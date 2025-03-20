10 small bathroom storage ideas that will transform your bijou bathroom and banish cluttered surfaces

Storage is king in any room of the house, but never more so than in a small bathroom. From toiletries to towels, cleaning products to cosmetics, it’s a space that has to work hard to keep everything in order. If your bathroom is petite in size you’ll need some clever small bathroom storage ideas to control the clutter.

Small bathrooms are pretty much the norm in most homes, with more space given to bedrooms. Nearly all bathrooms squeeze in a loo, basin, shower and bath, so it doesn’t leave much space for anything else. But by being creative with your bathroom storage ideas, buying some key products and planning every inch of space, there are plenty of ways to make your small bathroom look serene.

I've rounded up the best small bathroom storage ideas, including storage solutions for your bijou bathroom and ideas from industry experts to take your wee washroom from stressful to streamlined in just a few steps.

1. Utilise under the sink

Make the most of the space below a bathroom basin and use it to store cleaning products and toiletries (Image credit: Future PLC/ David Giles)

‘Optimising under-sink storage is one of the most effective ways to maximise space in smaller bathrooms,’ advises Jorge Hernandez, Head of Design at Britton.

Ok so it’s a fairly obvious one, but it’s one of the easiest small bathroom storage ideas to implement and the best place to start. If you haven’t already, opt for a vanity unit for your under-sink area as these really do make the most of the space.

'When it comes to choosing the type of storage for your small bathroom, everyone knows the obvious one – use the space under a basin for a drawer or two to hide all the lotions and potions!' comments Barrie Cutchie, Design Director at BC Designs.

However if you’re renting and can’t change your pedestal basin for a vanity, look to invest in a freestanding under-sink cabinet which can store an array of toiletries, while looking smart too.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fluted Elsie Undersink Unit £79 at Dunelm In a smart fluted finish and available in four colourways, this bargain buy can hide away ugly cleaning products. Rattan Frances Undersink Unit £89.99 at daals. With it's contemporary woven rattan doors, it can be matched to other pieces of bathroom furniture for a quick, storage overhaul. Traditional Hampshire Undersink Unit £135 at Next This unit has plenty of room for the whole families toiletries and even space for extra loo roll below!

2. Veer towards a vanity

An under-sink vanity unit can provide a plethora of space for keeping everything from loo roll to bleach. (Image credit: Future PLC / Alistair Nicholls)

As mentioned above, a vanity unit below your sink is one of the top small bathroom storage ideas, but it does depend on what it is you need to actually store.

Barrie says, 'Consideration as to the location of the storage needs to be taken. Where does it need to be in order to be practical for everyday use? Also, what do you need to store? If you have a lot of tall bottles, shallow drawers in a vanity unit will be useless. Likewise, if you have lots of small cosmetics, a deep drawer will be too vast. Therefore, when it comes to the vanity unit, look to have different-sized drawers and cabinets that can cater for different items, and everything can have its place.'

Sally Bettison, Design Manager at Tissino recommends considering a wall hung vanity unit to save on floor space. 'The general rule of thumb is that they should be between 28 and 36 inches from the floor and in terms of width, consider the size of the room, how much storage you’re after and how it will look in the space. If the bathroom is small then a narrow depth vanity unit would be a good option but do consider opening and closing the drawers,' she explains.

'Another consideration is whether to opt for a double vanity unit. His and hers vanities are becoming extremely popular and naturally you get double the storage too. If you’ve got the space they’re worth the investment because they’re time-saving too as they allow two people to get ready at the same time,' she adds. 'Doubling up is also set to be a big bathroom cabinet trend for 2025.'

3. Make walls work harder

For budget wall-mounted storage consider creating your box shelves by flipping sturdy baskets or a wooden crate on their side. (Image credit: Future PLC/Carolyn Barber)

‘When it comes to maximising storage in a small bathroom, utilising wall space is essential’, comments Richard Joseph, Co-Founder at Joseph Joseph. ‘Wall-mounted shower shelves such as Joseph Joseph’s Capsule™ 4-tier White Shower Shelf or the EasyStore™ 2-piece White Corner Shower Shelf Set, can keep everyday essentials such as shampoos, soaps, and razors neatly arranged without cluttering the rest of the bathroom and countertop areas.’

