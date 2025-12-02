Next's clever quilted duvet cover isn't just bang on trend, it can also warm up your bed – I've never seen a duvet cover like this before

The outside temperature has dropped recently, and if you're beginning to notice a chill when you climb into bed at night, you may well want this ingenious Next duvet cover on your radar.

Not only does Next's Quilted Patchwork 2.5 Tog Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set look pretty, but as its name suggests, it also promises to add an extra 2.5 togs of warmth to the bed.

What's a tog? More on that in a second, but suffice to say it's the equivalent of upgrading your current duvet into one of the best duvets for winter, without having to splash out extra cash on a new duvet, or store a bulky winter duvet during the summer months.

Next Quilted Patchwork 2.5 Tog Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set £55 at Next UK

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I'm no stranger to where to buy bedding, but I've never seen a duvet cover quite like this before, and I think it's an ingenious idea.

There are other ways you can make your bed feel warmer in winter, such as adding a fluffy brushed cotton duvet cover or fitted sheet to take the chill off the bed, or popping one of the best electric blankets over your mattress. However, none of these work in quite the same way as this clever patchwork duvet cover.

(Image credit: Next)

A duvet tog is a measurement that shows how well a duvet insulates heat and therefore how warm it will keep you during the night. Duvet tog ratings range from 1 tog to 15 tog, with higher numbers offering more warmth.

When it comes to what tog duvet to buy, most of us opt for a 10.5 or 13.5 tog for winter. But there are always extra cold nights when even the warmest duvet doesn't quite cut it, and this 2.5 tog duvet cover is a great way to bump up a duvet's warmth level another few notches.

As one 5-star reviewer on the Next website shares, 'we already have 10.5 tog and 4.5 tog quilts which are both fine in winter and summer, but sometimes you just need something in between, so we opted for this 2.5 tog cover... it works perfectly!'

(Image credit: Next)

Another happy 5-star reviewer explains, 'I did not realise that I'd ordered a 2.5 tog duvet cover, but I'm so glad I did. It's been the nicest duvet cover I have ever bought. It looks lovely and feels comforting to sleep with. Even my husband said he'd had the best night's sleep.'

'Looks so good on the bed,' says a third happy owner, 'we bought this same quilt cover last year too and have just bought another, so it’s on the bed all winter through. Washes well... warm... under fabric soft and nice feel on the skin. Really like this quilt cover, best we’ve had.'

Plus, as multiple owners point out, this duvet cover doesn't just have to be for winter.

'I'm also looking forward to using it on those seldom very hot days just on its own,' says one Next reviewer. 'Can't wait to try it in the summer without a duvet as I think it will be just the right amount of warmth in the summer months,' agrees another.

(Image credit: Next)

And, of course, you could also use it simply as a quilt on top of your regular duvet cover. I'm seeing patchwork quilts all over the high street at the moment, and I'm predicting this nostalgic look will be one of 2026's biggest bedding trends. However, most are *much* more expensive than the Next Quilted Patchwork Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set's £55 starting point.

I've included some quilt options below for comparison, but if you want to get ahead of the curve on the patchwork quilt trend, I think this Next bargain buy is well worth snapping up ahead of the cold winter weather.

