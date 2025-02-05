Fitted baths are back in fashion - give yours an on-trend update with these 4 expert-approved tricks

Gilded gold feet, roll tops, dramatic antique taps... these are likely the fixings of the freestanding bath that dreams are made of. There's a certain decadence associated with a freestanding bath that has stolen the spotlight in bathroom design for years, but we're all about celebrating the underdog - the fitted bath.

It's about time the fitted bath stole the spotlight. What was once a space-saving option (and practicality-first when it comes to bathing children), is now a certified bathroom trend for 2025.

Fitted baths have had a bad reputation in past years, often associated with basic white fittings that put functionality first and style last. However, that's largely down to how you design the surround and the rest of your bathroom. It's entirely possible to make a fitted bath trendy, as shown in these expert-approved tips.

Why are fitted baths on trend?

'One of the most popular styles of baths, fitted baths are fitted into place on either two or three walls. Choosing this style is often both a cost-effective solution to having a bath but also a great way of saving space as there are many models that have an extra wide section to make standing and showering much easier,' explains Barrie Cutchie, design director at BC Designs.

(Image credit: Future)

Fitted shower baths have long been the practical, affordable and convenient option. Particularly for a family bathroom where you need to fit a number of different things in, including bathroom storage, a fitted bath means you get enough room to bathe without taking up precious floor space.

'Practicality is always key. If a bath is in a family bathroom and being used as a shower area then without a doubt a fitted bath is the best option. This will save time and is easiest for cleaning. They can also be a great choice for anyone who needs to think about multigenerational living as fitted baths tend to be lower in height and so makes stepping into them easier or being able to lean over during a child’s bath time,' adds Louise Ashdown, head of design at West One Bathrooms. 'Fitted baths also tend to be a cheaper option than freestanding so one way to make them ‘pop’ and a main feature is to consider what you put with them.'

From tiled surrounds to clever use of paint, these ideas will help you transform your fitted bath.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

1. Pick panelling

(Image credit: Future/David Pormiter)

Bathroom panelling is one of the most popular ways to zhuzh up your fitted bath. It's easy to apply yourself (like with one of these panelling kits from B&Q) but it has a big impact.

If you're a fan of more classic bathroom ideas then you can keep the bathroom scheme super pared-back and allow the bath panelling to remain the focus. Painting in one of the latest bathroom colour trends will take your fitted bath to the next level too - we love 'new neutrals' and uplifting yellow for a sunny palette.

2. Tile the surround

(Image credit: Future PLC)

We can't get enough of bathroom tile ideas - they're the ultimate way to combine style and practicality in a functional room like a bathroom. The latest trend, tile drenching, takes things up a notch and is the ideal way to spruce up a fitted bath. Consider tiling the side panel and walls in the same pattern for a statement wash zone.

'In recent months, advancements in technology have meant that certain bath panels are now strong enough to be tiled. Bath panel tiling is exactly what it says on the tin; it is adding tiles to the side of your bath, whether in the same or contrasting style as the rest of your bathroom. The process involves using specialist tile backing board which won't warp and requires a bit more effort than using standard bath panels, but it is often worth the extra effort,' explains Barrie Cutchie.

'There are plenty of options in how to dress up a fitted bath and the enclosed casing is the perfect canvas to have fun. You can either choose to blend it seamlessly by continuing your tiles on the panel or create an even bigger focal point by contrasting the tiles. Choosing this option can create a bath that is just as wow as a freestanding model.'

3. Add an interesting curtain

(Image credit: Annie Sloan)

Shower curtains have traditionally had an awful reputation, but we're here to set the record straight. Yes, they can become gross and mouldy but if you're careful, they're also an affordable way of sprucing up a fitted bath and adding a cosy feel to your bathroom.

A fitted bath is also commonly used as a shower in smaller bathrooms, so ensuring you have the right design in place to protect your bathroom from splashes is key. While glass screens are practical and add light to a space, the right curtain has the potential to elevate a bathroom aesthetic.

4. Paint a statement shade

(Image credit: Simply Bathrooms Surrey)

Lastly, our favourite method for instantly adding personality to a bathroom is through paint. It's easy to overlook the power of paint in a bathroom as often practical surfaces take the forefront - plus, a pared-back scheme is often favoured for creating a spa-like atmosphere.

Wave goodbye to a standard white fitted bath and instead paint in your favourite hue. Matching to walls for a colour drenching effect will take this look one step further, making a design look cohesive.

Lusting after a freestanding bath is only natural, and if its what the heart wants then go for it. However, a fitted bath might be the more practical route for your space and lifestyle - if this is the case, give it a trendy transformation with these tips.