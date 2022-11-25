7 mistakes you might be making when using an air fryer – and how to avoid them

Everywhere you go it's pretty much guaranteed that you'll encounter the mention of an air fryer nowadays – and if you've taken the time to research and invest in the best air fryer, it pays to ensure that you're using it correctly. There's nothing worse than purchasing a shiny, new appliance just to find out you've been using it wrong this whole time.

Air fryers are a new concept to many, so if you're not 100% sure about what you're doing, it's okay – but that's why we've teamed up with experts both in-house and outside to name some of the most common air fryer mistakes people make and how you can avoid them.

(Image credit: Future Photostudio / Philip Sowels)

Air fryer mistakes

We know there are plenty of questions still yet to be answered about the air fryer, and while we may not cover them all, we can at least be aware of what not to do with this holy grail appliance.

Experts Graham Speake, UK & Ireland's country manager at Princess Appliances (opens in new tab) and Ideal Home's Head of Reviews, Millie Fender, gave us the lowdown on some of the most common mistakes they've seen people make when using an air fryer, in the hopes to guide us so we don't fall into the same trap.

Millie Fender Head of Reviews Millie is the Head of Reviews for Ideal Home, working to ensure that the products we feature have been thoroughly tested before we recommend them to you. Previously Small Appliance and Cookware Editor, she remains our go-to expert for all things air fryer related. She's constantly reviewing the latest and greatest kitchen appliances, and has tested the large majority of options in this guide to tell you exactly what you need to know about them.

1. Following oven instructions

If you're transitioning from using a traditional oven to an air fryer, you might be taking some old habits into this new kitchen venture. However, Millie Fender warns us that this is one of the first mistakes people make when using an air fryer.

'When following the recommended oven cook times, you'll often end up with burnt food,' she says. 'As a general rule of thumb, take 20% off the recommended time and then check it. You can usually expect food to cook quicker in an air fryer.'

(Image credit: Philip Sowells / Future Photostudio)

2. Not washing it after every use

There are various air fryer models that employ the use of removable baskets to make the job of cleaning an air fryer more bearable, therefore, there isn't any reason to leave your appliance dirty after using it. Some of our favourite models with dishwasher-safe baskets are the Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer (opens in new tab) and the Ninja AF100UK Air Fryer (opens in new tab).

'Leaving crumbs and the coating of old oil can lead to a smoky machine in the future. But, there's also no need to fill the machine with water and washing liquid. Give it a good clean all around with a damp microfibre cloth while the machine is still warm - not ho!', advises Graham Speake at Princess Appliances. Ensuring good practice with keeping your air fryer clean will ensure its longevity in your kitchen.

(Image credit: Future Photostudio / Philip Sowels)

3. Using too much oil

Another big mistake people make when using an air fryer is treating it like a frying pan or deep-fat fryer. Millie Fender warns against utilising the appliance in this way 'because it'll only fall through the cracks!'

When cooking with an air fryer, Millie recommends only using a 'dribble or a spritz of oil.' Even better yet, Graham Speake says it's 'better to use pre-coated food if possible' to avoid runny batter or sauces dropping off into the base.

(Image credit: Future Photostudio / Philip Sowels)

4. Overcrowding the air fryer basket

This is an air fryer sin that many people make, and while it might seem like a time-efficient way to cook, more often than not you'll just end up with soggy, unevenly cooked food. Yum.

'Customers often fill the basket to the top and don't check the food until the timer has finished leading to uneven, soggy cooking. It's better to leave some space and give the basket a good shake two to three times while cooking,' advises Graham Speake. 'If you have a lot of food to prepare, it's better to cook it in batches.'

(Image credit: Future Photostudio / Philip Sowels)

5. Thinking you can 'set it and forget it'

Following on from the previous mistake, many people also think that an air fryer is an appliance that you can just 'set and forget' – and while you technically can, it's not the best practice.

Graham Speake tells us that customers who don't check the food until the timer has finished will often end up with uneven cooking. He recommends checking your food 'two or three times while cooking.' People might even opt for a model with a see-through cooking window like the Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 ClearCook Air Fryer to cut the job in half and have all eyes on their cooking without having to pull out the basket.

(Image credit: Future Studios/Phillip Sowels)

6. Forgetting to preheat

Preheating an air fryer is a far quicker job than preheating your traditional oven, but many still forget to do it. Graham Speake spots it as a common mistake people are making, saying that 'people often do not preheat the oven enough and end up with undercooked food.'

'Remember, the air fryer is much smaller than a conventional oven so it will heat up much quicker and at a much lower cost. Preheat it properly.'

(Image credit: Future Studios/Phillip Sowels)

7. Buying the wrong model not best suited to you

There are air fryer models to suit anyone and everyone, whether you're cooking for just yourself or are preparing meals for a large household, there's something on the market that will suit whatever lifestyle you lead.

If you're someone who can't give your air fryer a glowing review, it might be because you haven't bought a model best suited to you. Graham Speake says, 'Many people buy the smallest, simplest machine they can and are disappointed that they can't cook enough food or types of food to directly replace their conventional oven.'

'There are many types and sizes of air-fryer, make sure you do your research to get the machine you need.' We know deciding on an air fryer can be a tricky thing to do, so we recommend making a list of features that are important to you to funnel your search. And if in doubt, browsing through our pick of the best air fryers isn't a bad place to start either.

(Image credit: Future/Phillip Sowels)

People often say that knowledge is power, and we agree! Being aware of the little mistakes you could be making is the first step to correcting them so you can ensure you're using your trusty air fryer to the best of its capability.

Have you ever fallen victim to any of these air fryer mistakes?