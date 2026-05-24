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5 things that people with consistently cool homes in summer always have – heatwave essentials that will keep your home comfortable when it gets hot

This is how to keep your home as cool as possible

Sarah Handley's avatar
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Pink cottage living room with exposed brick and beams, cosy sofa, wicker tray on footstool, and window seat
(Image credit: Future PLC/ Darren Chung Photography)
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While it's lovely that summer weather has finally arrived in the UK, I do hate when my house gets too hot for comfort. As someone who's not very heat tolerant at the best of times, works from home and has a pet, not being able to find respite in the heat can be really difficult.

While a home's orientation and insulation levels will play a big part in how susceptible it is to overheating, there are a few key things that those with consistently cool homes during the summer have that can be applied to any home to keep unwanted heat out.

This year, I'm determined this year to do everything I can to prevent my home from overheating, especially if that means I can stay cool in bed overnight. So I've done my research and quizzed my friends whose homes always seem to be comfortably cool when the heat hits, and these are the tricks they swear by.

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1. A decent fan

Meaco MeacoFan Sefte 10&#039;&#039; pedestal air circulator fan in table-top mode on a side table

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sarah Handley)

Having one of the best fans ready to go in your home when the heat hits is absolutely essential. But not all fans are created equal, and if you've still got the same inexpensive fan that you've had for 10 years it might be time to upgrade.

Many of the newer fans on the market are more powerful, more energy efficient and offer much better oscillation than their older counterparts, which means they are much more effective at getting the air circulating around your home. That air movement across your skin helps you to feel cooler and, if you position your fan correctly, can push hot air out and help you draw cooler air in.

2. Blackout curtains or blinds

Neutral living room, with light sofa and patterned cushions, coffee table nest, and patterned blinds on the two large windows

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Dominic Blackmore)

Blackout or thermal blinds and curtains are not only useful for keeping your home warm in winter, but they can also help keep it cool in summer by effectively blocking the sunlight from coming in to your home.

But for this to be most effective you have to be strategic about when you open and close them. Having the curtains (and windows) open overnight can help release the warm air that has built up in your home during the day, and let in the fresher air during the coolest hours of the day.

It's a good idea to then close your blinds while your home is at it's coolest, and before the sun has chance to stream through your windows again.