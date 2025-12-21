Are you ready for Christmas hosting? Is the guest room prepped and ready for visitors? Are you sure? Because I’ve just spotted the one thing every guest wishes was in their room - the Pezin & Hulin Bamboo Charging Dock Rack (was £32.99, now £24.76 at Amazon) .

One of the biggest joys (and stresses) of the festive season is undoubtedly hosting. Having all your loved ones under the same roof is one of the best parts of Christmas, but it undoubtedly comes with pressure to get it perfect. From making your guest bedroom ideas as comfortable as possible, to scenting a guest bedroom to the level of a luxe hotel, it’s always nice to go out of our way for guests.

While you’ll probably have a list of things that should be added to a guest room , I think this bamboo charging dock should be included, too. It keeps all of your guests' items and electronics in one place, so no one is creeping around in the dark, looking for a charger this Christmas.

Pezin & Hulin Bamboo Charging Dock Rack Was £32.99, now £24.76 at Amazon All you need to do is add your own multiple-port USB charger and let the box do the rest. It's perfect for allowing your guests to organise smaller belongings and devices, keeping them all in one place. I particulary like the added felt finish for protecting items like reading glasses.

Fresh towels, linen, and a room spray are all essential parts of a lovely guest room, but from my own experience of hosting, guests won’t be well-acquainted with the plug sockets in your spare room. When living out of a suitcase for a few days, things inevitably go missing, and someone has always forgotten a charger.

This is why I think the Pezin & Hulin bamboo charging box is an underrated guest essential. Made from sleek and durable bamboo, this small storage box is great for the clutter that comes with us on the road. Not only is it designed to hold travel essentials like glasses, car keys and wallets, it also offers USB charging.

The product doesn’t come with a charger; however, it is perfectly compatible with multiple-port USB chargers, so you can use your own

The organising station has a removable watch stand, which you can also use to charge smart watches, and has space to charge three mobiles and one watch and a tablet at one time, easily handling a whole family's electronics.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

This clever storage idea means your guests don’t have to look at unsightly wires, and can rest assured knowing small items are all in the same place - something the reviews are appreciative of.

‘Brought for my husband. He loves it, and I love that his bedside table is now organised with all the leads in this box. Great for when we travel, as he takes the whole box with him, knowing that all his chargers are in one place,’ said one.

‘Great size, holds my multi USB charging hub neatly. Great solution to get rid of the tangled mess of cables under my bedside table, which was just a dangerous irresistible chewing temptation for my cat,’ said another.

Guest bedroom storage essentials

When staying at another home, I’m sure we can all benefit from the offering of storage and organisation solutions. This clever charging dock will show you’ve taken an extra step to show consideration to your guests.

Garden 4 you Luggage Rack £22.51 at Amazon The clever rack is designed to hold a suitcase on top, while providing suitable storage for your guests to unpack shoes and clothes - plus, it's a fraction of the price of a wardrobe! SZSIQI Bedside Storage Pocket Was £7.59, now £6.99 at Amazon These bedside pocket folders are so handy. They slot onto the side of a bedframe and are perfectly designed to hold magazine, glasses, books and phones. EXW Charging Station £18.99 at Amazon This sleek charging dock is compatible with iPhone, AirPods and iWatch. It's the ultimate hosting idea for forgetfull guests who may leave their charger at home.