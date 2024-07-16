I got a preview of the best bits from Dunelm's new autumn/winter collection – here's my shortlist of the stylish pieces you don't want to miss
Dunelm's fresh offering is filled with star buys – but these are at the top of my list
One of the perks of this job is getting to see brands’ collections ahead of their release - and start making a mental shopping list that little bit early. That’s exactly what I did last week at Dunelm’s press preview of its autumn/winter 2024 collection – and I thought I'd let you in on my shortlist because there are some things you're not going to want to miss.
But don’t worry, you won’t have to wait long for these pieces of furniture and homeware to become available to shop. Dunelm is launching its autumn/winter offering early and some of the products are already on site now, while the others will be released over the next couple of weeks.
While some parts of the new range subscribe to the hottest home decor trends, others are as timeless as can be. But they’re all just as beautiful and I can’t wait to take some of them off my wishlist and add them into my home soon.
What to look forward to from Dunelm’s A/W 2024 range
Dunelm recently dropped the boldly striped Zoe Elements chair which was available to see (and sit in) at the preview. But the chair that took my breath away the most was the boucle Fallon accent chair (seen in the top image) that’s just as comfortable.
In fact, the curved bolster back feels cocooning, much like a big hug. And given its high-end designer look, I think the £299 price point is reasonable.
Sticking with the chair theme, the Walcote dining chairs from the traditional and classic Churchgate line were not only very chic but also extremely practical. Priced at £229, each chair comes with a comfortable seat and back cushions, both of which are detachable if you want to go for a more pared back look. And you have the choice of either light grey cushions with a herringbone finish or thin olive green stripes on a cream background, both of which beautifully complement the light wood of the chair frame.
The last thing that I can barely wait to launch is this adorable mushroom-shaped salt and pepper shaker set. These petite ceramic pieces are perfect for autumnal tablescaping as mushroom and toadstool motifs are still clearly going to be everywhere just like last fall. My heart was melting when I was holding these shroom babies in my hands.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
What to buy now from the new Dunelm collection
Apart from the Christmas offering (don’t worry, I won’t burden you with Christmas just yet) and autumn tablescaping range - which included those cute mushroom salt and pepper shakers - there were two main stories going through the collection – the traditional Churchgate filled with cosy autumnal hues and the vibrant Elements range that’s all about bright colours and funky shapes.
Texture is one of the most important factors when choosing expensive-looking curtains. And I was very happy to see lots of luxe and textured curtain finishes at the Dunelm show, from boucle to corduroy.
There were also lots of wonderful lighting options – something that’s important in the dark autumn and winter season more than any other time of the year. Dunelm had everything from cool and slightly retro floor lamps to glass mushroom table lamps and pretty much everything in between. Layering your sources of light in every room is the way to a cosy feel after all.
My top picks
This floor lamp is what 70s-style lighting dreams are made of. At the press show, I saw it in the orange version. But I'm currently loving the metallic lamp trend so this silver colourway is more up my street.
I was struggling to take my eyes off this this designer-looking chest of drawers and its wavy-front finish. For £799, it's definitely on the pricey side but if you need a large storage solution that's also very aesthetically pleasing, I couldn't recommend this design enough.
I've already come across corduroy bedding. And now, corduroy curtains are apparently a thing for autumn and winter. But I'm so here for it because it's the perfect way to get some more texture, depth and a bit of the 70s home decor trend into any room. And while I really like the warmth of the ochre colourway, there are plenty of other shades for you to choose from.
This linen cushion is the perfect example of a perfect buy for right now that will look just as great in your home once decorated for autumn and winter occasions. Linen is a lightweight and cooling natural material and this very large and squishy linen design comes in a two-tone execution with a contrasting trim. Again, there are plenty of colourways to choose from but the olive green is very on trend.
Boucle is a trend that shows no signs of slowing down as it's spread from sofas and chairs to boucle headboards and now even curtains. In a way, it makes perfect sense. Why couldn't you have boucle curtains? I know I now want some like these Churchgate Woodhouse ones from Dunelm.
Not only that this mushroom glass lamp is a super cute interpretation of the mushroom trend, it's also very affordable - it will set you back by £18 - and practical! It's wireless, rechargeable and dimmable so you can create the perfect atmosphere with the help of this petite lighting solution.
Even though these products are technically from the autumn/winter collection, most of them will look just as great in your home all year round. So you don’t need to wait for autumn to come around – get your favourites now before it’s too late.
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. Sara brings the Ideal Home’s readership features and news stories from the world of homes and interiors, as well as trend-led pieces, shopping round-ups and more, focusing on all things room decor, specialising in living rooms, bedrooms, hallways, home offices and dining rooms. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others. She feels that fashion and interiors are intrinsically connected – if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
-
6 things professional organisers always buy on Amazon to double available storage and make keeping rooms tidy easier
We asked three professional organisers for the things they'll be stocking up on this Amazon Prime Day
By Rebecca Knight
-
9 plants that slugs love - and why sacrificing them could be the best way to keep these slimy invaders at bay
Trap cropping is the next big thing
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Enjoy always-perfect paint with Crown Paints
By Ideal Home
-
The 6 things I wish I had known before buying an air conditioner
Avoid the mistakes I made when I bought my air conditioner
By Jenny McFarlane
-
Are desiccant dehumidifiers better? Experts explain how they work and whether they're the right choice for your home
With different types of dehumidifiers out there, which is the best?
By Jullia Joson
-
Gwyneth Paltrow's brand Goop has collaborated on the ultimate quiet luxury rug range – without the high-end price tag
Ruggable’s latest partnership with Goop is what quiet luxury dreams are made of
By Sara Hesikova
-
I got a preview of the new autumn John Lewis homeware range – these are the buys you're going to want to bookmark now
I've rounded up my top picks from the John Lewis autumn/winter 2024 showcase to look forward to later this year
By Sara Hesikova
-
I tested the Dupray Bloom Air Purifier that doubles up as a planter or accent table - it's as pretty as it is effective
Our Dupray Bloom Air Purifier review tests out this genius design and finds it's a stylish all-rounder
By Jenny McFarlane
-
5 worst places to put a fan, according to experts – and where to position it instead for optimal cooling
The spots to steer clear of and where to put a fan instead
By Jullia Joson
-
Air conditioner vs dehumidifier – experts explain the differences and which is best for cooling your home
Which is the right appliance for your home?
By Jullia Joson
-
I'm an interiors stylist and I can't believe these 9 'so chic' home buys are from Amazon
Check out this roundup of what I'm loving in homeware and bag yourself a bargain
By Laurie Davidson