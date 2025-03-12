This is the best value for money Le Creuset dish shape – here's why you should buy it over the classic round casserole
I thought I already owned the ultimate Le Creuset dish until I bought this particular shape. Here's why
My Le Creuset collection makes up the majority of my prized possessions. I'm lucky enough to own several pieces from the brand, from the tiniest Dutch oven to a pot capable of feeding 20 people.
Unfortunately, I'm still waiting for the open-shelved kitchen of my dreams to store it in, rather than my poky kitchen in my rented flat. So until then, with space for only a couple of pans, there's just one Le Creuset that never leaves my hob – the shallow cast iron casserole dish.
Here's why, as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, I think this is the one Le Creuset pan of all of the best cast iron cookware to pick above any other.
You can pick up the smallest version of this dish for £149.00 from Le Creuset. It's still pricey, but the quality you get is second to none and it'll remain in your household for years.
1. Frying
My first ever piece from Le Creuset was the classic round cast iron casserole. There's a reason this is the brand's most iconic design – it's a true workhorse, perfect for stews and the ideal size for everyday cooking.
One area it is slightly lacking in, however, is frying. I'm always frying leftovers together to make a fridge-raid meal (fried rice and frittatas are top of the list) and my round casserole dish just doesn't have the surface area I need for crisping.
Those situations are where my shallow casserole excels. The large base makes even dishes like stir fry possible on the hob – it's a job where cast iron is suprisingly fitting.
After frying, it's the perfect pan to transition into your oven too. I love making a messy aubergine 'lasagne' on the hob and then popping it in the oven covered in cheese to bubble together. The same goes for pasta bakes.
2. Baking
With the shallow casserole shape, you get access to two receptacles for baking for the price of one, with the lid doubling up as a perfect pie dish. Not sure? Neither was I until I saw Le Creuset's home economist Alison Haigh try it out during a cooking class to great effect.
After removing the metal knob from the lid to provide stability, she popped a set of cinnamon buns in the oven while using the pot to prep her main. It was a stunning show of how versatile these pans are by using a little creativity and the buns baked perfectly.
Of course if you're looking for a dedicated dish to bake bread in then it's our Le Creuset Bread Oven review is what you're looking for, but it's a mix of sweet and savoury you're after, I'm recommending the shallow casserole every time.
3. The design options!
The colour options when purchasing a Le Creuset are dazzling. This shape is currently offered in 17 different colourways. That means you can decide whether you keep things pastel with Shell Pink or go bold with a shade like Nectar.
Plus, with the shallow casserole shape you get an additional set of options to choose from as you also have the option to brighten things up with the brand's petal designs.
Released this spring in a limited edition batch these petal dishes will make the easiest centrepiece on any dinner table. And while Sea Salt is a long-standing favourite of mine, how can you resist the gorgeous hue of Berry, with it's beautiful pink ombré effect?!
All of the same design plus points as a standard shallow casserole but with the most picturesque lid you'll find!
I still love my round Le Creuset casserole for stews, but it's the shallow shape that really has my heart. Which is your favourite Le Creuset shape?
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
