I put Tefal’s self-sharpening knife set to the test – it outshines Ninja’s and costs less, too
The EverSharp block is an impressive product
I've been trying out Tefal's brand new self-sharpening knife block, the EverSharp, to see if it's really the solution to the issue of kitchen knives that go blunt in too-short of a time.
The EverSharp block, which is available to buy for £159.99 via Amazon, features six blades, including a chef's knife and a Japanese style Santoku knife, which you can keep razor sharp with the automatic sharpening slots.
Crafted from German stainless steel, I think this product, vying for the title of one of the best knife sets, is certainly a contender to options from Ninja and Joseph and Joseph. Here's how.
I've been testing out this knife block for a few weeks now, using the knives as I cook day to day. The thing that has impressed me most is the sheer sharpness of each one, which is helped by the integrated sharpeners.
Opposed to the Ninja knife block (which will set you back £179.99 via Ninja comparably), which has one sharpening slot that you manually operate, the Tefal version takes the hard work out of your hands.
Here, there are four sharpening slots and as soon as you slide each blade into one of these gaps, the process will occur automatically via the 'patented dual pivot sharpening' mechanism. That means that each knife gets directed into the 'perfect angle' to be sharpened, according to Tefal, so it's foolproof. It also makes the process safe from the risk of accidentally over-sharpening.
The knives gleam every time you ease them out of the block. And the selection of blades itself is great. My favourite is the Santoku blade, which is so well-balanced for even delicate cutting jobs, and sits alongside a chef's knife, paring knife, bread knife and utility knife.
The set I tried, which you can buy directly from Tefal for £149.99, just has five knives but the Amazon set also features a pair of kitchen scissors.
The handles to the knives feel extremely premium, while the block makes for a streamlined addition to my worktop. A feature I really like is the grippy feet on the bottom of the unit, which makes it feel properly weighty and not possible to be knocked out of place. It also comes with a ten year guarantee.
I've been mightily impressed by the quality of this set so far. I also think its slim profile will fit a little easier into most kitchens. Could you be swayed to invest in a self-sharpening set like this for your kitchen?
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
