Dunelm is opening its first central London store - here’s everything you need to know about the new shop

City-based homeware fans we have great news! Dunelm has announced it will be opening its very first central London store this winter, with more stores to follow.

The brand will be opening its doors in White City’s Westfield Centre. The new location will make browsing (and shopping) the new autumn/ winter collection IRL easier. However, Dunelm hasn’t announced an exact opening date yet.

What we do know is that standing at 4,500 square feet, Dunelm has promised the new store will be stocking its latest collaborations as well as the classic products we know and love.

Dunelm’s new Westfield store is one of several new Dunelm locations expected to open this coming winter and it comes after the opening of a further six stores in the past financial year.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

‘We’re really excited to be bringing Dunelm to Westfield. It gives Londoners much easier access to our specialist offer for the home and starts to unlock a real opportunity for our brand in the Capital,’ said Nick Wilkinson, CEO of Dunelm

‘This is our first step into Central London, where we have ambitions to further expand our presence, alongside wider plans to deliver our next wave of store openings across the UK. We can’t wait to welcome customers in Westfield this winter.’

Along with the rest of the Ideal Home team I can't wait for Dunelm's expansion into more city-based locations. It is already my go-to when it comes to buying pieces for my home - it’s stylish and affordable, with loads of designer dupes.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sara Hesikova)

‘Continuing our commitment to creating best-in-class destinations and exceptional customer experiences, we are delighted to welcome Dunelm to Westfield London,’ says Kate Orwin, Leasing Director UK, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield.

‘The new store will enhance our home and interior offerings, providing our customers with even more options to elevate their home décor.’



We'll keep you updated with more information on when the new stores are due to open. In the meantime you can keep you to date on the new Dunelm Westfield Community Support Facebook Group .

Anything that makes indulging our love of affordable homeware easier is music to our ears.