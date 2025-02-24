I tried Lakeland’s £35 compact dehumidifier — it fits on a windowsill but is powerful enough to keep damp and condensation away

Lakeland is my go-to for affordable home necessities, and its new dehumidifier is undoubtedly one you want on your radar. In fact, at just £34.99, it officially takes the top spot as the cheapest dehumidifier under £100 that myself - and the rest of the Ideal Home team - have ever gotten our hands on.

But while I swear by the best dehumidifiers to keep my old Victorian house free from damp and condensation, I’m also conscious that cheap dehumidifiers sometimes don’t offer the quality or the power that you’d ideally like from an affordable appliance. So, I decided to take this value dehumidifier for a spin before recommending it to anyone. My verdict? The Lakeland Compact Dehumidifier is a must-buy.

With a 400ml water tank but the ability to suck up a litre of water over 24 hours, the Lakeland Compact Dehumidifier is ideal for smaller homes or individual rooms that need a helping hand in the excess moisture department. After all, when you spot the signs you need a dehumidifier , it’s best to act fast to prevent damp, mould, and even structural damage.

With in-built and colour-changing ambient lighting, this affordable dehumidifier also offers a sleek and colourful compact design that will happily sit on any windowsill without looking too out of place.

But personally, it’s the price that I can’t get over. At just £34.99, it’s actually cheaper than the dehumidifier currently topping our list of the best dehumidifiers under £100 - the Pro Breeze 1500ml Mini Dehumidifier , which you can buy on Amazon for £39.99 .

But while the Pro Breeze offering boast a larger water tank and smaller size when compared to the Lakeland Compact Dehumidifier, it doesn’t look as stylish or offer the unique ambient lighting. So, I’d say that the Lakeland dehumidifier trumps the Pro Breeze in terms of aesthetics and overall style.

Of course, they’re both quite basic compared to other (more expensive) options on the market, but both will shut off when the water tank fills up - so you don’t need to worry about the water overflowing or ruining your carpets. Plus, I found the power of the Lakeland Compact Dehumidifier to be more than enough for my small home.

In fact, I tested this budget dehumidifier throughout a very damp, wet and cold February weekend in various rooms in my house - allowing it to serve as a dehumidifier for a kitchen in a room that doesn’t currently have a working extractor fan (I know, I know, we need to fix it), in my home office/junk room which also doubles up as my laundry drying room, and in my bedroom overnight.

And while a small dehumidifier like this one will never be as powerful as larger, more expensive dehumidifiers like the £130 Challenge 12L Dehumidier I recently reviewed and use for drying my washing quickly, it was obvious to see that it was still able to extract a large amount of water from my home.

Most notably, I left the Lakeland Compact Dehumidifier on for around eight hours while I had wet washing strewn across my heated airer and regular clothes dryer (out of the heated airer vs dehumidifier debate , I actually choose both to dry my laundry), and the water tank was almost completely full by the time I turned it off.

And when I used the dehumidifier overnight to prevent condensation on my bedroom windows , I was able to place it neatly on my window sill and appreciate my condensation-free windows in the morning. If you have kids or are an adult who still doesn’t quite like the dark (I don’t blame you), then the ambient lighting can also serve as a nightlight, which is a nice touch.

All in all, I was really impressed with the Lakeland Compact Dehumidifier and can see myself using it to banish everyday damp and condensation in smaller rooms - especially as paying £34.99 for an electric dehumidifier is unheard of. The only time you’ll be able to spend that little on a budget dehumidifier is if you opt for a non-electric one, and electric dehumidifiers will always win in the dehumidifier vs moisture absorber debate .

So, I’d highly suggest snapping one up before everyone else does! But if this isn't quite the right mini dehumidifier for you, there are some other options on the market.

Challenge 0.5 Litre Mini Dehumidifier £50 at Argos Check Amazon If you're looking for something a bit smaller than the Lakeland dehumidifier, this one should suit you perfectly. Extremely compact, it measures just H22 x W15 x D13cm. Of course, this does mean it has a lower extraction rate and a smaller tank. MeacoDry Arete Two Dehumidifier / Air Purifier £180.94 at Peter Tyson £249.99 at Appliances Direct £329 at Currys If your budget can stretch further and you're looking for a dehumidifier that really gets the job done, the MeacoDry Arete Two is the top-rated dehumidifier we've tested. It also doubles up as an air purifier, so you're essentially getting two appliances in one. Black+Decker 900ml Mini Dehumidifier £34 at Amazon Crowned the 'cheapest' dehumidifier under £100 in our guide, this one retails at £39.99. However, you'll often find it on sale for around £34 - which is about the same price as the Lakeland Compact Dehumidifier.

What do you think of Lakeland's mini dehumidifier offering? Is it a hit or a miss?