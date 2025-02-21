Sleep experts reveal 5 bedroom styling tips to encourage good sleep hygiene – improving yours is easier than you think

If you’re the kind of person who jumps into bed hours later than planned without unwinding, just to spend the whole night tossing and turning, then it might be time to develop a solid bedtime routine and begin practising good sleep hygiene.

It might sound like a gimmick, but the concept of sleep hygiene is much simpler than you think. Unlike the name suggests, it has nothing to do with cleanliness. Instead, it has everything to do with the habits, routines and styling choices that affect our sleep quality.

The concept of sleep hygiene has recently taken social media by storm, and the experts are loving it too. We asked them to share all you need to know about this approach to sleep optimisation – and, with their top bedroom design tips, you’ll be a master of good sleep hygiene in no time.

What is sleep hygiene?

‘Sleep hygiene is the general term given to your routines, habits and surroundings that determine how well you sleep,’ says Sammy Margo, sleep expert at Dreams. It is a catch-all term that relates to every factor that might impact sleep quality.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Dominic Blackmore)

‘Sleep hygiene is the foundation of a good night’s rest; it encompasses everything that helps you fall asleep easily and wake up feeling refreshed,’ adds Jon Moore, marketing and e-commerce director at Simba Sleep.

Given that sleep hygiene refers to our individual nighttime habits, everyone’s approach to mastering it will look different. But, learning how to improve yours is essential for overall health and wellbeing. After all, a good night’s sleep is vital for how we function.

‘Our entire body and brain benefit from the restorative processes that occur during sleep, and chronic sleep deprivation increases the risk of serious health issues, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and obesity,’ warns Dave Gibson, sleep expert and founder of The Sleep Site. ‘So, setting up the best possible night’s sleep with good sleep hygiene is a key component of our overall wellbeing,’ he adds.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to good sleep hygiene, but a lot of it starts with establishing a routine. ‘Good sleep hygiene starts with aiming to go to bed and wake up at roughly the same time 7 days a week, and creating a relaxing sleep routine in the last hour before bed is another key component,’ advises Dave. Alongside this, it’s also important to consider how your sleeping environment makes you feel and ensure you invest in things like the best mattress for your body and sleep style.

How to style your bedroom for better sleep

‘Your bedroom environment plays a major role in sleep quality. A well-designed sleep space should feel peaceful, comfortable, and free from distractions,’ says Jon. And, with these expert tips, dreaming up bedroom decor ideas that will transform your space into a sleep-friendly sanctuary is easier than you think.

1. Keep it tidy

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

You might be familiar with the phrase tidy room, tidy mind – and it turns out there is truth behind this mantra. ‘A clutter-free space promotes a calmer mind, making it easier to relax and drift off, so keeping your bedroom tidy is essential,’ says Jon. So make sure to remove bedroom clutter and optimise your bedroom storage ideas.

If you’re struggling to keep your room feeling clean and tidy, consider investing in an Ottoman bed. ‘Disorganised bedrooms can often be over-stimulating and stressful,’ says Sammy. So a sleek storage solution like this will help to bring a sense of order into the room, helping to improve your sleep quality.

2. Limit light leakage

(Image credit: Future PLC/Blackmore Photography Ltd)

‘Getting the right light exposure is essential for good sleep hygiene,’ says Dave. ‘It should be dimmed at night and bright in the morning to mimic the setting and rising sun.’ This helps to strengthen our body clock and improve our response to the sleep, wake cycle.

To effectively achieve this, consider installing blackout blinds or curtains in your bedroom to encourage a deeper sleep with minimal disruptions. And, for the morning time, a sunrise alarm clock is a great idea. ‘They provide soft light at night and wake you gently in the morning with an increase in light,’ says Dave. And, by replacing the mobile phone as your alarm, it stops any late-night blue light temptation.

3. Adjust decor placements

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maxwell Attenborough)

When it comes to placing decor and furniture in the room and planning the bedroom layout be mindful of the positioning you pick. Not only can the correct positioning enhance calming energy in the room, but it can also play a role in the way we sleep.

‘When it comes to the design of your bedroom, ensuring the space is symmetrical helps the mind unwind before sleep,’ advises Sammy. Symmetry in any room creates a sense of balance and calm, so emulate this in the bedroom by mirroring bedside tables on either side, for example.

Plus, Sammy suggests reconsidering what is directly in front of the bed. ‘Mirrors opposite the bed can reflect light and movement, which may be off-putting while trying to sleep,’ she adds.

4. Choose calming colours

(Image credit: Future/Dominic Blackmore)

Of course, bedroom colour ideas are a matter of personal preference. But, there are some that are better for boosting sleep hygiene than others. ‘It’s often recommended that you style a bedroom with colours which are found in nature,’ says Dave. So consider trying soft shades of blue, green, yellow and orange.

‘Incorporating soothing colours like pale blues, greens, or greys can create a calming atmosphere, further enhancing relaxation,’ adds Jon.

5. Buy breathable bedding

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘Breathable bedding and a supportive mattress can make all the difference in how well you sleep,’ says Jon. Look for breathable cotton options for both the bedding and the pillows, linen bedding is a great choice.

If you don't want to buy a new mattress, you can invest in one of the best mattress toppers to upgrade your sleeping set up. This will create a cosy yet airy feel to soothe your mind as you sleep. And make sure you are comfortable – it’s the key to a better night’s sleep.

Shop sleep hygiene essentials

Mastering the art of good sleep hygiene will not happen overnight – but these expert styling tips are a great place to start. Which will you try in your bedroom?