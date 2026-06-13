Next’s new homeware is nailing the luxe-look lake house aesthetic – 6 purse-friendly picks that will bring style and serenity to your home
Imagine lots of blue hues, natural materials and the odd stripe, too
The lake house aesthetic is trending on Pinterest right now, and if you want to shop this luxe, nautical-inspired trend, Next is offering some of the best options.
Take it from us, Pinterest is one of the best places to find the latest home decor trends. And as we see coastal gardens fall back into fashion, it’s no surprise that the elevated lake house trend has also popped up on our radar.
Defined by nature-inspired colour palettes, mixed, natural materials and nautical-themed finishing touches, this trend is both homely and perfect for summer. And if you’re looking to embrace the trend, here are six pieces from Next’s latest homeware collections that I think nail it.
The lake house aesthetic is a trend centred on tranquillity. With wellness culture booming, including the increased popularity of spa gardens, it makes sense that we also want the inside of our homes to feel like a luxury retreat.
Taking inspiration from traditional lake houses and holiday homes, this trend is about recreating the same sense of serenity you feel when on a holiday. So, expect to see lots of calming blue tones, natural wood finishes and of course, a few coastal stripes as well. This trend is also focused on comfort, so you should expect to see a few comfy seating ideas, too.
The first piece from Next to catch my eye was their Blue Coastal Ceramic Vase (£28), which, adorned with leaves and birds, has a stunning vintage look. If you’re looking for more inspo, here are my top six picks from Next that I think nail the lake house aesthetic trend.