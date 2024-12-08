How to make a house look more inviting - 8 ways to quickly boost your house’s appeal in time for Christmas
Make visitors feel welcome from the second they step foot on your property
The fridge is full of food, the booze is chilled and ready to be poured, and the decorations look gorgeous… But to the eyes of your guests does your house look inviting?
Walk in their shoes: as you approach your house, what’s the first thing you notice? Overgrown shrubs in the front garden, perhaps, overflowing wheelie bins, or peeling paint on the front door. Maybe they’ll have to pick their way carefully in the dark because there’s nothing to light their way.
The festive season’s fast approaching, but there’s still time to fix anything that is preventing your house from looking more inviting as you sort out your Christmas decorating ideas.
We have a strategy that includes eight ways to quickly and easily boost your house’s appeal.
1. Shine a light
Exterior lighting needs to illuminate your house number, front door (so you can get your key in the lock) and the pathway – especially any steps. Porch lighting ideas will also give you extra security.
If you don’t have wiring in place for exterior lights, there’s a quick solution: ‘Solar wall lights are wireless and can provide lighting without cables or a mains connection,’ says Paul Kershaw, founder of Tradefix Direct. ‘Be sure to use the solar wall light on power saving mode as this will trade a small amount of brightness for longer running times – perfect for during the winter period.
‘Solar stake lights are also great for automatically lighting up paths and driveways in the dark. Be sure to opt for a good quality set, which has a higher quality solar panel and battery, to ensure that they operate for longer over the winter period. Similarly, solar spotlights with flexible heads are another good option, as they allow the light to be angled.’
2. Upgrade a shabby front door
Painting your front door is not a winter job – you don’t want it standing open for hours in cold weather, and the finish will be poor if painted in damp conditions. However, there are other front door ideas to make your entrance look more attractive.
Paul Kershaw suggests, ‘Updating your front door with new door handles can be a great way to improve your kerb appeal and, if matched with your lighting, can help to create a cohesive look.’
Don't be restricted to the door handles, your letter box, door knock and door bell can all be spruced up for a fresh look.
3. Clear a path
Remove all obstacles to getting to your front door: oil a stiff front gate and secure loose fence panels. Trim greenery that’s overhanging the path – and if there’s no path, make one. Stepping stones are a simple option. Paul says, ‘Stepping stones are an attractive feature, help to guide your guests and prevent damage to your lawn from footfall.’
Dig a trench for each one, fill with mortar, lay the stones and leave to set. This will happen as long as the temperature is above three degrees, advises Paul. ‘To speed up the curing process and prevent the mortar from freezing, use frost-proof mortar.’
4. Decorate the front door and window
Interiors stylist Laurie Davidson shares her favourite ways to do this: 'I always love a Christmas wreath, but this year I've styled a few door-hanging baskets which have made a really nice change. I've filled them with seasonal greenery, some pine cone picks and berries, and finished them with a big ribbon bow for a festive flourish.
'When it comes to window displays, I don't think you can go wrong with some easy-to-peel window stickers. I have some snowflakes that I use and they look so pretty. I've also used Posca pens (paint markers) to write a festive message. It's really easy to scrape off afterwards. Lining your windowsill with LED flickering candles gives a nice glow, too, and always puts me in the mood for Christmas.'
5. Make the hallway welcoming
Interior designer Anna Maria Stoltman of affordable design service Very Me Interiors comments, ‘The hallway is often a forgotten space but, in my opinion, it’s one of the most important in our homes. It’s the first and last thing you see when entering or leaving the house.’
It’s a space that can quickly become chaotically cluttered, with the volume of passing traffic it serves, but thankfully there are myriad ways to organise a hallway. Anna Maria says, ‘Incorporate as much storage as possible. Keeping things out of sight will make it look clear, tidy and welcoming.’
It’s also a space that can be an afterthought when considering the décor. However, your hallway not only gives visitors their first impression of your house, but also of you.
‘Your hallway should be practical and organised, but most importantly,’ says Anna, ‘it should always reflect your personality and say something about the people who live there. So use your favourite colours and patterns, be bold with your design choices.’
