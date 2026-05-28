Ideal Home Bathroom Award Winners 2026 – outstanding designs and products that impressed our expert editors this year

Looking for the next big thing in bathrooms for 2026? This is where you'll want to source your inspiration. The Ideal Home Bathroom Award winners encapsulate exactly what it means to be market-leading in bathrooms for the year ahead, from clever tech to beautiful, colourful designs that will make your wash space sing.

Judged by our panel of expert editors with a fine eye for evaluating what's hot versus what's not, this selection of winners is truly impressive.

For 2026, we've judged everything from modern and classic bathroom ranges (there's something for everyone) to clever tech that upgrades your showering experience - you won't even want to book a spa day once you've invested in this kit.

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You'll also find plenty of bathroom ideas for inspiration, too. No matter your taste or budget, there are plenty of fresh styles that you can take into your own home, whether you're looking for small updates or a complete renovation project.

Bathroom of the Year: Utopia Furniture Ltd HeyU Collection

(Image credit: Utopia)

The best bathrooms are those that offer flexibility and versatility in their design, which Utopia Furniture's HeyU Collection has in buckets. In 2026, bathrooms are more colourful than ever before, and the 14 shades in this collection offer a unique look for every home.

‘A winning combination of texture and colour, the HeyU collection allows you to create a customised solution that makes personalising your space easy. With four designs – Smooth, Linear, Wave (pictured) and Ripple – in 14 different finishes, the collection includes everything from storage to wash basin units,' says Heather Young, Editor-in-Chief.

Highly Commended: The Tap End - Pretty in Pink, Kallums Bathrooms - A Luminous Heaven

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Best Classic Bathroom Range: Wickes Bayswater

(Image credit: Wickes)

Classic doesn't have to mean boring. The Wickes Bayswater bathroom range has high-end finishes that don't cost the earth and make the range feel super special, down to every small touch.

The traditional design elements will elevate any space and are sure to stand the test of time.

‘Wickes’ array of affordable bathroom ranges means there’s really something for everyone - your dream bathroom is closer than you think,' adds Heather.

Best Modern Bathroom Range: Vado Safari

(Image credit: Vado)

Colour and texture is the easiest way to spruce up a bathroom and Vado’s Safari collection has this aplenty. It will instantly upgrade a contemporary wash space.

Fluted effect bathroom storage has been a big trend for the last few years, but in 2026 we're seeing a slightly different approach to texture with unique shapes, as seen on Vado's Safari range.

Highly Commended: Calypso Firova

Best Basin: Victoria + Albert Lussari Back to Wall Basins

(Image credit: Victoria & Albert)

A bathroom basin has a bigger impact on your overall design than you might think. Victoria & Albert's Lussari basins are subtle enough to blend into the background, whlie creating beautiful curves that soften any bathroom scheme.

The ergonomic edge has a contemporary look, while the straight back edge means you can make the most of every inch of vanity space. This basin offers so much flexibility too as it can be painted in any colour to match your scheme.

Best Bathroom Storage Solution: Vonhaus The Chester range

(Image credit: Vonhaus)

Good storage is essential in any bathroom, but without going for built-in solutions, it can be tricky to create enough room for organisation.

Vonhaus’ Chester range shows how you can fit bathroom storage into any size space. It's affordable and freestanding, offering so much flexibility to fit storage into any spare gap in your bathroom.

Best Bathroom Lighting: Corston Claremont Wall Light

(Image credit: Corston)

Lighting is the finishing touch to any bathroom - and it deserves special attention. Designed and engineered in the UK, Corston’s Claremont wall light adds a high-quality finish to any bathroom.

‘We love Corston for high-quality products that show meticulous attention to detail. The Claremont’s hand-blown fluted glass shade delivers a soft, diffused glow that’s just what you need to create a warm and calming atmosphere in your bathroom,' Heather adds.

Best Bath: Victoria + Albert Kerid Bath

(Image credit: Victoria Albert)

Wellness-inspired bathroom trends are ramping up in 2026, and it's possible for us all to create a spa-like setting within our own homes.

'With bathrooms getting smaller and smaller, Victoria + Albert's Japanese ofuru-inspired Kerid bath is ideal for compact, contemporary living.'

'This design features a small footprint, but with higher sides and an integrated seat so you can fully submerge yourself for a long hot soak,' says Ginevra Benedetti, Deputy Editor.

Highly Commended: BC Designs Sculptura Bath