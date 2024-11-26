I got an early first look at Sophie Robinson’s homeware collection for Dunelm – these are the pieces that are sure to sell out quick

Today, two of Ideal Home’s favourites announced their collaboration on a collection of homewares – that’s right, one of our fave budget-friendly home goods stores is partnering with everyone’s favourite ‘Queen of Colour’, interior designer Sophie Robinson. And I, for one, am beyond excited because I just got an exclusive preview of what we can all expect come January 2025 – and let me tell you, it’s pretty amazing.

The range of over 200 pieces is a celebration of colour, pattern (as well as pattern mixing and clashing), and all-around ‘more is more’ approach to decorating that Sophie is well known for. And with playful, dopamine decor being one of the biggest home decor trends that’s set to continue going strong well into the new year, I am certain this collection is going to be a hit with shoppers – especially as prices start as low as £5!

(Image credit: Dunelm)

This means that thanks to her Dunelm collab, everybody can have a piece of Sophie Robinson’s beautifully maximalist style in their home, no matter their budget. And this is exactly in line with the designer’s mission to help people embrace more colour and pattern in their lives and their homes.

‘I know that lots of people would love to embrace more colour into their lives but get stuck around how to build the look and make it really work. It’s about mixing and matching, layering and storytelling and ultimately doing things your own way. I love that this carefully curated collection will give people the confidence to make bolder choices, with the reassurance that it all hangs together,’ Sophie says.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

What to look forward to in the collection

As already mentioned, the collection spans everything from smaller home accessories like cushions, decorative trays and candle holders to beautifully patterned bedding, soft furnishings like rugs and curtains and even garden and indoor furniture adorned with floral patterns.

I am a sucker for a lovely cushion and this range features several in a variety of highly saturated shades and creative patterns, from florals to graphic motifs and even slogans. And my prediction is that some of these cushions will be among the first pieces to sell out. So once they hit the shelves - both virtual and physical - better grab them quick before they’re gone.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

But Sophie shared her favourite piece from the collection with Ideal Home, ‘The Sunshine Flowers Bedspread is a showstopper and one of my favourite pieces in the collection. Pairing florals with bold patterns creates the perfect statement and the ruffled edges add some all-important extra drama.

'My favourite way to style it is in my bedroom layered over some patterned bedding, like a check or gingham, which creates the ultimate pattern-clashing combination. This piece also features a reversible design which I love as it enables me to switch up the look whenever I want something fresh. I absolutely can't wait to see how everyone else styles it in their own homes too.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sara Hesikova)

I agree with Sophie and would absolutely pair the bedspread with Dunelm's Portloe gingham duvet cover set.

And as Sophie hints at the all-important drama, the entire collection is laden with intriguing shapes and intricate detailing – it’s not just about colours and patterns but also ruffles, wavy edges and fringe are consistently present.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sara Hesikova)

What to get from the range

Dunelm x Sophie Robinson More Joy Embroidered Cushion £30 at Dunelm This cushion is giving cottagecore vibes but with a modern twist. The combination of a frilled trim, the pairing of two different floral prints and the embroidered slogan make this cushion look like a designer piece - and yet, it's only £30. Dunelm x Sophie Robinson Wavy Edge Tray, Set of 2 £18 at Dunelm The wavy and scalloped trend has been going strong since last year, with this style of decorative trays being some of the most coveted pieces. Perfect for using on an ottoman that also doubles as a coffee table in a small living room, I love the various colours these come in and their affordable price point. Dunelm x Sophie Robinson Wiggle Mirror £60 at Dunelm Still sticking with the wavy theme, this wall mirror with a coloured, wavy trim is one of my top picks mainly for its incredible price of £60 - it's rare to see this style and size of a mirror at such a low price point. Dunelm x Sophie Robinson Twisted Resin Candle Stick £10 at Dunelm It's not just waves that feature heavily in this collection - the spiral twisted stands are also prominent as seen on this lacquered-effect candle holder in a beautifully vibrant green. Dunelm x Sophie Robinson Velvet Box Pleat Cushion £28 at Dunelm If you're a fan of colour but don't want too much of the pattern then this cushion is perfect for you. Available in a host of colour combinations, the large velvet design is adorned with a cute contrasting pleated flounce that just makes it. Dunelm x Sophie Robinson Joylene 2 Drawer Bedside Table £169 at Dunelm The floral-print deep navy furniture from the range is very Sophie Robinson which is exactly why both the Dunelm buyers and I expect these pieces to be among the bestsellers. There's a cabinet and a chest of drawers available as well but if you're looking for a smaller pop of floral goodness, then this bedside table is perfect.

But if you can’t wait till January for some Sophie Robinson-style magic, then there are plenty of pieces in Dunelm’s current collection to shop now that will help you in recreating the vibe of the ‘Queen of Colour’ and carry you over until the real deal comes out in the New Year.

What to get now

Dunelm Annie Bedside Table £119 at Dunelm As already mentioned, the Sophie Robinson offering features furniture as well as accessories - and one of the furniture pieces is a floral bedside table. But I think this design might be even better. Dunelm Elsie Gingham Square Cushion £16 at Dunelm Obviously, Dunelm knows how to make a great cushion with or without Sophie Robinson to hand. I think this floral and gingham number with a ftilled trim would be perfect to usher in the spring season in the New Year. Dunelm Pippin 3 Drawer Chest £239.20 at Dunelm The navy blue colourway, the floral-shaped handles and the bobbin legs all combined are giving real Sophie Robinson vibes. And on top of that, this pretty chest of drawers is currently available with a 20% off Black Friday deal. Dunelm Sabrina Floral Washable Rug From £29 at Dunelm The whimsical florals paired with the blue shades read strongly Sophie Robinson's aesthetic. And the rug is also machine washable on top of that. Dunelm Raspberry Blossom Set of 2 Bobbin Candle Sticks £18 at Dunelm If you're after something show-stopping to display your dinner candles in then these colourful candle sticks will do the trick. I love the shades of the variously coloured bobbins. Dunelm Vibes Bright Slogan Cushion £12 at Dunelm While Sophie Robinson's slogan cushions read things like 'More Joy' and 'Dopamine', Dunelm's cushions from the brand's current collection are available with things like tufted 'vibes' and a scalloped trim.

Happy colour mixing and pattern clashing in a true Sophie Robinson style!