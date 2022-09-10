Kimberly Walsh's Home Truths - the presenter reveals her homeware addiction
Presenter, singer and actress Kimberly Walsh gets up close & personal with her home
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter
The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Kimberly Walsh, Girls Aloud member turned presenter, singer, actress and self-confessed DIY fan lives in North West London with her husband and three sons.
What’s your favourite time of the day at home?
I love the evening when I get everything tidy again and cosy down for the night. I start by dimming the lights and lighting my favourite candle - Baies by Diptique (opens in new tab) - and then enjoy an hour to myself watching something I’ve chosen. It’s great to have a break from kids' TV!
Where’s your happy place at home?
My happy place is now my new basement snug. I painted the room in Work Of Art from the Crafted collection at Crown. It’s a dark grey/navy colour and makes the space so cosy.
I love getting the kids bathed and ready for bed nice and earlier so we can all watch a movie down there together and wind down. My boys are loving anything Avengers at the moment, but occasionally I can persuade them to watch Disney with me!
What's your home addiction?
I’m pretty much addicted to buying house stuff in general but my weakness is throws. My fave is a really soft pink one - it’s huge and I love that I can fully wrap myself up in it!
I have throws in the living room, the snug and the playroom, but I don’t put them on the beds, because I don’t have time to make them every day!
What chore do love doing?
I love anything DIY, but particularly painting. I find it so therapeutic it’s almost like a bit of self care having that time to myself. I like painting walls the best as it’s instantly gratifying.
Furniture can be very rewarding though but takes a bit more prep because you have to sand and prime it. I’ve painted most of the rooms in my house including some really detailed ceilings and I’ve restored an old fireplace and painted it which was time consuming but worth the effort.
Do you think you’re a good host?
I like to think I’m a good host. My home is the hub for all the family gatherings so I hope I am! I love having people here. I tend to share the cooking with my mum and sisters for the bigger family events - I think decorating and getting the house ready is my favourite part.
What do you do if you have time at home on your own?
If I don’t have any snagging of decorating to do I love just sitting with a coffee flicking through house mags. So relaxing.
What do you miss most about your home when you’re away?
My home is my happy place so I miss everything! Probably my kitchen and my bathroom if I had to choose. The kitchen because it’s always nice to know where everything is and it’s the busiest room in our house and I love it. My bathroom because it’s newly decorated and I’m in love with my new bath. Nothing else seems to compare.
Quick fire questions with Kimberly Walsh
1. Shoes - On or off in the house? Off
2. Eat - table or on laps? Table
3. Lighting - bright or moody? Moody
4. Quick shower or long bath? Long bath
5. Room decor - Colourful or neutral? Neutral
DIY fan Kimberley Walsh has collaborated with Wickes (opens in new tab) to share handy hints and tips as she transforms her basement into an entertainment space.
Thea Babington-Stitt is the Assistant Editor for Ideal Home. Thea has been working across some of the UK’s leading interiors titles for nearly 10 years.
She started working on these magazines and websites after graduating from City University London with a Masters in Magazine Journalism. Before moving to Ideal Home, Thea was News and Features Editor at Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc and Country Homes & Interiors.
-
Clever mum reveals the secret to saving £1000s on a dream bathroom renovation
Facebook marketplace and a spot of DIY helped keep this beautiful bathroom makeover on budget
By Laurie Davidson
-
Modern fireplace ideas - 10 ways to work contemporary style
Finish your space to perfection with a fashionable fire
By Katie Sims
-
17 ways to refresh for free – easy ideas to redecorate homes at zero cost
The Ideal Home team shares simple ways to make your living space feel all new without buying anything
By Tamara Kelly
-
Hadley Freeman admits that Californian sunshine can get lost in translation
Hadley Freeman may love the LA aesthetic, but that doesn't mean she's bringing it home with her
By Hadley Freeman
-
Nicole Scherzinger Home Truths - the singer shares her ultimate pet peeve
Singer, model and presenter Nicole Scherzinger gets up close & personal with her home
By Thea Babington-Stitt
-
Lisa Snowdon Home Truths - what the presenter keeps on her bedside table
TV, radio presenter and model Lisa Snowdon gets up close & personal with her home
By Thea Babington-Stitt
-
Edith Bowman's Home Truths - the broadcaster reveals her happy place at home
BBC Radio 2 regular and TV presenter Edith Bowman gets up close & personal with her home
By Ginevra Benedetti
-
Paloma Faith's Home Truths - discover what the singer loves about her home
Singer, songwriter and actress Paloma Faith gets up close and personal about what her home means to her
By Ginevra Benedetti
-
Trend talk: IH's Style Editor shares the colour trends to try now
Ideal Home's Style Editor Nicky zones in on decorating trends of the moment, from colour drenching to neon
By Nicky Phillips
-
Marie Kondo's Home Truths - the tidying guru reveals her home secrets
Marie Kondo gets up close and personal about her home revealing what is on her bedside table and her home addiction
By Rebecca Knight
-
Fearne Cotton on why she'll never embrace minimalism
Find out why Fearne Cotton loves collecting things for her home
By Fearne Cotton