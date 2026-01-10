Kitchen cocooning is the secret to surviving winter – this is how I'm creating a cosy cooking space
Lean into the colder months rather than fighting against it
The kitchen is a room that comes into it's own in the winter months. A place to hunker down, cook warming meals and spend time with loved ones while the nights draw in - so having your kitchen decor reflect this is key to curating a cocooning environment.
Kitchen cocooning is a trend that is all about embracing the darker, colder months by having our interiors reflect it, rather than fighting against it. Picking a kitchen colour scheme that is bright white might enhance the light, but it also might not feel particularly welcoming for half of the year.
Whether it's through colour, decorative touches or the design fundamentals like lighting, these are a few ways to cocoon your kitchen this winter.
1. Opt for earthy tones
Bright, neutral shades look undeniably stylish in kitchens and help to open up the space, but can sometimes look stark and uninviting in the winter months. Luckily, some of the top kitchen trends involve opting for moody, earthy kitchen colour schemes that encourage a cocooning cooking environment.
'Looking ahead, we’re seeing a move towards richer, more nature-inspired palettes that are designed to feel grounding and uplifting. Deep reds such as wine and oxblood are making a bold return, particularly on statement cabinetry and islands, bringing warmth and a sense of comfort to a space,' explains Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr.
'Finishes are becoming more tactile too, with low-sheen paints, honed marbles and softly veined quartz that gently diffuse light, creating a softer, more restorative atmosphere.'
2. Layer up texture
When kitchens feel flat and unwelcoming, it's usually because there's not much textural variation in a space. You can incorporate textural elements through accessories such as wooden chopping boards and ceramic vases that look great layered on open shelving, but if you're undergoing a kitchen revamp, building it into your overall design will make a space feel cocooning and welcoming.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
'Creating a soft cocooning kitchen is all about practical design choices that make the space feel calmer and easier to live in. Soft, tactile finishes make an immediate difference; matte surfaces, rounded edges and warm natural materials help take the hardness out of the kitchen, creating a space that feels more comfortable and less clinical,' explains Al Bruce.
3. Switch to warm lighting
While the winter months might encourage us to create as much bright, artificial light as possible in a bid to combat SAD, leaning into low-level lighting will cocoon your kitchen.
Taking inspiration from the Danish concept of 'hygge', which involves finding joy in the simple, cosy moments, embracing a slightly darker kitchen with lots of smart kitchen lighting ideas with warm-bulbed lamps and task lighting is the route forward.
The choice of metal for your lights matters too. 'The materials of your lighting also play a strong role. Steel and brass finishes complement darker schemes by adding warmth and balance to deep tones, enhancing intimacy, depth, and visual contrast,' adds Massimo Buster Minale, founder and creative director of Buster + Punch.
4. Create cosy corners
Curating vignettes is the key to making your kitchen feel like a reflection of your personal taste rather than simply a practical spot to cook in. The easiest place to start with creating your own is in the corners of your kitchen - spots that are often otherwise wasted.
Whether you have one of the best coffee machines in the corner of your worktop that can be the starting point for a cosy coffee area decorated with your favourite pretty mugs and wall art, or a corner plate rack which adds a homely touch.
Creating a nook in your kitchen, whether on your worktop or in a different corner of the room, will instantly add a cosy, cocooning feel to the space. Think about how you use the space to determine which type of curated corner would work for you.
Shop the look
Whether it's through a kitchen overhaul or switching a few decorative accessories around, creating a cosy, cocooning kitchen will immediately make your kitchen the heart of your home this winter.
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the best interior ideas and news. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).