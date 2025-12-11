I don't know about you, but it's getting to that stage of winter where I'm beginning to get a little tired of cold, dark, gloomy weather and evenings spent indoors trying to keep warm on the sofa.

However, it's almost as if M&S has read my mind, because I've just discovered *the* cosiest solution to my winter woes on the brand's website, and it takes the form of the M&S Ribbed Fleece Electric Throw.

Now, as Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've seen my fair share of heated throws. After all, I've tested multiple options for my guide to the best electric blankets. But, this isn't just any old heated blanket, no, this is an *M&S* heated blanket after all. And that means it's made from *the* most super soft fleecy fabric.

It might not share quite the same name, but it's clear that this ribbed fleece blanket is a sister to the M&S Cloud Fleece Bedding Set, which is currently flying off the shelves.

And whilst the Ribbed Fleece Electric Blanket is made from the same super cosy fleece as the duvet cover set, it also ups the snuggle-factor even further by offering six heat settings that turn super cosy into *uber* cosy.

'Good thickness and so soft,' says one happy owner who gave the heated blanket a 5-star rating on the M&S website. 'The controller has 6 levels of temperature, and it turns off automatically after 3 hours. It heats up really quickly on level 6 to be very warm, and I then turn it down to a lower level to stay nice and warm. Very glad I bought this.'

'So so soft,' shares another 5-star reviewer who also notes that the 'levels of heat are really good... great value for money.'

'Gorgeous soft heated throw for the winter,' says a third happy owner. 'What’s not to love about it... I went back and bought a second one.'

And with owners stocking up on multiple blankets (no doubt even more so with Christmas gifting firmly on the horizon), reviewers of the M&S Ribbed Fleece Electric do mention that it's often out of stock.

At this time of year, nothing this cosy stays on the shelves for long, so I think it's well worth snapping one up whilst both the cream and grey colourways are in stock and able to be delivered before Christmas.

Worried about sticky fingers making the cream option dirty? The good news is that this heated throw can be machine-washed at 30°C. However, should you want a little more colour choice than this M&S throw offers, I've also rounded up three alternatives below.

