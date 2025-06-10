Dunelm has dropped the prices of these 6 top-rated garden furniture pieces in a huge summer sale – the reviews speak for themselves

(Image credit: Dunelm)
Dunelm has a huge summer sale on right now, and I know how intimidating a big sale can be to navigate. So to help you make sense of the best value buys, I've dug through it to find the highest-rated garden furniture pieces in the Dunelm sale that come recommended by other shoppers.

Dunelm has produced some of the best garden furniture this year, with many of Dunelm’s garden furniture pieces looking more expensive than their price tag, even when they're not on sale.

Whether you like bold colours or sleek rattan, there’s something for everyone - and I’ve rounded up six products that shoppers can’t seem to get enough of.

Dunelm Manhattan sofa set.

Manhattan Small Corner Sofa Set at Dunelm

(Image credit: Dunelm)

There’s no surprise the stunning Santorini egg chair has made an appearance but I also think Manhattan Small Corner Sofa Set is worth your attention.

Currently £230.30 down from £329, this set is great value for money and a perfect example of Dunelm’s expensive looking garden furniture. It also has the five star reviews to prove it. Despite ‘small’ being in the name this sofa set is large enough to seat four to five adults comfortably. It consists of two double sofas, thick cotton cushions and a sleek grey finish that works with any garden seating ideas.

‘Lovely corner sofa, the cushions are so thick and chunky, making them really comfortable, nice colour for outdoors and easy to wipe clean, pretty sure they are waterproof but we keep it under a gazebo. Bit fiddly putting it together, one part was hard to line up, but between two of us we managed. Wish I'd purchased it sooner,’ said one review.

Here is the full round up of what garden furniture to shop in the Dunelm sale now.

Manhattan Small Corner Sofa Set

The large size of this sofa set makes it excellent value for money. The reviews say it is really comfortable, easy to clean and looks great.

Santorini egg chair on a patio
Santorini Egg Chair

The jade green and multi-coloured version of this classic chair is currently a huge 50% off. The reviews praise the comfort and high-quality of this chair making it an excellent choice.

2.7m Recycled Polyester Cream Carousel Parasol
2.7m Recycled Polyester Cream Carousel Parasol

Parasols have been a huge hit this summer and the reviews say this one has a beautiful boho look - the crystals catch the light, and the shape is gorgeously retro.

Brent Lounge Set With Cushions
Brent Lounge Set With Cushions

This stunning set will suit any garden style. Including a table, two chairs and a sofa, its five-star review praises its clean, mordern look and comfortable seats.

Amalfi Mosaic Effect Bistro Set
Amalfi Mosaic Effect Bistro Set

Shoppers love this stunning two-seater set, with happy reviews praising the beautiful design and high-quality - 'you won't regret this buy.'

Keter Cool Bar Ice Bucket Table With Lights
Keter Cool Bar Ice Bucket Table With Lights

Perfect for hosting, this table will keep your drinks cool and hold any snacks for your guests. The review says it looks lovely, too.

Have you been tempted by the sale? Which buy is your favourite?

