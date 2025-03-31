Are Scandi kitchens still in style for 2025? Yes, but they’re getting a Nordic Noir spin

Our love of the pared-back, clutter-free, nature-inspired Scandi kitchen, with its beautiful clean lines and soft colour palette, isn’t going anywhere soon. We’re all still huge fans of their easy-to-live-with, relaxed aesthetic; however, if you’re after an updated and more dramatic spin on this much-loved style, you need to embrace your darker, edgier side and take a look at the growing trend for Nordic Noir kitchens.

The Nordic Noir kitchen look is inspired by the atmospheric moodiness of the cult Scandi crime thrillers that have been all over our screens recently. Nordic Noir kitchens have the same minimalist ethos, full of understated charm, but rather than a soft palette of pale woods and off white tones that we see with classic Scandi kitchen ideas you need to incorporate dark-stained wood cabinetry and sultry matt black surfaces together with richly textured natural materials.

Yes, a Nordic Noir kitchen is dark, but it also feels wonderfully comforting and cocooning and has the same effortlessly laidback feel our much-loved traditional Scandi kitchens have, just a little more daring! So, are you ready to move to the dark side? Read on for Nordic Noir kitchen ideas to help you nail the new kitchen trend.

1. Pick your perfect palette

Reena Simon x The Main Company bespoke kitchen, from £25,000, The Main Company (Image credit: The Main Company)

Dark kitchen ideas are not all drab and depressing, layering subtle, softer tones such as graphite and rich earthy browns creates a beautiful, grown-up, relaxed feel as Jen Nash, Head of Design at Magnet Kitchens explains. ‘Start with a deep, moody base of matte black, browns, charcoal, graphite, or even deep navy for cabinetry, then to avoid overwhelming the space, contrast these darker tones with warmer, earthy hues like soft beige and taupe.’

To create depth and balance, Jen suggests a two-tone kitchen colour scheme; ‘try dark units balanced with lighter walls, worktops or floors.’ Sticking to neutral tones emphasises the minimalist design; however, to add richness and a pop of personality, no rule says you can’t have fun with a bit of colour. Dirty pink shades on the wall sit perfectly with charcoal units, creating a warmer vibe. Alternatively, try pairing ebony units with glossy forest green ceramic tiles on the wall to accentuate the link to nature.

2. Add feel good textures

(Image credit: Magnet)

A Nordic Noir kitchen may be minimalist, but to soften the starkness of the dark tones, it also needs to be richly textured, so try adding interest with fluted and grooved surfaces on your kitchen cabinet ideas, island units or with sculptural tiles.

‘The key to maintaining a Nordic feel’, explains Alex Main, Director, The Main Company , ‘is ensuring the textures are still rustic and raw, you don't want to go for anything too glossy; combine darker units with other natural and dark oak tones on open shelves and furniture to soften the overall aesthetic, and make sure you incorporate other organic details to encapsulate a warm and rustic feel.’ Glass fronted cabinets with on trend reeded glass also add another layer of texture and depth without compromising the clean lines of the design.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Opt for matte finishes on surfaces rather than high gloss as they embody that relaxed contemporary aesthetic that is so intrinsic in Scandi design. Stained rather than lacquered cabinets, where the grain of the wood is still visible, are another way of layering up natural textures. Jen then suggests ‘pairing these cabinets with minimalist hardware in either matte black or brushed brass to enhance the sleek, contemporary vibe.’

3. Get the balance right

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Worried your Nordic Noir kitchen will be gloomy? It’s all about balance, explains Jen Nash, ‘you need to strike a balance between the moody, dramatic elements of noir style and the clean, minimalist lines and pale materials of Scandinavian design. It’s about blending dark, atmospheric tones with natural textures and a touch of modern, understated elegance.’

Dark cabinets will anchor the space, but if going moody with all your kitchen wall ideas, either using paint or tiles, feels one step too far, consider incorporating just one bolder feature wall in a warmer tone such as burgundy, and keeping the rest pale, this will add depth but not overwhelm the space. When it comes to worktops, choosing pale stone, marble, or composite adds brightness, reflecting the light around the room, while still maintaining those clean Scandi lines and refined luxe feel.

4. Let there be light

Infinity Plus Shaker Ermine Kitchen in Pencil Grey at Wren (Image credit: Wren)

Scandi interiors are all about big, unobstructed windows letting the natural light flood in, and this ethos applies to the Nordic Noir kitchen as well; lots of natural light will help to balance the moody tones, keeping the space feeling open and airy. Floor-to-ceiling or panoramic windows, with sheer, unobtrusive curtains or blinds, are ideal as they also emphasise that connection to nature that is such a big part of Scandi homes.

However, artificial lighting becomes essential on dark or gloomy days, and the kitchen lighting ideas need to prevent the space from feeling heavy or closed in.

‘The right lighting will highlight the richness of the dark tones, create depth, and keep the space feeling warm and inviting rather than cold and cave-like,' explains Jen Nash at Magnet. 'The key is to layer different types of lighting, task for prep areas, ambient to create a cosy mood, and accent to create pockets of light highlighting any features or artwork. Dimmable recessed spots or LED strips under cabinets will create a soft glow, and simple clear glass or matte black metal pendants hung over tables or islands fit perfectly with the pared-back Nordic vibe. Choose warm-toned bulbs, rather than bright white, to complement the snug feel.

5. Streamline your appliances

Wallpaper is Anna Hazel, £90.60 per roll, Sandberg. (Image credit: Anna Hazel)

To complement the sleek, minimalist look go for integrated appliances rather than freestanding, that way they won’t interrupt the flow of the room or be a distraction from your moody colour palette. The Nordic Noir kitchen is all about clean lines and creating an uncluttered space, and as John Davies, Head of Marketing at Smeg says, ‘choosing black appliances plays a crucial role in achieving that seamless look, blending effortlessly with dark-stained cabinetry, honed stone worktops, and smoked glass elements.’

The contrast of matte and gloss finishes, combined with natural materials like blackened wood and brushed metals, adds depth and prevents the space from feeling flat. As well as the look it’s also about the functionality, choosing a cutting edge appliance, such as Smeg’s Linea Steam100 pro oven, that combines steam, microwave as well as traditional cooking methods in one means you can reduce the number of appliances and gadgets in the kitchen creating a cleaner, less cluttered feel.

6. Layer up natural accessories

Milano Ultra kitchen in Nero Satin from Wren (Image credit: Wren)

At the heart of the classic Scandi kitchen is a focus on clean lines and streamlined work surfaces, and this is the same in your Nordic Noir Kitchen. Getting rid of unessential clutter and using savvy hidden storage such as pantries and breakfast stations will leave your surfaces and any open shelves free to display only the more beautiful bits and pieces you want to have on show that add to the Nordic Noir aesthetic.

Plants are perfect for a pop of natural colour and texture; feathery ferns with their bright green fronds will contrast beautifully with the dark tones and straight lines of the cabinets. A collection of worn wood chopping boards leaning up against the wall is a stylist’s favourite when it comes to dressing a Scandi kitchen; the aged wood adds texture and is the perfect foil to the contemporary units. However, in the Nordic Noir kitchen, look for black stained boards to add to the mix.

Artisan-made ceramics, such as vases, bowls and jugs, are also perfect for adding interesting textures and sculptural forms to contrast with the linear design of the kitchen, group together when styling open shelves in a kitchen or as a centrepiece to your kitchen island ideas.

So what do you think? Is a sultry Nordic Noir kitchen for you, or do you prefer the pale perfection of a classic Scandi style?