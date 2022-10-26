Made.com stops taking orders as the online furniture store faces collapse
The future of one of our favourite online furniture retailers looks uncertain as Made.com stops taking orders
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter
The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
One of our favourite online retailers Made.com has stopped taking orders casting an uncertain shadow over the future of the brand.
Today the chic furniture store, known for setting many home decor trends, announced that its operating subsidiary Made Design Ltd 'has taken the decision to temporarily suspend new customer orders'. The decision comes amid administration concerns for the brand.
If you tried to visit the Made.com website (opens in new tab) this morning you would have been met with the message: 'Sit tight, we’ll be back soon'.
Made.com has long been one of our favourite brands here at Ideal Home. It made its name as a cult furniture brand, thanks to its range of coveted velvet sofas, stylish rattan home accessories and contemporary lighting. However, at the start of October, it announced that it was in rescue talks with buyers.
The company had set a deadline for receiving firm offers to help the company at the end of the month. However, after talks with a potential buyer failed this week, the brand decided to suspend orders and looks to be on course for collapse without further intervention.
In a statement to the stock market Made.com said: 'If further funding cannot be raised, or a firm offer for the company is not received before the company’s cash reserves are fully depleted, the board will take the appropriate steps to preserve value for creditors.'
In September, Made.com had already warned of potential job cuts to 35 per cent of its workforce and a possible sale reported the Financial Times (opens in new tab). In a statement in September, the brand blamed the decline on the cost of living crisis. Citing that the decline in customers' spending on the site was linked to soaring inflation and weaker consumer confidence.
It is a shocking turn of events after Made.com thrived during the pandemic, coming to the rescue of many people using the time in lockdown to transform their homes. However, in just 18 months shares in Made.com have dropped from a listing price of 200p to below 1p.
We will keep you updated as the story develops.
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
-
28 dining room storage ideas for a well-designed and functional dining space
Smart dining room storage ideas are crucial to keeping a busy space tidy and clutter-free
By Lisa Fazzani
-
Feng shui consultant warns the energy at Number 10 is off – but will improve in 2024
The PM should 'fix it before anything else goes wrong'
By Millie Hurst
-
Aldi is selling the nighttime essential you're forgetting and it's £20
Add a warm and comfy layer to your bed to help with those cold, winter nights
By Jullia Joson