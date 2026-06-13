Next’s new homeware is nailing the luxe-look lake house aesthetic – 6 purse-friendly picks that will bring style and serenity to your home

The lake house aesthetic is trending on Pinterest right now, and if you want to shop this luxe, nautical-inspired trend, Next is offering some of the best options.

Take it from us, Pinterest is one of the best places to find the latest home decor trends . And as we see coastal gardens fall back into fashion, it’s no surprise that the elevated lake house trend has also popped up on our radar.

Defined by nature-inspired colour palettes, mixed, natural materials and nautical-themed finishing touches, this trend is both homely and perfect for summer. And if you’re looking to embrace the trend, here are six pieces from Next’s latest homeware collections that I think nail it.

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The Blue Coastal Ceramic Vase (£28) from Next. (Image credit: Next)

The lake house aesthetic is a trend centred on tranquillity. With wellness culture booming, including the increased popularity of spa gardens , it makes sense that we also want the inside of our homes to feel like a luxury retreat.

Taking inspiration from traditional lake houses and holiday homes, this trend is about recreating the same sense of serenity you feel when on a holiday. So, expect to see lots of calming blue tones, natural wood finishes and of course, a few coastal stripes as well. This trend is also focused on comfort, so you should expect to see a few comfy seating ideas , too.

The first piece from Next to catch my eye was their Blue Coastal Ceramic Vase (£28) , which, adorned with leaves and birds, has a stunning vintage look. If you’re looking for more inspo, here are my top six picks from Next that I think nail the lake house aesthetic trend.