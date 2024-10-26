Wilko is selling a 6ft Christmas tree for under £25 – plus the other festive discounts you need to know about

Every Christmas, regardless of our good intentions, decorations end up being bought late and for more than anticipated, so news of Wilko having a huge Christmas sale with up to 50% off is just the thing to kick us into gear.

There’s no denying that Christmas is an expensive time of year, so if you’ve been on the hunt for budget Christmas decorating ideas, then the Wilko sale may be perfect for finding the best buys.

Here’s everything from the sale that should be on your Christmas wish list this year and, yes, you can even snap up their 6ft artificial tree for under £25.

The best of the early Wilko Christmas sale

6ft Green Pre-Lit Fir Artificial Christmas Tree

(Image credit: Wilko)

When looking for the best artificial Christmas trees, you want to find something that looks realistic. Artificial trees are famously mess free and economical, but there’s not much point if it doesn’t look like the real deal.

At 42% off the Wilko 6ft Green Pre-Lit Fir Artificial Christmas Tree is currently £22.99 making it one of the most affordable artificial trees available on the market. In spite of the tiny price tag, this tree is large enough to be the star of your room, but also a great fit for small living rooms.

With hinged branches, it is easy to assemble and has 120 built in LED lights. What’s more Wilko boasts the lights cost less than 1p per hour to run - making it a great affordable option.

Wilko 6ft Green Pre-Lit Fir Artificial Christmas Tree | Wilko Was £39.99 now £22.99 at Wilko The reviews are favourable, too. Easy to assemble, less hassle having the lights already on, only having to add the decorations. Also got it for a great price in the half price sale! one read. It was easy to put together and now that it is dressed it's absolutely beautiful. It's well made and strong. I can expect it to last for a good few years, said another. A few reviews commented the branches of the tree were quite sparse, however others comment you can move and shape the branches to your preferred style. Regardless at under £25, this tree is a great choice if you're looking for a tree on a budget.

Shop the sale

Will you be adding these festive picks to your wish list?