IKEA has brought back its most iconic shelves from the 80s – the OG versions sell for £1000s at auction, but you can now buy the cult design for £129

IKEA has restocked the viral BYAKORRE open shelving unit, and if you want to get your hands on this reimagined 80s icon, then you'd better act fast, as it's unlikely to stay on the shelves for long.

IKEA relaunched the BYAKORRE last year as part of the NYTILLVERKAD collection, which reimagined iconic designs from the IKEA archives at accessible prices. The standout success was the sellout open shelving unit, which was an updated version of the 1985 'GUIDE' shelf designed by Niels Gammelgaard, later renamed the 'ENETRI' when it was re-released in 2002.

I can't stress the cult status of this set of shelves enough, with a 1980s original IKEA GUIDE shelving unit currently being sold for over £2000 on the auction site 1stDibs.So when IKEA relaunched the iconic shelves for £129 in February 2025, it came as no surprise that they sold out fast. But now they're finally back in stock.

This is one piece you don't need an IKEA hack to make look good. The sleek metal frame and colourful shelves have won countless fans with their striking urban look.

Our own Room Decor Editor, Sara Hesikova, is one of the many fans of the relaunched 80s shelving unit. 'The viral BYAKORRE shelf is a timeless design I personally love,' she says. 'It's a reissue of the iconic IKEA GUIDE/ENETRI shelf from the 1980s, which is widely popular with design lovers, and now the ENETRI usually sells for around £600 on resale sites like eBay and Etsy. So paying £129 for this reissued version is a bargain in my opinion.'

The BYAKORRE was so popular when it was launched last year that not only did it sell out, but I've even seen the new 2025 version following in the footsteps of its predecessors, the GUIDE and ENETRI, and selling on sites such as eBay for over £200.

The iconic GUIDE design originally came about when Gammelgaard discovered he could make the shelves in different colours without any extra cost involved. The result was that each shelf is reversible with white on one side and anthracite grey on the other. The shelf edge is then highlighted in blue, green, yellow, red and plain white, and the shelves can be moved around to customise the look.

The reversible shelves side by side (Image credit: IKEA)

'I love the idea that you can switch the mood in your home through design,' says the original designer Niels Gammelgaard in a post about the re-issue of the shelves last February on his Instagram.

The GUIDE shelf has been reimagined many times since its launch in the 80s. It returned to stores in 2002 as the ENETRI in oak veneer, and then it was bought back again in 2018 in black and white. However, for this updated version, IKEA has returned the open shelving unit to its colourful 80s roots.

The relaunch did come with some controversy, with some US-based customers complaining that the shelves didn't feel stable enough. However, IKEA appears to have resolved this issue, and in the product notes on the website states that it can stand steady on an uneven floor due to the adjustable feet. It also warns that there is a tipping risk, so it should be secured to a wall.

Currently, the IKEA BYAKORRE shelves look to have good availability for both in-store collection and delivery across the UK. However, if they do sell out, here are a few alternatives.

Alternatives

Habitat x Scion Habitat X Scion Esala Wide Shelving Unit - Walnut £365 at Habitat UK Featuring a very similar ladder design, this Habitat shelving unit is a warmer alternative with its walnut finish, perfect for a mid-century aesthetic. La Redoute Giorgio Wall-Mounted Bookcase in Chrome-Plated Stainless Steel £384.99 at La Redoute UK If you love the chrome look, this wall-mounted bookcase offers a similar sleek urban look to the IKEA open shelves. Next Dark Bronx Wide 5 Tier Wall Shelves £75 at Next UK If you're on the a tighter budget, this set of shelves from Next cost just £75 and offer a similar striking industrial look.

The IKEA open shelves were such a hit last year, if you're a fan of their playful, colourful look then act fast as they won't be around for long.