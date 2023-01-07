Angel Strawbridge Home Truths - discover what DIY jobs the hands-on designer always leaves to the experts

If you're a fan of C4's Escape to the the Chateau series, then you'll know Angel Strawbridge. When she's not designing homeware or hosting parties, Angel lives with her husband Dick and their two children, Arthur and Dorothy in Chateau de la Motte Husson in the Pays de la Loire, Western France.

What is the first thing you do the second you walk through your front door? Working from home, with two young children, a dog, and a wedding and events business means we walk through the door sometimes 100 times a day! So it honestly depends on what’s happening at that moment! One thing is for sure though, I always wipe my feet.

What’s your favourite time of the day at home? It’s probably between 6pm and 8pm. That’s the time we put Arthur and Dorothy to bed. We have a routine of bath, bed, reading and chatting. Sometimes we may have a movie snuggled in bed together. And if the children are tired and fall asleep quickly, Dick and I will go and sit on the stairs of the Chateau and share a glass of port.

Where’s your happy place at home? Oohh, there are a few…. It’s our Strawbridge Suite probably first, then the garden, which you would never have heard me say ten years ago! I also love having a cup of tea over at my mum and dad’s coach house, too.

What's on your bedside table? A light and nothing else! However, the light sits on the bedside set of five drawers, which is full of hand creams, treasures, and important things that I do not want to go missing!

What's your home addiction? Flowers and foliage… they are everywhere. It’s a good job we have a cutting garden and lots of greenery around the place to keep us going.

What's your favourite shop to buy homeware from? A charity shop for sure. In France, there is an incredible shop called Emmaus (opens in new tab), you will actually find me there weekly!

What’s your home pet peeve? Anyone starting a new toilet roll without finishing the last!



What smell says ‘home’ to you? It has to be home cooking and probably a roast dinner because it reminds me of going home to my mum and dad’s on a Sunday in my twenties.

Do you have a bad home habit you’d like to quit? It’s quite hard being perfect but if you were to ask my husband, he may say that I never clean my scrambled egg pan!

What chore do you love doing? I actually love cleaning and organising. Honestly, growing up cleaning and re-organising my bedroom was one of my favourite things to do! And I still love it to this day. It’s instant and makes you feel organised!

What chore do you hate doing? Anything in the dark. Like putting the chickens and geese to bed in the winter!



What is the one home appliance that you couldn't be without? A vacuum cleaner - as you can imagine, it gets a lot of action.

Do you have any routines at home? Every Friday, we all have a good clean and before every wedding or event all the windows get cleaned, but that can take a couple of days!

Do you try your hand at DIY or always get someone in? Both! Dick and I try everything… and will always give something a go, but you must know your limits. Jobs like plastering, tiling or roofing, we would much rather leave to the experts!

Do you think you’re a good host? Both Dick and I love hosting. We must be doing something right as we have made a business from it!

Has anything changed in the way you live your life at home ever since COVID? It certainly did during Covid and for many of us, we are finding our new normal, but apart from everyone knowing how to use Zoom, I think we are nearly back to pre-Covid days!

What plant or flower features most throughout the house? Eucalyptus. We use it in every bouquet, button-hole and arrangement in the house!



What do you do if you have time at home on your own? I’ll let you know when I do!



What do you miss most about your home when you’re away? Our bed! We have a really big one and we love to all snuggle down together and watch movies. It’s our favourite thing to do.

Quick fire questions with Angel Strawbridge

1. Shoes - On or off in the house? On

2. Eat at the table or on laps? At the table

3. Lighting - are your rooms usually bright or moodily lit? Both! It depends on the occasion…

4. Quick shower or long bath? A quick shower, sadly…!

5. Room decor - Colourful or neutral? Colourful

6. Are you a neat freak or do you prefer to be surrounded by creative chaos? I’m a neat freak

7. Do you tend to have music/the radio/TV on at home in the background or do you prefer peace and quiet? Always peace and quiet

