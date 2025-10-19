Kitchen wall lights are the missing piece to a stylish space – and now, you don’t even need to call in an electrician

When I'm searching through kitchen inspiration hunting out the trends and design features to know about, there's often one or two things that really stand out, and crop up in so many spaces. Kitchen wall lights are exactly that; a simple kitchen lighting idea that offers so much scope in terms of styling.

One of the biggest ways we've seen kitchen trends evolve in recent years is that our cooking spaces are now so much more than a practical. Regardless of whether you have an open plan kitchen and living space, a kitchen needs to feel cosy, inviting and like a stylish extension of the rest of your home. Wall lights are the perfect way to evoke ambience while tying a whole scheme together visually - these are our favourite ways to use them.

There are too many styles of wall lights to mention - the many different shades and metal bases mean you can truly find the exact look that will match your home. What's more, there are now battery operated wall lights on the market so you don't even need to faff around with hardwiring - genius. And it's perfect for rental kitchens too.

1. Avoid calling an electrician

Wall lights are a simple way to update a kitchen if you want to avoid undergoing any large renovation plans, and even though they're small, they have the potential to make a big impact on an overall look.

'Kitchen wall lights are an intelligent choice because they introduce depth and direction that ceiling lighting alone cannot achieve. Overhead lighting can feel flat and clinical, whereas wall lights bring definition to a space by casting light where it is most needed, above prep areas, styled shelves or a dining nook,' explains Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport.

'They make it possible to zone a kitchen, so the room can shift effortlessly from practical task lighting during the day to softer, more atmospheric lighting in the evening. They also add balance in a multi-source lighting scheme, preventing harsh shadows and creating a warmer, more welcoming environment.'

2. Position over open shelving

Open shelving and wall lights appear to go hand in hand. Adding a decorative element to your kitchen will make it feel much more personal and characterful, and open shelving is the ideal way to showcase accessories.

Adding wall lights above it helps to frame the area and casts a warm glow on your decor come an evening. It's perfect for when you don't want the big light on and instead want to stick to task lighting around the room.

'Positioned above an open shelf, they highlight the curated pieces and draw the eye up, which makes the room feel taller and more architectural,' adds Richard Davonport.

3. Match to your hardware

It's the small details that tie a kitchen together, and curating a coordinated look means thinking about these things carefully. Wall lights offer the perfect opportunity for choosing a metallic tone to match your other hardware, and it's incredibly simple to do.

Antique brass is a popular, on-trend choice that will add instant warmth to a cooking space, whereas chrome is a classic touch that adds a slice of glamour to a space. If your taste is more modern, match matt black handles to sleek wall lights in the same tone.

