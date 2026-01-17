You've been warned – these are the 5 biggest kitchen mistakes designers always have to fix, plus what to do instead

The beginning of the year always makes you start thinking of projects you want to achieve, and if a kitchen renovation is at the front of your mind, now is the best time to start planning. However, a kitchen is a big investment, so you want to go into the process armed with tried-and-tested knowledge of what hasn't worked for other people.

And who better to advise on the biggest kitchen mistakes that people make when planning a kitchen than designers themselves? These experts have insight into the very things that homeowners complain about the most when it comes to their kitchen designs, whether it be their choice of layout, kitchen storage fails or a lighting mistake that adds to daily frustrations.

Without further ado, here are the biggest kitchen design mistakes that designers often have to fix when redesigning a cooking space - so you don't have to go down the same (well-trodden) path.

1. Impractical layouts

Getting a kitchen layout is such a common woe, partly because it's such a unique decision. Finding the right layout will depend on the size and shape of your kitchen, as well as the requirements your household has for storage, cooking, and dining.

'Layout is by far the most common issue. We often see kitchens designed around a fixed idea of an island or a particular run of cabinetry, rather than around the practical relationship between preparation, washing, cooking and storage. When these elements are too far apart, or awkwardly positioned, the kitchen can feel tiring and inefficient, even if it looks visually balanced on plan,' explains Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport.

If you're thinking about redesigning your kitchen, spend a few weeks noting down what doesn't work with the layout in your current space. Does it feel antisocial for the person cooking or do you always step on someone's toes when making a cup of tea? Small tweaks can make the biggest difference to the functionality of your kitchen layout.

2. Too many cabinets

The urge to cram in as many drawers and cupboards as possible is very real - particularly if you have a small kitchen with limited storage. However, this could be one of the biggest mistakes you make.

'Another common mistake is the desire to add as many cabinets as possible. Instead, we work with our clients to assess the essentials and encourage them to really consider what items are being used and what are simply taking up space. Too many wall cabinets can make the space feel top-heavy, but smart internal storage and open shelving keep the kitchen feeling open, airy and stylish,' explains Al Bruce, kitchen expert and founder of Olive & Barr.

'A final detail to consider - especially in taller rooms - is avoiding cabinetry that runs all the way up to the ceiling. Allowing the kitchen to sit comfortably within the architecture, rather than dominating it, therefore creating a more balanced, considered look,' he adds.

3. Incorrect lighting levels

Kitchen lighting ideas are sometimes an afterthought when designing a new kitchen, but ignoring the small details of your lighting can have irritating consequences.

'One of the most common kitchen mistakes designers are asked to fix is poorly planned pendant lighting over islands. Pendants are often hung too low, spaced unevenly, or chosen at the wrong scale for the island, which can disrupt both sightlines and functionality. Getting the height right is crucial, as lighting should provide practical illumination without overwhelming the space,' explains Massimo Buster Minale, founder and creative director of Buster + Punch.

Don't forget to pay careful attention to materials, too. Massimo adds, 'Another frequent oversight is ignoring how materials interact; clear glass pendants paired with glossy worktops can cause distracting reflections.'

4. Poorly positioned handles

The type of metal you choose for your cabinet hardware is entirely up to your personal taste, but there are some positioning details you can still get wrong.

'One of the most common mistakes is treating handles as a purely decorative detail, chosen independently of the cabinetry proportions, door thickness or how the kitchen will actually be used day to day,' explains Gareth Hull, design lead at Hendel & Hendel.

When planning which cabinet handles to choose, consider how you'll open each door and drawer in your space, and where your hand naturally reaches.

'When scale is wrong, handles can feel awkward in the hand, visually underpowered on larger doors, or overly dominant on slim profiles, and correcting this usually means replacing hardware entirely rather than making small adjustments,' Gareth adds.

5. Storage that doesn't quite work

Kitchen storage is top of everyone's list when planning a practical cooking space, and it can feel overwhelming to get right. There is a temptation to cram as much storage in as possible in a bid to combat clutter, but this might not be the best route to a tidy kitchen.

'Storage is the other area that frequently needs correcting once a kitchen has been lived with. On paper, there may appear to be enough cabinetry, yet in practice, it does not function as it should. Shallow cupboards, poorly thought-out corner solutions or an overuse of open shelving can quickly lead to cluttered worktops and frustration,' Richard Davonport warns.

'We regularly retrofit deeper drawers, rework internal fittings and reintroduce closed storage in key areas, because good storage is not about quantity alone. It is about ease of access, visibility and suitability for real-life items, from pans and crockery to everyday food shopping. When storage is properly planned, the kitchen feels calmer and more intuitive to use, without needing to add more furniture or compromise the design.'

While these mistakes offer great guidance for thinking carefully about the many aspects of your kitchen design, ultimately, every space will be different depending on your household. Consider how you already use your kitchen and what your current grievances are, and you'll be onto the right track.