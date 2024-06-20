Levoit vs Blueair – which leading air purifier brand is the best investment for your home?
The 'must knows' about these sought-after air purifiers
Levoit and Blueair are easily some of the most recognisable names in the air purifier world. However, when given the choice between the two, which one should you really buy?
As with any home investment, deciding on the best air purifier for you and your household is always best done on a case-by-case basis. However, among the many models we've tested here at Ideal Home, Levoit and Blueair are top-of-the-barrel regarding their capabilities for improving indoor air quality.
To help you better understand which type of air purifier is best for you in the ongoing Levoit vs Blueair debate, we've compiled all the basics and must-knows about these leading clean air brands to assist you in making your choice – as well as keep you from being blindsided on a handful of things to know before buying an air purifier.
Levoit vs Blueair air purifiers
Below, we've condensed the 'what to know' for both Levoit and Blueair, as well as our favourite air purifier models from each leading brand.
If you have smaller spaces to work with, then the Levoit Core 300S is compact enough to comfortably sit on a kitchen worktop, desk, or sideboard. Its performance is decent and its user-friendly design is a joy to use. Also offering the Wi-Fi connectivity and voice-activated control the more affordable Blue Pure 511 lacks, it's a fantastic pickup for improving indoor air quality.
So long as you don't have a space over 48m² to filter, we think this is the best air purifier money can buy among the ones we've tested. Combining first-class performance that filters out 99.97% of airborne particles down to 0.1 microns in size (most air purifiers only promise to filter down to 0.3 microns), a relatively affordable price tag, and stylish user-friendly design, it's no wonder it's our top choice.
Levoit air purifiers: what you need to know
In case you didn't already know, Levoit is a brand that's ben lauded for its for clean air solutions, often associated with its companion brands COSORI (whom we praise for giving us some of the best air fryers we've tested) and Etekcity for other home wellness products.
Levoit boasts a wide selection of air purifiers with smart features, allowing you to control its settings from the comfort of a smartphone app or through voice assistants like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. This smart home trend got to show off its skills when we reviewed the Levoit Core 300S air purifier, which received a glowing 4.5 stars during testing.
The Core 300S has earned its place in our air purifier buying guide as being the best option for a smaller space. Whether it's to be used in a small bedroom or home office, this bestselling Levoit model is compact and easy to use making it a great choice for many people because of its unobstructive and sleek design. Better yet, it's super quiet (especially in sleep mode) making it the perfect addition to your nighttime routine.
Additionally, its HEPA and activated carbon filter make this the supreme choice if you're looking to purchase an air purifier to help with hay fever as these filters are the best for getting rid of dust in your home.
Coming in at an RRP of £154.99, we'd say that the Levoit Core 300S is priced relatively affordably given its smart features and capabilities – especially if you plan to use it in a small space. Otherwise, it might be worth taking a look at alternative larger options that'll work more effectively for treating air quality concerns in a bigger space.
Blueair air purifiers: what you need to know
Blueair is just one of the most reputable names among the many clean air companies on the market.
Undeniably, we're quite the fan of Blueair here at Ideal Home, having reviewed a handful of the brand's sought-after air purifiers including the bestselling Blueair Blue Max 3250i air purifier – which has cemented itself as the top choice overall for an air treatment investment – and the Blueair Blue Pure 511 air purifier which is our best budget buy for under £100.
Blueair's unique filter design allows it to catch at least 99.97% of airborne particles down to 0.1 micron in size, without so much as generating any unwanted noise or running up the cost of operating an air purifier and helping you save energy at home.
In our review, the Blue Max 3250i was dubbed a 'brilliant all-rounder' offering 'super-responsive performance, stylish good looks, and Wi-Fi connectivity' enabling the use of voice commands, similar to Levoit's sought-after models. With a HEPA filter and carbon sheet, Blueair's air purifiers are also a perfect choice if your main reason for purchasing an air purifier is to help with allergies.
However, one thing you ought to be aware of is that these Blueair models don't have a timer and are also on the smaller side, meaning you'd need multiple air purifiers to cater to different spaces (or, again, opt for alternative products for larger areas in your home).
Levoit vs Blueair: which is more affordable?
As we mentioned above, if affordability is the issue then the Blueair Blue Pure 511 is what we believe to be a fantastic budget option, available to purchase from as low as £89 at a handful of retailers.
Our reviewer noted that this smaller model offers a 'decent CADR for its size and price point', however, if you can afford to splurge a little more then we'd always recommend just waiting out for the Blue Max 3250i as it offers everything the Blue Pure 511 has and more for £50 more.
Levoit's pricing, on the other hand, is more comparable to the price of the Blue Max 3250i with both the bestselling Levoit and Blueair products sitting in the £140-150 range. But again, both choices are equipped with great features that make them worth the price tag.
Levoit vs Blueair: final thoughts
Overall, both Levoit and Blueair air purifiers are fantastic choices for a home. Both brands boast quality HEPA and carbon filters and smart capabilities, so it's pretty toe to toe as far as which products get our thumbs up.
If you're living in an especially small home, then the Levoit Core 300S' compact design invites itself as a perfect addition to a kitchen worktop, desk, or sideboard. Although we would objectively say it falls just a tad short of the power that the Blueair Blue Max 3250i offers, it's still a top-rated choice to consider.
That said, if you're looking to improve the indoor air quality of a space measuring less than 48m², we think the Blueair Blue Max 3250i is easily the best air purifier money can buy offering the best filtration at a relatively affordable price tag.
However, as with any home investment, the choice remains yours as to which lucky model gets to come home with you. Rest assured, whichever air purifier you decide to opt for will prove itself as a valuable addition to any household and will likely become a non-negotiable once you get a feel for its effects inside your home.
In the meantime, while you sit and mull over your decision, our air purifier deals page is chock-full of other great models and products we've had the joy of testing. And keep an eye in case the Levoit and Blueair air purifiers we've put head to head today find themselves at a discount on there, too.
Jullia Joson is a Junior Writer at Ideal Home.
