Wilko is selling a 6ft Christmas tree for under £25 – plus the other festive discounts you need to know about

Every Christmas, regardless of our good intentions, decorations end up being bought late and for more than anticipated, so news of Wilko having a huge Christmas sale with up to 50% off is just the thing to kick us into gear.

There’s no denying that Christmas is an expensive time of year, so if you’ve been on the hunt for budget Christmas decorating ideas, then the Wilko sale may be perfect for finding the best buys.

Here’s everything from the sale that should be on your Christmas wish list this year and, yes, you can even snap up their 6ft artificial tree for under £25.

The best of the early Wilko Christmas sale

6ft Green Pre-Lit Fir Artificial Christmas Tree

Wilko 6ft Green Pre-Lit Fir Artificial Christmas Tree surrounded by gold presents

(Image credit: Wilko)

When looking for the best artificial Christmas trees, you want to find something that looks realistic. Artificial trees are famously mess free and economical, but there’s not much point if it doesn’t look like the real deal.

At 42% off the Wilko 6ft Green Pre-Lit Fir Artificial Christmas Tree is currently £22.99 making it one of the most affordable artificial trees available on the market. In spite of the tiny price tag, this tree is large enough to be the star of your room, but also a great fit for small living rooms.

With hinged branches, it is easy to assemble and has 120 built in LED lights. What’s more Wilko boasts the lights cost less than 1p per hour to run - making it a great affordable option.

The reviews are favourable, too.

Easy to assemble, less hassle having the lights already on, only having to add the decorations. Also got it for a great price in the half price sale! one read.

It was easy to put together and now that it is dressed it's absolutely beautiful. It's well made and strong. I can expect it to last for a good few years, said another.

A few reviews commented the branches of the tree were quite sparse, however others comment you can move and shape the branches to your preferred style.

Regardless at under £25, this tree is a great choice if you're looking for a tree on a budget.

Shop the sale

Neon Merry Christmas sign with Santa hat
Merry Christmas Santa Neon Sign

Pop this on your wall, in front of a mirror on a mantlepiece or shining through a window to bring festive cheer with a contemporary spin.

Wilko Potted Helsinki Tree 1.2m

Wilko Potted Helsinki Tree 1.2m | Wilko

At 1.2 metres, this small tree is a great choice if your prefer a low-key Scandi style Christmas. It's cosy and charming - making it great for small spaces.

LED Silver Birch Ball Tree
LED Silver Birch Ball Tree

Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, this delicate tree makes a pretty silhouette when off and brings a twinkling charm when switched in. It does need tobe pugged into an indoor socket, however.

Wilko LED Stars Curtain Light
LED Stars Curtain Light

With eight different effects, these are a great buy - we love a curtain light up a staircase, or to brighten up a plain wall. This set can be used outdoors, too.

Wilko White Tree Burlap Base 55cm
White Tree Burlap Base

Standing at 55cm, this tree is fabulous accessory for your coffee or side table. You could even use it as part of a festive tablescape on the big day.

Extendable Scandi Gonk - Grey
Extendable Scandi Gonk

Gonks are a Christmas staple and at almost half price, this is a bargain. With extendable legs, this Gonk reaches a height of 85cm - making it a standout star of your decor.

Will you be adding these festive picks to your wish list?

