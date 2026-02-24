Our Place has reimagined its bestselling Always Pan in this year's 'it' colour – but it'll only be available to buy for a very limited time
This forget-me-not blue is a breath of fresh air
Our Place, the brand behind so many of the best cookware releases of the last few years, has unveiled a new limited-edition shade for spring: Forget-Me-Not-Blue.
Available to purchase from today, this cornflower blue has me wistfully dreaming of spring skies. If you feel the same and want to add a burst of brightness to your kitchen worktop, you can shop the brand's bestselling 10-in-1 Always Pan (£125) in the one-off colour, as well as the 13-piece cookware set (£295 via Our Place).
Back last year, we predicted that navy was soon to make way for lighter, airier shades of blue – here's a closer look at this new cookware drop that embodies just that in 2026's hottest shade.
Our Place's limited edition colours have a habit of going a little bit viral – I can cite the brand's recent collaboration with Crocs or the Selena Gomez collections (which even Nigella Lawson is a fan of) as examples – so if you like this colour, the chances are it'll have staying power in your kitchen.
Plus, once these limited run colours sell out the brand rarely brings them back, though fans are always petitioning via Instagram for them to be available to buy again.
The most affordable purchase you can make in Forget-Me-Not-Blue is the brand's signature Always Pan 2.0 (£175 at Our Place), which I recently retested for our guide to the best non-stick frying pans. Obviously it's not cheap by any regard, but its non-stick properties still hold up as very impressive almost two years after I got my hands on my sample.
If your kitchen is on the cosier side then the adorably mini-sized Mini Cookware Duo might be a better fit – at £175 for both small pans – I think it's the perfect set to pack someone off to uni with or for a smaller apartment kitchen.
If you're less into buying into colour trends and simply looking for the standout non-stick pan on the market that I've tried (picked from a list of dozens), then Our Place can still deliver.
I'm a devotee to the brand's Our Place Titanium range, as per my five-star review, which holds up as well six months later as it did when I first started testing it. It's constructed without a non-stick coating, but instead uses titanium to create microscopic grooves that can withstand every single cooking challenge I've thrown at it thus far.
Whether it's the vividness of this blue shade that's caught your attention or the pull of one of the most impressive cookware brands out there, one thing I think we can all agree on is that it's great to see bright colour trends still blooming. Now all we need is the spring weather to match!
