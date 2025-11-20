Experts warn pet owners to avoid this type of real Christmas tree – this is the safer variety to buy instead

If you’ve got a cat or a dog, a real Christmas tree can pose a health hazard. That doesn’t mean you can’t have an authentic tree in your home – but it does mean you’ll need to avoid certain types.

Of course, you could order one of the best artificial Christmas trees on the market for safe measure – but if you’re really keen to invite that authentic festive feel into your home, it’s worth dodging certain types of real Christmas trees. In fact, if you have pets, they should be at the forefront of your mind when it comes to buying a real Christmas tree.

These are the species to avoid, according to vets – and the ones that are safer than the rest (alongside the regular precautions!).

Real Christmas trees to avoid if you have pets

So, which real Christmas trees should you avoid if you have pets? According to vets, it’s wise to steer clear of spruces and pines. It’s not that they’re exceptionally toxic to animals – it’s more that the needles carry more potential to be irritants.

‘The most common issues I’ve seen are with spruce trees, as they drop a lot of needles,’ says Dr Linda Simon, resident vet at Pooch & Mutt. ‘This can lead to dogs 'hoovering' them up, causing stomach upset or even leading to a pine getting stuck in the mouth.’

Species that drop needles faster pose more of a risk to pets, and even if you know how to look after a real Christmas tree, types like spruces and pines are more prone to shedding than others. It's not as simple as keeping on top of hoovering, either, because you actually shouldn't vacuum Christmas tree needles.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Marina Denisenko)

While spruces aren’t as toxic as other pet-poisonous festive plants, they can still upset your pet's stomach.

‘The needles are sharp, which can cause injuries or irritation to the mouth and digestive tract,’ explains RVN (Registered Veterinary Nurse) Carolanne Cicero from raw pet food specialists Bella+Duke. ‘If too many needles are ingested over a period of time, they could even cause an intestinal blockage!’

‘It's also worth remembering that the oils from the sap can irritate a pet's mouth and stomach, which could cause vomiting and diarrhoea,’ says RVN Carolanne.

It’s worth ensuring the water reservoir around the tree is covered, too, because fertilisers and preservatives can also pose a risk to pets.

The needles can be troublesome in other ways besides digestive effects. 'Pine needles can be a hazard if they’re on the floor where your dog walks or rolls, as they can become stuck in your dog’s coat or paws,' warns Lana Foster, RVN, technical vet nurse at YuMOVE.

Luckily, there are real Christmas tree species that don’t drop their needles quite so quickly…

Safer real Christmas trees for pets

The safest option? The Nordmann fir – it’s non-toxic to pets and children, and it’s also one of the most popular Christmas trees in the UK because its needle retention is impressive. That also means fewer needles are around for your pets to snack on – and even the ones that do fall are softer and blunter than other Christmas tree species.

‘The Fraser Fir and the Nordmann Fir are known to have softer, more blunt needles that are less likely to cause injury,’ explains RVN Carolanne.

So, Nordmann and Fraser fir are the safest options if you’re looking for a real Christmas tree this year. They're readily available to order online, too, like this pot-grown Nordmann fir Christmas tree from B&Q, which is available from 2ft to 7ft tall.

‘Most agree that fir trees are the real tree of choice, just because they hold their pines better, so there is less chance for your dog to ingest a large amount,’ adds Dr Linda from Pooch & Mutt.

(Image credit: Getty Images / JohnnyGreig)

Whichever Christmas tree you choose, there are a few other ways to safeguard if you have pets. Besides covering the base of the tree where the water sits, you’ll need to watch which decorations you’re hanging on the tree.

‘With any trees, avoid chocolate decorations, as they may be eaten off lower branches,’ advises Dr Linda. ‘It is also sensible to put a baby gate around the tree, so it cannot be knocked over.’

You could even choose a tabletop Christmas tree on a high surface that can’t be accessed by pets so easily, like this £32 Nordmann fir pyramid pot-grown Christmas tree from B&Q.

'When choosing a tree, look for one that’s been freshly cut to help minimise shedding,' adds Lana from YuMOVE. 'Avoid edible decorations or fragile baubles, as these can pose risks if they break or if your dog attempts to eat them.'

Where to buy pet-safe Christmas trees online

B&Q 2ft Nordmann Fir Pot Grown Christmas Tree £59.50 at B&Q Go for the classic Nordmann Fir, available in shorter (2ft) and slightly taller (4ft) sizes. Gardeners Dream Nordmann Fir Tabletop Pot-Grown Christmas Tree (40-50cm) £19.99 at Amazon UK This tabletop Nordmann fir is adorably petite and can be placed out of pets' reach. B&Q 6ft Fresh Cut Fraser Fir Christmas Tree £89.99 at B&Q If you're looking for that classic Christmas scent, the Fraser fir has good needle retention, too.

So, stick to the firs: the Nordmann fir is the safest bet for pets, but a Fraser fir is a close second with that nostalgic Christmassy scent.