Jamie Oliver's one-pot recipes work a treat year-round to ease mealtime pressure but they're especially genius in the drab of January to cut out lengthy prep and cooking faff.

But to get the most from Jamie's signature straightforward meals, having a good non-stick pan in your arsenal is essential so you can whip up sauces without risk of ruin. You'll also want it to be oven-safe so that you can transfer it to your oven or air fryer when needed.

Luckily, the chef and restaurateur already has that covered with his own-brand Tefal Hard Anodised Aluminium Non-Stick All-In-One Casserole Pan (now £82.60 down from £118). Here's why this incredibly versatile pan has Jamie's (and Ideal Home's expert reviewers) seal of approval.

DO-IT-ALL PAN Tefal x Jamie Oliver Aluminium Non-Stick All-In-One Casserole Pan £82.60 at John Lewis Check Amazon It's hard to find a pan as loved by reviewers as this one, which Jamie Oliver has designed in collaboration with Tefal. One-pot cookbook Jamie Oliver One: Simple One-Pan Wonders Cookbook £20 at Amazon Featuring 120 one-pot recipes, this book is the antidote to fuss for tired home cooks.

Jamie Oliver's essential one-pot pan

This pan first caught my eye on the John Lewis website where I spied it had the highest user reviews rating of any product I've ever seen. From over 150 reviews it has a 4.9 star rating out of 5 – no mean feat.

I immediately arranged for our expert product reviewer and busy mum Annie Collyer to test it out to see how it would fare in her family kitchen. The result was her glowing 4.5 star Jamie Oliver by Tefal pan review, in which she called it a 'great all-in-one pan that can handle your cooking and cleaning woes'.

Highlights for her included the special indicator on the inside of the pan that let her know it was ready to be cooked with as well as the large size. Annie used it on one occasion during testing to make chilli for 8 people, so it's very capable of catering for a crowd.

A post shared by Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver)

Ever since we added this review to our guide to the best cookware, I've seen Jamie Oliver use it absolutely everywhere – on his TV shows, during his Instagram reels and adorning the back of his test kitchen. Jamie even called it the 'one pan you need in your life' – now that's high praise.

(Image credit: Future/Annie Collyer)

After finding out this pan is crafted from 'an extra-thick titanium non-stick surface', I wasn't surprised that both our reviewer and shoppers love it just as much as Jamie.

The robustness of Titanium makes it a perfect match for everyday cooking, meaning you can throw all sorts of tasks and temperatures at it and it comes out unscathed. My favourite titanium set is the Our Place Always Titanium Pan (as per my five star review) but with a pricetag thats hundreds of pounds cheaper, it's easy to see why Jamie's tried and tested version is a huge hit.

The heat indicator on the casserole. (Image credit: Future/Annie Collyer)

I'm a huge fan of Jamie's recent Easy Air Fryer book – it's become my bible for quick weeknight meal ideas. And as I budget this January, I'll also be tuning into his new Feasts for a Fiver show, which is packed with recipes that won't put pressure on your pocket at this time of the year.

Could you see yourself investing in a pan like this to put Jamie's recipes into action?