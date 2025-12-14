Hosting season is on the horizon, and if you have guests staying over the Christmas period, you may well want one of Dunelm's latest launches on your radar.

The brand has just released its popular scented pillow protectors in a new festive fragrance, and at only £8, the Christmas Tree Scented Pillow Protector Pair is the ideal way to make a bed smell good or a guest bedroom smell nice.

Dunelm Set of 2 Christmas Tree Scented Pillow Protector Pair £8 at Dunelm

This new fragrance joins two other Christmas favourites, the Dunelm Gingerbread Scented Pillow Protector Pair and the Dunelm Candy Cane Scented Pillow Protector Pair, in the brand's bedding range.

Plus, there are also Dunelm's original scented pillow protectors to choose from, the popular Fogarty Eucalyptus Scented Pillow Protectors and Fogarty Lavender Scented Pillow Protectors.

As the brand says, these festive additions to the range are 'perfect for guest rooms, winter bedding or as a gift' and are designed to bring 'a hint of Christmas magic to your sleep space'.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Carolyn Barber)

Whether you opt for the Christmas Tree, Gingerbread, or Candy Cane scent, the Christmassy fragrance is infused into the pillow protector fabric and designed to last up to 20 washes.

And, whilst they're not the thickest of protectors – they're more like an extra pillowcase than a quilted design – the extra layer will also do the trick to keep your pillows fresh and clean – especially important for guest bedding.

Dunelm shoppers certainly seem to be impressed by the brand's two original Eucalyptus and Lavender fragrances, with one 5-star reviewer saying, 'Not overly scented but you can definitely smell them, makes the bed smell clean and fresh. Wish they did a mattress protector too!'

'Smells fresh and lasts for a decent number of washes,' says another 5-star reviewer. 'The eucalyptus smell is so soothing,' shares another happy owner, 'love, love, love it!!! I just go to bed hugging my pillows. I have used it for over 2 weeks now. I hope it lasts.'

(Image credit: Dunelm)

On that note, some reviewers do mention the scent not lasting as long as they'd like. I imagine that depends on how often you wash your bedding and how strongly scented any fabric conditioner you use is, but it's worth bearing in mind that other ways of scenting your home could be longer-lasting.

One reviewer also notes that they may not be the best choice for the most sensitive noses, saying that the 'smell is really strong' on the eucalyptus protectors, so it may be worth considering if your guests are sensitive to strong smells before using them in a guest bedroom.

Alternatively, there are plenty of other tricks people with great-smelling guest rooms always use, plus I've rounded up three other ways to make a bedroom smell nice below.

Shop alternatives

The White Company Winter Home Spray £18 at The White Company The White Company's Winter Home Spray contains notes of cinnamon, clove and orange that are perfect for Christmas. A quick spritz and any room will smell festive. Neal's Yard Remedies Wonder & Joy Reed Diffuser £26.25 at Neals Yard Remedies Who doesn't want to add wonder and joy to this season's festivities? This Neal's Yard diffuser will fill your home with a subtle and long-lasting winter fragrance. Marks & Sparkle™ Townhouse Light Up Candle £8 at Marks and Spencer UK Whether you add it to a guest bedroom, give it as a gift, or use it in your own bedroom, this twinkly Christmas-scented candle from M&S is a bestseller for good reason.