The White Company’s best-selling heated blanket is currently 20% off – but you’ll have to be fast as it’s already sold out in one colourway

One of the best ways to stay warm in winter is by snuggling up under a heated blanket, and I’ve just spotted the most luxurious one yet at The White Company. The Super Soft Faux Fur Heated Blanket is currently on sale for £120 , but you’ll have to act fast if you want to get your hands on one, as it has already sold out in one colourway.

When the temperatures drop, investing in one of the best heated blankets and throws is a sure way to keep yourself warm during winter. Cheap to run, these game-changing winter warmers heat the human, not the home , helping take the strain off your heating bills. They are also known to help with pain relief from sore muscles and joint stiffness.

The White Company’s Super Soft Faux Fur Heated Blanket will not only keep you warm, but looks incredible, too, making it an excellent Christmas gift or present to yourself this winter. Here’s why I think it’s worth investing in.

The White Company Super Soft Faux Fur Heated Blanket Check Amazon Was £150, now £120 This stunning neutral colourway is the only style left in stock. It's plush, fluffy and has extra padding to stop you feeling the heating mechanisims.

This season, faux fur has been everywhere as more and more of us have been embracing Cosymaxxing at home. And in an effort to make my living room feel more cosy, distracting me from the freezing temperatures outside, I’ve been on the hunt for the best faux fur throw for my sofa.

Which is why I can’t believe I’ve only just learned that The White Company sells a heated blanket. Where has this luxury been all my life? The Super Soft Faux Fur Heated Blanket is a White Company bestseller, and it’s easy to see why.

The blanket is made from recycled fibres for a super-soft faux fur feel and look, while the underside is made from faux suede, which again adds to the softness. It features a detachable heat control with six different temperatures, so you can choose a heat that feels most comfortable. It’s also machine washable, making upkeep easy, too.

The blanket warms up quickly, reaching your desired temperature in just five minutes. Plus, it has an automatic switch-off timer, so you can relax with peace of mind. It’s also pretty big - measuring W130cm x L160cm, making it large enough for two to snuggle up underneath. The blanket also arrives in a drawstring bag to make storage easier over the summer months.

In general, electric blankets are cheap to run , costing around 4p per hour to run on average (based on a 150W blanket). The White Company’s blanket is 85W, so it is even cheaper to run than average.

At £150, this blanket is a more pricey option. However, right now, with the code ‘WHITE20’, you can save £30, with the blanket currently costing £120. It is still an expensive blanket; however, it is cheap to run, very highly reviewed and looks incredibly luxurious, making it a worthy investment in my opinion. The blanket has hundreds of positive reviews from customers as well.

‘Expensive but so far worth the investment. Very cosy and luxurious. I’ve had this on my wishlist for a while and finally treated myself. Had to be done with the 20% off code,’ said one.

‘This is the softest, most luxurious throw I have ever owned, and that’s before you turn the heat on. It is pure luxury and worth every penny. If you can invest in this beautiful throw, you will not regret it,’ said another.

Alternatively, I’ve tracked down a few more highly-rated heated blankets at cheaper price points. However, I do think the White Company heated blanket is a worthy investment or gift if you can afford it.

I’ve raced to purchase the White Company heated blanket. But given that one colourway has already sold out, I really don’t think it will be on the shelves for long. So if you want one, run, don’t walk.