Tom Kerridge has designed a game-changing 2-in-1 chopping board for M&S with so many clever features – it's already selling fast
Christmas dinner just got an upgrade with this delightful butcher's block
Though there are too many gems to count within chef Tom Kerridge's new cookware collaboration with M&S, I think I've discovered the true jewel in the crown for anyone looking to get Christmas dinner ready: the 2-in-1 Wooden Butcher's Block (£50 at M&S).
As highlighted in my exclusive first look at the collection, I think this is one of the pieces that's bound to be a sellout thanks to the eye-catching wood grain design and the clever features that will be worth their weight in gold when it comes to carving up the turkey this December.
From the built-in pinch pots to the surprisingly affordable price tag, here's everything I love so far about this clever multi-functional chopping board – plus why I'm stocking up on one for my foodie friend's Christmas pressie!
There really are two sides to the story with this butcher's block, which doubles as a mise en place prep station and a carving board, all neatly bundled up into one product.
The two built-in 'gathering compartments' make the business of peeling, chopping and organising ingredients more streamlined, while the juice flute carved into the flip side allows your joint of meat to rest without causing a ruckus in your kitchen.
While the debate over wood vs plastic chopping boards is always a lively one (TLDR: the Ideal Home view is that you probably need one of each), those who are keeping their kitchens plastic-free will appreciate the solid acacia construction of this particular product. Plus, it features an end-grain construction (which gives it its lovely checkerboard look) which also means it'll go the distance in your kitchen.
After using this board for a few days now at home, I've come to appreciate the built-in zones even more than I thought I would. I like to clean up as I cook but I'm often hindered by multiple trips to the food waste bin or to the sink meaning I spend way longer than I should on a quick recipe.
That's where a separate space for peelings and offcuts has come in so useful. Rather than constantly clearing the space, I just need one eventual trip to the bin at the end of the process (rather than ten!).
While I'm yet to try the carving side of this board to its full potential, at first glance it seems the deep trench that runs around the outside of the board will be just perfect for collecting the jus needed for a proper gravy. I was happy to find it's definitely big enough for something like a turkey, rather than feeling too contained to carve on.
It's not the only chopping board that features in this collection designed by Tom Kerridge – the pricier Natural Edge Wooden Chopping Board (£70 via M&S) can double as serveware too, with each unique piece cut from a single log. For hosting (or for the host in your life) it'd make a great Christmas centrepiece.
The collection, which went live on the 6th of November, spans kitchen linens, pans, utensils and even a pair of very suave salt and pepper shakers. Here are the other bestsellers from the collaboration so far (according to the M&S website).
While I can safely say that this versatile 2-in-1 chopping board is Ideal Home approved, we also reviews of the Cast Iron Stacking set and Stainless Steel All-in-One Saucepan coming soon. So watch this space for more first-hand try outs if you're thinking of splashing your cash on this collaboration!
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
