How to choose a dehumidifier for the kitchen – including sizings, cost and style

Kitchens are in a constant state of flux. Every time you boil the kettle, steam your veggies, or do the washing up, you’re adding more moisture to what is normally a very small space. That’s why knowing how to choose a dehumidifier for the kitchen is essential.

Yes, the best dehumidifier can save you from mouldy food, warped cupboards, musty smells, and condensation-filled windows. Choosing the right dehumidifier for the heart of the home isn’t as easy as it sounds, though.

There are so many things to consider if you’re looking to tackle the high humidity levels in your kitchen, which is why we’ve asked the experts and come up with some top tips to make your appliance hunting even easier.

How to choose a dehumidifier for a kitchen

'Everyday activities generate excess moisture in the home, and opening windows will help to recycle the air,' explains Chris Michael, Managing Director of Meaco. 'However, when the temperature outside is too cold to let out precious warmth, households might want to consider using a dehumidifier.'

So, adding a dehumidifier to your kitchen is a great way to keep excess moisture at bay.

1. Choose the best type for your needs

There are three types of dehumidifiers on offer in the UK, although compressor and desiccant are most commonly used in homes. And while desiccant dehumidifiers certainly have their advantages, compressor dehumidifiers are considered to be a better choice for kitchens.

That’s because compressor models are most efficient at an ambient temperature of around 20°C, and kitchens are often one of the hottest rooms in the house. Plus, they’re often much cheaper than desiccant alternatives - which is always a bonus.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Ben Anders)

2. Find the right capacity for your space

When choosing a dehumidifier for your kitchen, you need to first assess how much you use your kitchen. ‘If you frequently cook or use appliances that generate a lot of steam, it’s worth opting for a larger capacity dehumidifier to ensure you can effectively reduce humidity in your kitchen,' explains Marc Duckworth, Product Manager for Russell Hobbs at Product Care Group.

We’d suggest checking the humidity levels in your kitchen and buying a dehumidifier accordingly. If you use your kitchen on a regular basis, you’ll need a dehumidifier that can handle the increasing moisture. If you have a small kitchen, you should be able to get away with a dehumidifier with an extraction rate of under 10 litres per day. If you have a larger kitchen, opt for 20 litres just to be safe.

3. Consider your usage

Although it’s important to maintain constant humidity in a kitchen, opening a window or turning on the extractor fan can work wonders if you want to keep dampness at bay in your kitchen. Because of this, it’s a good idea to consider how you will use a dehumidifier.

Weigh up whether you need a dehumidifier specifically for the kitchen or whether a portable dehumidifier with all-rounder qualities could work better. This way, you can use it elsewhere in the house and then take it into the kitchen when you need it.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Darren Chung)

4. Think about location

If you have a small kitchen, the idea of adding another appliance into the mix may cause you nightmares - especially if your countertops are already full with the best air fryer and the best coffee machine . But finding a place for this appliance isn’t the only thing you need to consider, as the location of your dehumidifier for the kitchen can also affect its efficiency.

‘Place it as close to the centre of your kitchen as possible,' advises Peter Clayton from Trade Plumbing . 'If it is located too close to a wall or surface, it can often block the dehumidifier vents and reduce efficiency. In addition, if it is placed too close to a window, then humidity readings can be affected, which will negatively impact the effectiveness of the dehumidifier.’

5. Look into additional features

Dehumidifiers are becoming more and more impressive, with additional features being added to these appliances with each passing year. Of course, these additional features can work in your favour when choosing the right dehumidifier for your kitchen.

'Some models come with HEPA filters that enable the appliance to cleanse the air of pollutants, helping prevent allergies. For removal of kitchen smells, consider using a charcoal filter,' explains Chris from Meaco. In fact, these filters are particularly handy as removing odours is something a typical extractor fan can't do.

6. Consider aesthetics and ease of use

Although dehumidifiers aren't complicated appliances to use, many modern dehumidifiers do come with numerous control panels and buttons - which not only affect ease of use but also how attractive they look. And if you plan on using your dehumidifier while you're cooking, the last thing you want is for it to be a distraction.

'Consider how it will look in your kitchen, and look for a design-friendly model,' advises Chris. 'Are the controls simple to operate? Does it have a child lock to prevent little fingers from changing the settings?'

(Image credit: Future PLC)

7. Take into account the cost

Knowing how much it costs to run a dehumidifier will also help you choose the right dehumidifier for your kitchen. Of course, how much it costs you personally will depend on how often you use it, the wattage and unique specs of each appliance, and the price of energy as a whole. It’s good to get a general idea of how much each option will cost you, though.

After all, many people may be put off the idea of buying a dehumidifier for their kitchen because of this extra cost. But you’ll be happy to know that some dehumidifiers cost as little as 1p per hour to run, and that’s before we mention the fact that excess moisture in your home could cost you even more in maintenance costs further down the line.

The best dehumidifiers for a kitchen - our top picks

At Ideal Home, we’ve tested almost every dehumidifier on the market. In our humble opinion, these options are the best dehumidifiers for a kitchen.

FAQs

Do dehumidifiers work in kitchens? Yes! In fact, dehumidifiers are a great addition to kitchens. These rooms are normally full of moisture, which only increases every time you pop on the kettle, steam your vegetables, run the hot water tap to do the washing up, or run your dishwasher. A dehumidifier in your kitchen will work hard to pull this moisture from the air, making sure it doesn’t create condensation on your windows, warp your cupboards, or even make your food go mouldy.

Where is the best place to put a dehumidifier in a kitchen? If you want to make the most out of a dehumidifier in your kitchen, you need to make sure that you place it somewhere it can do its job properly. So, don’t place it on a shelf and surround it with cookbooks, and definitely don’t place it near a window. Instead, a dehumidifier in the kitchen should be placed as centrally as possible. This will allow it to circulate the air, pulling in the moisture as it does so. Where this is in your kitchen will depend on the size and the layout of your room, but you may be able to place a dehumidifier on your kitchen island or on your kitchen counters.

