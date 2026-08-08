There are many things you might want to do this summer, but I'm pretty sure that dealing with a bed bug infestation is not one of them.

Unfortunately, pest experts warn that hot weather combined with summer holidays and increased travel can equal the perfect conditions for bed bug outbreaks.

So, how do you avoid bringing bed bugs back from holiday and ensure you and your family stay safe from unwelcome hitchhikers? After all, nobody wants to return from holiday only to have to start googling how to get rid of bed bugs.

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I asked professional pest experts to share their advice on how to avoid an 'unexpected infestation' in your home this summer.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Why is summer such a problematic time for bed bug infestations? As James Rhoades, founder of specialist bed bug heat treatment company ThermoPest, explains, 'in colder weather, bed bugs slow down and often slip into a semi-dormant state. However, in high temperatures, they begin feeding again.'

'Warmer surroundings speed up their metabolism, helping them lay eggs faster and move around more frequently,' says James, 'and hotels, guest houses, and short-term rentals can become hotspots for bed bugs.'

Unfortunately, if you do knowingly or unknowingly encounter bed bugs on holiday, then, as James says, 'they can easily be brought back from holiday hidden in suitcases or laundry, if they've been placed on bedding, soft furnishings or carpet in a bed bug infested room.

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Once in your home, 'bed bugs spread quickly,' says James, which can soon lead to an unexpected infestation. That's why 'early detection and prevention are key.'

This is everything you need to know to avoid bed bugs on holiday, and, most importantly, to protect your home on your return.

How to avoid bringing bed bugs back from holiday

1. Choose your luggage wisely

(Image credit: Getty Images/Mainely Photos)

According to our experts, bed bug prevention begins before we even begin our summer travels, and one of the most important things to consider is your luggage.

That's because 'bed bugs can crawl into your luggage, clothing and other personal items, and you can bring them home without even knowing,' explains Mihail Velev, pest control technician at Fantastic Pest Control.

However, luckily some expert knowledge can help here. 'Bed bugs find it harder to climb onto hard surfaces, so opt for hard-case luggage rather than a fabric one,' advises James.

You might also want to pick a light-coloured plastic suitcase, says Mihail. 'Bed bugs are less attracted to plastic, and the lighter colour makes them easier to spot.'

2. Do a thorough inspection of your hotel room

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Next up, our experts recommend having a 'bed bug prevention' plan in place for arrival at your holiday accommodation. And as Mihail warns, don't assume that just because your accommodation looks well-maintained, you don't still need to be cautious.

'It’s false to assume that bed bug infestations only happen to dirty properties,' says Mihail. 'Many luxurious hotels get infested by these pests, and they can be found in well-maintained homes as well as in dirty ones.'

Best practice means 'not placing your luggage on the bed as soon as you arrive,' says James. 'First, inspect the mattress by pulling back the sheets and checking the seams and corners for dark spots. Also check the headboard and any upholstered furniture for telltale signs of bed bugs such as tiny rust-coloured spots or shed skins.'

'If you suspect bed bugs or an infestation, request a new room immediately, ideally as far away from the affected area as possible,' says James.

3. Protect your luggage

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

Then, protect your luggage from unwanted intruders throughout your trip. 'Luggage is the easiest way to bring bed bugs home, especially after being in a confined space,' says James.

Instead of placing your luggage on the floor, bed, or an upholstered chair where bed bugs might be hiding, 'store it on a metal rack,' advises James. 'Bed bugs struggle to climb smooth surfaces.'

No metal luggage rack in the room? Then consider 'placing your belongings on a tile floor away from any upholstered furniture,' advises Mihail. The bathroom can be a good option here.

Then, throughout your holiday, 'if possible, keep your luggage closed or zipped up at all times,' says James, 'or use large plastic bags to seal your luggage throughout your stay.'

4. Protect clothing during your trip

(Image credit: Getty Images/ d3sign)

Next up, protect your clothing during your stay. 'It’s common for bed bugs to easily hide in your clothes, so it’s especially important to protect your clothes when travelling, even the clothes you travelled in,' says James.

'Bed bugs tend to gravitate towards the scent of humans, so keep your worn/dirty clothes in a separate plastic bag until you can wash them.'

'Don’t leave your clothes out, especially if you suspect bed bugs; try keeping them in vacuum-sealed bags during your trip to prevent them from getting in.'

5. Check your luggage upon return home

(Image credit: Future/Tom Meadows)

'Coming home is when bed bugs often make their way into your living space,' warns James. To avoid this, 'unpack everything, directly into the washing machine and run a hot wash.'

'Wash all your clothes and fabric items in hot water, regardless of whether you’ve used them or not,' agrees Mihail.

'Then, visually inspect your suitcase inside and out, paying close attention to pockets, seams, and linings for any signs of bed bugs such as dark spots, shed skins, or live insects,' says James.

'If you travel frequently, making this a routine step can help you spot potential issues early before they spread.'

6. Reduce hiding spots in the bedroom

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

It can also be useful to take preventative measures once you return home, that way any unwelcome hitch hikers can be easily spotted.

'Bed bugs like to stay hidden during the day and emerge at night to feed,' explains James. 'The more cluttered your sleeping area is, the more places they have to conceal themselves.'

'Keep floors, bedside tables, and the space around your bed clear of excess items to make it harder for them to find shelter,' advises James.

7. Wash bedding regularly

(Image credit: Future PLC)

You might also want to up your bedding washing schedule for the first few weeks after your trip away, and if you can, use a hotter wash than normal.

'Heat is one of the most effective ways to kill bed bugs at every stage of life, from eggs to adults,' explains James.

'If you suspect an issue, make sure to wash your bedding regularly at 60°C or higher and follow with a hot tumble dry. This ensures that any insects or eggs clinging to the fabric are destroyed.'

For items that can't be washed, steam cleaning can also kill bed bugs that might be lurking inside.

Follow our experts' top tips, and you'll be able to enjoy your summer travels without bed bugs ruining the holiday vibes.