Lucy Mansey, Professional Organisers and Founder of Organised by Lucy adds, 'Look to the wall space in your bathroom and install shelves or cabinets above the toilet or sink as this makes use of often-overlooked space and helps keep essentials within reach.'

Capsule™ 4-Tier White Shower Shelf £30 at Joseph Joseph This slimline shower shelf will keep everything in one place and off the floor, plus it's easy to attach to walls. Kitsure Kitsure Shower Caddy - 2 Pack Rustproof Shower Organizer, Drill-Free & Quick-Dry Shower Shelves for Inside Shower With Large Capacity, Durable Stainless Steel Shower Rack With 4 Hooks, Large, Black £10 at Amazon These stick-on wall shelves from Amazon are great for holding shampoo bottles in your shower cubicle. Argos Home Argos Home Shower Basket With Hook - Black £6 at Argos This simple hook storage basket will add extra storage in a shower for shampoo and conditioners.

4. Capitalise on corners

When space is at a premium capitalise on corner space with a storage hamper or laundry basket. (Image credit: Adam Carter)

Another of our smart small bathroom storage ideas is to use every spare inch of space, including the corners of your washroom, as Jorge explains.

'Optimising corner shelves or cabinets is an excellent storage solution for smaller bathrooms. Corner units make use of otherwise wasted space, providing a place to store toiletries, towels, or other bathroom products.'

Lucy adds, 'Corner shelves are perfect for awkward spaces that might otherwise go unused. They can hold toiletries, candles, bath salts or decorative items.'

Another great way to utilise a corner space is to pop a corner laundry basket there, so it doesn't protrude too far into the room. Or consider popping a wheeled trolly that can easily be pulled out for easy access.

5. Optimise a loo-roll holder

Double up on loo roll so you have to keep less elsewhere in the bathroom. (Image credit: Future PLC/Carolyn Barber)

While some items in the bathroom we're happy to have on show, there are some items we'd rather have tucked out of sight, and spare loo roll often fits the bill. Depending on how much your household goes through (anyone with kids can attest that it is a lot more than you ever though humanly possible), you might get away with storing spare rolls in cupboards elsewhere, but if you need extras close to hand, a loo roll holder is your go-to.

Richard advises, 'In a small bathroom, toilet roll holders with built-in storage such as our Easystore™ Luxe Stainless-steel Concealed Toilet Roll Holder, offer a practical solution for storing extra rolls whilst keeping them discreetly hidden.'

Storage baskets are also great at keeping loo roll close by and can be slid under wall-hung vanity units to make the most of the wasted floor space.

6. Divert to dispensers

Shampoo or soap dispensers are a great space-saver in a small bathroom (Image credit: Burlington)

For the next of our small bathroom storage ideas, why not opt for toiletry dispensers, as Lucy advises. 'Install dispensers in the shower for shampoo, conditioner, and body wash to eliminate bulky bottles and create more shelf space.'

This way you won't have a need for shelves or caddies in the shower, plus you can use more eco-friendly refillable products, that eliminate the need for more plastic bottles.

Dispensers are also great for soap and hand-cream by your bathroom basin, and will give you washroom that boutique-hotel vibe.

7. Steer towards stackable and see-through storage

Make sure your baskets and caddies can either be stacked or are clear to easily see inside (Image credit: Orthex)

Baskets, bins and caddies are great for holding cosmetics and cleaning products, but where possible ensure they can either be stacked, or are see-through for ease. With little space in a small bathroom, you won't have the room to empty drawers, shelves and vanity units to find what you're looking for, so make it as easy as possible.

'Opt for stackable bins or baskets under the sink, these can help organise everything from cleaning supplies to skincare products', advises Lucy.

Jorge says, 'In a small and busy bathroom, clear storage containers provide added convenience, allowing you to quickly identify contents without the need to dig through everything.'

'Pull-out drawers also offer effortless access to all your stored items, even those tucked at the back, and incorporating features such as shelf dividers can help organise your storage into distinct sections, making it easier to locate items too.'

