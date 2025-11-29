If you’re putting up your real Christmas tree at the start of December, then there is one important thing you must not forget - a tree stand! And I’ve found one that has a built-in water well that will keep your tree hydrated throughout the whole festive period - the Krinner Green Metal & plastic Foot pump Christmas tree stand (£44 at B&Q) .

Don’t get me wrong, it’s not the most exciting or glamorous piece of festive decor, but a tree stand is an essential one if you’ve decided to opt for a real tree over one of the best artificial Christmas trees .

Without a tree stand, and therefore nothing to hold your real tree in place, you can’t exactly get started on your Christmas decorating ideas , and B&Q’s Krinner Green tree stand is one of the best available options right now. Here’s everything you need to know.

Krinner Green Metal & plastic Foot pump Christmas tree stand 9cm £44 at B&Q The tree can be easily operated by one person thanks to it's clever foot pump feature. It also clamps around your tree, firmly keeping it in place, whilst adapting to the size and shape of the trunk.

The Krinner Green tree stand was recommended to me by B&Q’s Lead Outdoor Buyer, Mark Sage, who said: ‘To ensure a tree lasts all festive season, it is crucial to ensure enough water is provided. Useful tools like the Krinner tree stand have a built-in water well that can keep a tree hydrated for a substantial period of time.’

'This stand features an easy-to-use foot pump and a clever clamping device that guarantees your tree is set up firm and straight in moments, making it both simple and secure.'

Suitable for Christmas trees that stand up to 2.3m in height (7ft 4in), this stand has a three-litre water tank to ensure your tree is hydrated and healthy throughout the festive season. It even has a water-stop indicator that shows whether the stand is fully filled, allowing you to monitor when it needs a top-up.

A tree that isn’t watered will dry out and drop needles. Speaking from experience, I remember a real tree from childhood that dropped its needles, and we were still finding them in March - so this is definitely a problem to avoid! As well as keeping the tree hydrated, you must never position a real tree near a heat source , as this can also cause it to dry out, droop and drop needles.

As well as its clever water well, the Krinner Green tree stand also has a clamping device to ensure your tree stays firm and straight, which means it can adapt to your tree’s size and shape.

Plus, this stand is well-reviewed, too, with customers praising its practical design.

‘Excellent tree stand that allows you to keep the tree watered. Bought to replace a 15-year-old version of the same product,’ said one.

‘It has been a Christmas tradition for me and my partner to argue while trying to put up the Christmas tree each year. Having purchased this stand, the tree went up in less than a minute. This purchase was well worth the money to get rid of a Christmas tradition we did not need,’ said another.

The tree stand is not available for home delivery, but you can Click + Collect in as little as 15 minutes. However, if you don’t have a B&Q store close to you, I’ve tracked down some more highly-rated alternatives.

Premier Decorations Premier Decorations Christmas Tree Stand £20 at Argos This stand may not have a water well, but it does have handy screws to securely hold your tree in place. It suitable for trees up to two metres and no thicker than 11cm in diameter. Festive Fix Festive Fix Christmas Tree Stand Was £29.99, now £16.99 at Amazon This affordable stand has a water well to help keep your tree hydrated, and it comes in three festive colourways. Garden Pride Christmas Tree Stand £29.99 at Amazon This stand has a huge six-litre water resevoir to keep your tree hydrated It's suitable for trees as tall as 10ft and for outdoor use.

Did you remember to pick up a tree stand? Or is it an item you’d forgotten about?