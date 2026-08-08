This Ancient Roman design trend is having a fun revival in 2026 - unswept tiles guarantee a characterful bathroom every time

2026 has seen the desire for characterful interiors grow more than ever before. Our homes are being packed with personality, from colour and pattern to clever layout tweaks to fit every family's needs - and unswept tiles are the latest technique for taking this one step further.

Bathroom tile ideas have long been a source of inspiration for showcasing personality within a design. Delft tiles have come back into fashion in 2026 with traditional motifs updated to match evolving trends - windmills have become champagne bottles thanks to companies such as Indigo & Ivory.

Unswept tiles take this one step further and bring colour into the mix, too. Here's why you should give this ancient art form a try in your bathroom.

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What are unswept tiles?

(Image credit: Amy Exton)

Brought to Britain by the Romans, this form of tile art has deep-rooted ancient links. While so much of our design inspiration comes from bygone eras, it's rare to see such an ancient style be reclaimed to suit our modern-day tastes.

'The 'unswept floor' design dates back to Roman times when it was used in dining rooms, preserving in stone the debris that would have fallen from the hands of the guests such as fish bones, seeds and fruit peel,' Helen Miles, mosaic artist, says of the tongue-in-cheek name.

It is thought that the Ancient Greeks first adopted the trompe l'oeil style to amuse dinner guests in Pergamon - and this amusement is what is repopularising the art form today.

'There are four ancient mosaics using different versions of the design which are still in existence so we know that it was a popular motif. The joy of using it in contemporary mosaics is that you can add anything that the client wants,' Helen adds.

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(Image credit: Ripples)

While unswept tiles look particularly effective in a kitchen pantry or beneath a table for those bold enough, featuring these colourful tile motifs in a bathroom adds so much personality.

Whether it's a cloakroom or full bathroom, in the UK our bathrooms err on the side of bijou, which means we have to get creative with finding a fifth (or sixth) surface to decorate.

Flooring offers an opportunity to add colour and pattern without making the space feel too enclosed, and seeing as tiles are such a practical choice anyway, why not lean in?

A traditional unswept tile design made by mosaic artist Helen Miles. (Image credit: Helen Miles)

'Instead of one motif repeated in neat formation, small decorative details are scattered across a calm tiled field as though they have collected there over time, bringing personality without making the whole room feel themed,' says Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra.

You don't need to take direct inspiration from the Romans with half eaten fruit on your bathroom floor - words or even personal motifs that represent your family are great ways to add character to a WC that guests enter.

(Image credit: Amy Exton)

Unswept tiles don't need to be reserved for flooring either - as mosaic artist Amy Exton has demonstrated above, they're just as well-placed on a wall so that the design is at eye level.

'The idea can work across a splashback just as beautifully as it can underfoot, particularly when it is contained within a smaller area where the unexpected details can be properly appreciated,' Grazzie adds.

The beauty of this tile style is that it's entirely personalisable - from colours to objects, you can display any niche or wacky idea you desire.

Looking to spruce up your bathroom scheme ahead of a new season? These are the 2026 bathroom trends that I envision sticking around for next year, so you can design with confidence.