8. Make the most of mirrored cabinets

Mirrored cabinets will make your space feel larger as well as holding everything from medicine to bubble bath (Image credit: Future Plc/Colin Poole)

We all need a mirror or two in the bathroom, so why not opt for a mirror with built-in storage too. 'Use mirrored medicine cabinets to store daily essentials while serving a dual purpose,' advises Lucy.

The beauty of a mirrored cabinet is that they don't protrude too far into the room and they provide the perfect space for items you need everyday. You can also choose from mirrored cabinets with doors that open into the room, or with a sliding mechanism if space really is tight.

Bathroom mirrors are also great to making a small space seem bigger and if your bathroom lacks natural light, they are a must-have for bouncing light.

Mepplzian Arch Bathroom Mirror Cabinet from £103 at Amazon A smart, on-trend mirror that disguises the storage behind, blending style with practicality in even the smallest of spaces.

9. Opt for flexible options

A trolley can find itself right at home in a bathroom to solve many a storage issue. (Image credit: Future PLC/Carolyn Barber)

When space is really tight in a bathroom, you need savvy ideas when it comes to storage ideas, and great buys than can adapt to the space.

Lucy advises, 'For super-small bathrooms, choose collapsible laundry baskets or slimline drying racks that can be folded and tucked away when not in use.'

Another great hack is to use a slimline trolley like the IKEA RASKOG storage trolley. Keep essentials such as towels and toiletries on a neat cart that can be wheeled from basin to shower to bath, so you won't need to double up on supplies or storage space.

Elements Slimline Roller Caddy £16 at Dunelm This slimline trolley will nestle into any tiny spot and also comes with extra hooks.

10. Don't discount the door

Even space above a bathroom door can be utilised to keep toiletries and towels (Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

Finally the last of our small bathroom storage ideas is to use the space above your bathroom door to install a shelf. There you can either pile up folded or rolled towels, or keep extra loo roll or even cleaning products tucked into smart baskets.

It might mean you then need to keep a foldable step-stool close to hand, but this can be slotted into the slimmest of spaces.

Another way to utilise the door in a small bathroom is to use the back for hanging baskets or caddies. Elfa's on door storage systems allow you to utilise otherwise wasted space and keep all your bathroom goodies in one reachable place.

FAQS

How do you create bathroom storage in a very small bathroom?

‘When it comes to creating storage in a smaller bathroom, decluttering is key’,' explains Jorge. ‘Start by assessing what’s necessary and keep only the essentials and set aside anything you no longer use. Avoid larger items, as they tend to take up too much space, leaving little room for smaller products. Store bulkier items in larger areas where they won’t overcrowd the space, allowing for better organisation.’

Richards adds, ‘Finding ways to create storage in a limited space can be challenging, but storage caddies and trays offer a perfect solution for organising both under-sink and countertop areas. Designed to fit into tight bathroom spaces, they can hold everything from toiletries to makeup, helping you keep your space neat and organised. By maximising storage in often-wasted areas, products like the EasyStore™ Bathroom Storage Caddy and EasyStore™ Large Bathroom Storage Basket can help neatly organise cleaning supplies, extra toiletries, and other essentials, freeing up valuable space.’

Barrie comments, ‘The first question is, how much do you actually need? While it may seem we have a lot of stuff, how much of it are we using and can a lot of older items be thrown out and really consider what you use on a daily basis. While we need storage, you don’t want to go overboard and take up too much space or detract from the design of the bathroom. Everything needs to work in harmony with each other and to the right proportions.’

Where do you store towels in a small bathroom?

Jorge says, 'Over-door hangers or towel racks are one of the best ways to store towels in a small bathroom. They maximise the unused space behind doors, providing easy access to towels while freeing up wall and countertop space, reducing clutter and helping to keep the bathroom tidy.'

Lucy agrees, adding, 'Use over-the-door racks or hooks to hang towels, robes, and other bathroom accessories. This is a brilliant way to keep items off the floor and looking messy. Towels can also be rolled on wall-mounted shelves or in baskets above the toilet or near the shower. Alternatively, utilise a towel ladder or, if space allows, a narrow cabinet can be dedicated to towel storage, keeping them neatly organised, yet out of the way.'

So are you ready to free up some space in your petit powder room?