along a length of florist’s wire, and hang it up to bring a springtime vibe to whatever space it’s located in.

Displays of daffodils or tulips in fuss-free white ceramics, and against rough-hewn wooden surfaces, simply add to the charm.

14. Incorporate different materials for a fresh spring look

Colours are not the only way to bring the outside inside this spring. By incorporating different materials around your home, you’re giving a nod to Mother Nature without even realising.

The neutral nature of wood also means it helps other Easter accessories to stand out — like this gorgeous white and rattan table setting from Duchess & Butler, which helps the beautiful bunnies and greenery to pop.

15. Go heavy on yellow details

With visions of daffodils, buzzing bees, baby chicks and the those first sunny days, yellow is, in many ways, the colour of spring. So anywhere it can be injected into your home the better.

Not to mention it’s an instant mood booster – so it’s easy to see why it’s Pantone’s Colour of the Year.

16. Throw in some gingham

Gingham is a cheerful print that reminds us of balmy days spent in the sunshine with food and friends. So bringing this traditional picnic print into our homes for Easter will work as a lovely background for seasonal accessories like eggs and daffodils.

17 . Introduce snowdrops to a monochrome palette



If monochrome is more your thing, snowdrops are an elegant alternative. A bunch tied with string make a charming place setting, especially amongst a mixture of plain white china and glassware.

18. Hang Easter egg bunting

Garlands and paper chains aren’t just for Christmas. Set the scene for Easter Sunday lunch by decorating your dining room with colourful paper eggs on string and fresh spring foliage.

If you love homemade pieces, be sure to check out our Easter craft ideas, too.

19. Spell it out

Buy a personalisable letter banner and you can create your own Easter message to hang in a hallway, across a door or above a fireplace. This floral design from the Rifle Paper Company sets just the right spring-like tone, alongside rabbit sculptures and a cloche full of eggs.

20. Wrap your eggs in beautiful fabrics

Ditch the garish packaging that imprisons your shop-bought eggs, and swap it for offcuts of fabric, tied at the top with jute string or baker’s twine. Add labels to let the family know whose is whose – just make sure you choose eggs of similar sizes so there’s no squabbling!