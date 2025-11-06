I'm a gardens editor who loves cosy garden lights – these are my 5 favourite places to buy outdoor lighting

It’s peak cosy season, and even though it’s chilly outside, that’s nothing a few blankets and a warm garden setup can’t solve. Knowing where to buy outdoor lights will help things along nicely, too.

The best garden lighting ideas start with a good stockist – and thankfully, there are plenty to choose from. Whether you’re looking for budget buys or luxury centrepieces, I’ve tracked down the best places to buy outdoor lights right now, so you can get cracking.

Here are my top picks…

1. B&Q

B&Q is one of my favourite retailers for practically anything garden-related. It's among the best places to buy fruit trees and other plants, but it's also a goldmine for outdoor living products like garden lighting.

In fact, B&Q has its very own outdoor lighting section on its website, where you can browse a range of different lighting types, from outdoor wall lighting to string lights.

The best part? It's an ultra-affordable place to buy garden lights. There's a huge range of models to choose from, so there's an option for every budget, and smaller lights like the First Choice Lighting Up Down Outdoor IP44 Wall Light start at just £6.99.

2. Amazon

If you're looking for fast delivery and a huge range of garden lighting options, Amazon is a no-brainer. Its outdoor lighting section covers all bases, from pathway lighting to decking and patio lighting. Plus, of course, if you're a Prime member, delivery is usually ultra-speedy.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're looking to level up your garden pond ideas, Amazon has even got a section dedicated to pond lights. I've got my eye on these floating pool orb lights, which I've never seen before!

3. Cox & Cox

Cox & Cox Three Solar Half Round Rattan String Lights £65 at Cox and Cox

Cox & Cox's range of outdoor lighting is breathtakingly beautiful – it seamlessly combines functionality with style, and the website design makes browsing for garden lights an absolute joy.

Whether you're looking for timeless wall lanterns or statement pieces with frosted glass, there's a style for every garden. It's a little pricier than some of the other stockists on this list, but if you're looking to splurge a little on a high-quality centrepiece, or even some stylish festoon lighting like these Outdoor Ellipse Festoon Lights, they're definitely worth the investment.

4. Argos

Argos Home Argos Home Three Head Aluminium Street Lamp £90 at Argos

Argos is another brilliant place to buy outdoor lighting, especially if you're looking for high-quality products on a budget. With brands like the ever-popular Habitat and affordable Garden by Sainsbury's on the list, you know you're investing in sturdy, reliable garden lights.

Plus, if you're after garden solar lighting ideas, Argos has a huge range of solar lights, from string lights like these Habitat ones to these easily-attachable fence lights. I'm also fond of Argos' range of stake lights – especially these colour-change lights from Garden By Sainsbury's.

If you live near an Argos, you can usually collect the lights the same day, too – or opt for super-speedy delivery.

5. Lights4fun

6 Richmond Solar Stake Lights £34.99 at Lights4fun

If you're looking for a huge catalogue of outdoor lights, Lights4fun is one of my absolute favourite places to buy outdoor lighting. It really lives up to its name: there are so many novelty models to choose from, from flower outdoor micro fairylights to mini mushroom solar stake lights (which I'm obsessed with!).

Lights4fun also has a unique range of Connectable lights, which you simply link together, twist to secure, and then attach a plug (which is sold separately). It's the perfect way to customise string lights, fairy lights, festoon lights and more.

Of course, if you're feeling festive, Lights4fun has a brilliant range of outdoor Christmas lights, too.

If you're wondering where to buy outdoor lighting that's affordable, reliable and stylish, have a look at some of these retailers.