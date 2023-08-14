Set the scene with the best fragrances to scentscape your hallway

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to our homes, one of the very first impressions that guests get is as soon as they walk in through your front door. Whether you’ve got quite a small hallway, all the way through to a much grander entrance or foyer, the fragrance that you choose will be the first and last thing that people remember when they visit you.

On the other hand, if your front door opens directly into your living room, don’t forget about the hallways that connect some of the other rooms in your home. We can often forget that these internal hallways will be passed through time and time again. And not utilising a fragrance here can be a missed opportunity.

Not only that, a hallway can be a great place to try out a signature scent. But if you have no idea where to begin, there are some universally beloved fragrances that are a great place to start from.

Ideally, you’ll want to strike a balance between a welcoming fragrance that invites people in, with one which still creates some impact as you first walk in through the front door.

The best fragrances to scent your hallway

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘A hallway fragrance sets the tone for your home, it's the welcoming note that greets every visitor,’ says Andrew Gaugler, founder of fragrance brand Aluxury .

‘Candle scents can have a similar effect to colours,' notes according to interior design expert at MyJobQuote.co.uk, Ryan McDonough.

'Lighter scents and colours can help to make your hallway seem larger, whereas heavier scents or dark colours can make the room feel smaller. With this in mind, you want to focus on using lighter scents in the hallway.'

For interior hallways a light, universally enjoyable fragrance can be the best way to go. But which scents did the fragrance experts all resoundingly agree on? Keep reading to find out.

1. Clean cotton

(Image credit: Future PLC)

If you’re looking for an inoffensive scent that practically everyone will enjoy, embrace the freshness that comes from clean cotton and crisp linen.

‘You want your hallway to smell clean, fresh, and inviting,' Ryan advises. 'Clean cotton is a great scent for the hallway as it smells very clean and welcoming. This is a great generic scent that would appeal to the majority of the people that come in and out of your home.'

2. Light florals

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

‘Light floral scents, such as jasmine, orange blossom, rose, and peony, are great for smaller rooms and narrow hallways,' notes interior design expert Ryan. 'These scents will not only smell great but will also make the room seem much lighter and more spacious.'

'Floral notes like rose or jasmine can suggest a setting of elegance and tranquillity,’ adds Andreaw from Aluxury.

‘You can’t go wrong with a soft floral to create a welcoming aroma that sets a comforting first impression when guests enter your home,’ outlines Laura Slatkin, founder of fragrance brand NEST New York.

3. More nature based scents

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Brittain)

If floral fragrances aren’t your thing, there are a few other nature based scents that work just as well in small spaces like hallways.

‘Fragrances with a hint of greenery, such as bamboo, green tea, or freshly cut grass, can add a touch of nature to the hallway,’ says Alex Hall, founder of Born of Botanics. 'Meanwhile ocean-inspired fragrance can bring a sense of tranquillity and freshness.’

If your front door leads into your garden, this continuation of natural scents will create a pleasant journey for you and your guests.

Are there any fragrances that should be avoided in hallways? ‘Avoid choosing anything too overpowering,’ interior design expert Ryan recommends. ‘Also avoid choosing anything too unique as what smells great to you may be a big turn off to your guests. Choose scents that are well-known for being liked such as clean cotton, floral scents.’