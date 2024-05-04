Habitat just released a new affordable garden bench for under £130 – and we love its funky design

This week, Habitat launched a special collection of over 100 pieces of furniture and homewares to celebrate its 60th anniversary. And there are so many amazing pieces that we nearly didn't know where to look first. But one design has certainly caught our attention – the new Habitat Lucinda garden bench.

It’s really the perfect timing for a design like this to come out as we are all turning to our outdoor spaces in an effort to spruce them up before the warm weather really hits. And this is one of the best garden benches we’ve seen recently. But certainly the most innovative.

We love the funky design, complete with curved edges which are one of the biggest home decor trends of this year. And Habitat is now bringing it to the outdoors with the Lucinda 2-Seater Metal Garden Bench for mere £125, which makes it one of the most affordable yet stylish options we’ve come across as of late and a much cheaper alternative to something like the cult favourite HAY Palissades Outdoor Bench.

Habitat launches the Lucinda garden bench

Habitat’s ‘60 Years of Design’ collection celebrates the brand’s past, present and future with pieces created both by guest and in-house designers. While the also newly released Habitat Scoop chair is an archival design from the 1970s, the Lucinda bench is a brand new piece of the best garden furniture.

The design is not only curved but also asymmetrical, with cut-outs throughout. It's been designed so that it can be easily combined with the coordinating yet contrasting Habitat Lucinda Metal Garden Chair, selling for £60 – so the set combined will set you back by £185.

‘I wanted to evoke a sense of movement in this outdoor set,’ says Kate McCormack, furniture designer at Habitat and the creator of the Lucinda range. ‘Created using a plasma cutting process, the pattern on the furniture casts shadows across gardens and outdoor spaces as the sun moves throughout the day.'

'For maximum flexibility, the set includes four modular pieces that can be used in tandem or separately to create a range of garden bench ideas. To celebrate 60 years of Habitat bringing colour into homes, I chose a bright green and pale blue colour for the set to inject a joyful colour palette into outdoor spaces.’

And, as Kate mentions, if you want the full experience of the Lucinda design, you can also pick up the matching nesting tables for extra £95.

If you want to inject some fun and modern design into your garden, then you can’t go wrong with this one.