Consider accent lights for atmospheric but purposeful lighting and consider deploying home fragrance to scentscape your hallway and trigger positive emotions. Or, for the festive season, indulge in a festive fragrance.
As Anna says, ‘It should put a smile on your face every time you walk through the door and create a warm, inviting atmosphere for your guests.’
6. Fix the lighting mistakes everyone makes
First, instead of relying on the ‘big light’, have layers of lighting to give flexible levels of brightness from ‘mellow’ to ‘purposeful’. Jo Plant, Head of Design at lighting company Pooky, says, ‘Layer up with pendants, lamps and wall lights, then add dimmers to dial up the cosy vibes.’ Living room lighting ideas will help you work out the best combination for your space.
The second mistake is using warm bulbs during the day when you need a brightness boost, and cool ones at night when you want to feel warm and fuzzy.
Jo explains, ‘To make your home inviting no matter the hour, mix cooler lights for daytime freshness with warm, golden glows for those chilled-out evenings.’
Look at your lamps and pendants in terms of the purpose of each space and swap bulbs accordingly.
7. Use warm colours in living spaces
You could consider shades that colour psychologists link to happiness, but who has time to redecorate a room just before Christmas? Anna Hill, brand director and colour consultant at paint company Fenwick & Tilbrook has other ideas: ‘There are many creative applications that do not involve painting an entire room.
‘One great approach is accent painting, choosing small areas like the back of bookshelves, edges of shelves or even an entryway table and painting them in warm, festive hues such as cranberry, moss green or even golden-oranges.
‘Why not paint a piece of furniture such as a coffee table, sideboard or dining chairs in rich tones for statement-making pieces. Even using paint on smaller items such as candlestick holders, picture frames or trays in cosy colours can elevate your home.
‘These pops of colour can help to create a focal point in a room that draws the eye in while adding depth and warmth to your space. For a cohesive look, choose colours that complement your existing décor and Christmas decorations, or if you want to unleash your inner maximalist, then go bold and choose clashing shades.’
8. Let nature in
Start by maximising the natural light in your home as well as views to green spaces outside. Then, try biophilic design ideas to bring the outdoors in.
Dani Turner, owner of online florist Bunches, recommends these ideas for festive flowers: ‘I love to fill vases with eucalyptus cinerea to infuse a room with gorgeous scent, red ilex berries that are just so festive, and cut red amaryllis stems. These stems are also really long-lasting. Last year, I also decorated with eucalyptus, white wax flower and hypericum berry.’
Lucy Hook, flowers and plants category manager at Bloom & Wild adds, ‘You can’t go wrong with classic red stems like roses, lilies and alstroemeria, mixed with winter foliage like pine. Pussy willow, hypericum berries and eryngium thistle make for the perfect festive accent in a flower arrangement.’
Plants are a longer-lasting option and so easy to use for Christmas home decor. Dani explains, ‘Red cyclamen, red or white azalea, a simple white phalaenopsis orchid or skimmia all look lovely at Christmas. Line your windowsill with plants or cluster them on your dining table to add colour and texture. A peace lily in a festive pot is brilliant for the bedroom, as they purify the air but also bring elegance to the room.’
Lucy takes a different angle: ‘Festive planters work really well for shelves and mantels, not just windowsills. Flowering seasonal plants are an alternative table centrepiece – try helleborus or amaryllis. And why not add fairy lights to your house plants?’
Your guests are going to love your home as much as you do. But the best part about these ideas is that, even if the thought of welcoming visitors inspired them, you’ll be one to enjoy the benefits most.
Vanessa Richmond has been a freelance writer, editor and editorial consultant since 2021. Her career in magazines began in 1998 and, apart from a four-year stint at women’s lifestyle magazine Red, it has been spent working on interiors titles including House Beautiful, Country Homes & Interiors and Style at Home. She is a former editor of Ideal Home, Country Homes & Interiors and Style at Home magazines. She has also worked for House Beautiful and Red. During her 25 years as a journalist, she has been a sub-editor, columnist, deputy editor and editor. Now she combines freelance writing with being a secondary-school English teacher.
