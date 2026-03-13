IKEA has upgraded its ever-popular picture shelf, and it's the perfect balance of practical and fun for just £5

I love an IKEA picture ledge. If I'm not using them to display the perfect gallery wall, I hang them the "wrong" way around to be made into a radiator shelf for extra storage in my tiny home.

Truly, IKEA picture ledges bring a whole host of versatility to a space in their intended form or as an IKEA hack, and the newest design to the range, the DAGGKAPRIFOL picture ledge, is no different. In fact, it offers even more flexibility since it's crafted from steel and available in 2 colourways: white and pink.

At just £5, this picture ledge is a complete steal. I've seen similar designs at H&M Home and Next, both of which are triple the price of the IKEA DAGGKAPRIFOL's price tag. And if you're going to be buying more than one, this price tag is a total game-changer.

Whether you need more storage shelves in your pantry or you'll be using its magnetic design for holding the kids' Tonies characters in reach, this new picture ledge is seriously versatile.

IKEA DAGGKAPRIFOL Picture Ledge - White £5 at IKEA The IKEA ledges are magnetic and available in white and pink colourways. Next White Wavy Picture Wall Shelf £16 at Next UK The Next wavy shelves are more expensive with the smallest size costing £16, but they are available in three different sizes and in the same white and pink colourways.

I can think of so many ways to use this picture ledge. Other than the obvious, to hold photo frames and lean them against a wall, there's the fact that you can use them for displaying your book collection — or the kids' paperbacks.

At 49cm wide and 10cm deep, this shelf can be used to hold items. Pop it by your front door for housing your keys, purse, lipgloss and anything else that doesn't really have anywhere else to belong at the moment. It would work well in a bathroom, too, thanks to its easy-to-clean steel design. It's the ideal size for holding your hand soap, lotion and even your toothbrush pot.

Grab a few for a playroom and go wild with the kids' craft stuff — use it for pots and pens, stickers and more. Otherwise, Tonies characters will attach to this shelf, since they're magnetic, so it's a handy Tonies storage hack if you need one! This ledge also works well for holding smaller toys such as cars, mini figures, wooden food items...

If you're lucky enough to have your own pantry, then you can make use of every inch of wall space and pop some of these shallow shelves in there to hold your favourite spices and smaller jars.

If you're currently uhming and ahhing about what to do with an empty wall, then you could mix the DAGGKAPRIFOL picture ledge with one of the new matching mirrors — just choose your colour and size from these 3.

This fun new range from IKEA will be sure to add some fun and colour to your home this spring 2026.