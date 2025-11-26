It’s getting to that time of year where everyone either has their Christmas tree up or is getting ready to put their tree up, with this weekend being one of the most popular times to decorate. But experts are warning of three places you should never place a Christmas tree.

Whether you’ve invested in one of the best artificial Christmas trees or a traditional real tree, placement is everything. Not only do you want to showcase your beautiful Christmas decorating ideas , but you also want to keep your tree in top condition for as long as possible.

Now, experts have revealed that these three areas of the home can have a damaging effect on Christmas trees, causing wilting, warping, and even rotting if not properly cared for. Let’s get into it.

1. High traffic areas

I think we all dream of that Hallmark movie scene - a grand Christmas tree in our hallway, welcoming guests as they arrive for the festivities. But if you want to keep your tree in top nick, it’s best to keep it away from high-traffic areas, where it can become damaged by busy adults, kids and pets all moving in and out of the home. Or, it even poses a risk to your guests.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

‘While it may be tempting to place your tree where it’ll make a long-lasting first impression, it’s best to avoid busy spots such as hallways, as this can pose a safety risk. Even if it’s tucked away in a hallway nook, it’s important to consider whether low-hanging branches could be a trip hazard or make it harder for people to exit your home in any way. Keeping your tree clear of corridors and entryways ensures that your space feels festive, without compromising on the safety of friends and family,’ says Chloe Barrow, interior expert at Laura James .

2. By a radiator

Whether you have an artificial tree or a real one, you still need to keep it away from heat sources such as radiators or fireplaces.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Nathalie Priem)

‘Putting your real Christmas tree next to a heat source, such as a radiator, will make the branches droop and the needles drop much faster. Not only will the heat make your tree unsightly in appearance and shape, but more importantly, it will also dry the tree out, putting it at risk of catching fire. Ensure your tree is away from radiators and fires, as well as topped up consistently with water, to keep it hydrated,’ says Stephen Hankinson, heating and energy expert at Electric Radiators Direct .

‘Artificial trees, although less prone to setting alight, may be damaged by excessive radiator heat, causing it to discolour and also, potentially set on fire.

‘We recommend that you keep all trees, whether real or artificial, at least three feet away from radiators.’

3. In a humid spot

Another area to avoid is any place in your home that gets humid or damp, as this can promote mould growth on both real and artificial Christmas trees. With bathroom Christmas trees rising in popularity, it’s important you also avoid using pre-lit trees in these areas, as moisture can get into the bulbs.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Brittain)

‘Not only are these spaces unhygienic due to bacteria from food, toilets, moisture and constant foot traffic, they also tend to be more cluttered, which can easily overwhelm the space. In short, your festive centrepiece could become a fire hazard and a microbial hotspot,’ says Chloe.

